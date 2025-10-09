The Los Angeles Dodgers look to close out their National League Division Series when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of their best-of-five series on Thursday. Philadelphia staved off elimination with an 8-2 win in Game 3 on Wednesday. The Phillies (96-66), the second seed in the NL, are 42-40 on the road this season, including the playoffs. The Dodgers (93-69), the third seed, are 54-30 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 6:08 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won seven of the past 10 meetings with the Dodgers. Los Angeles is a -133 favorite on the money line (risk $133 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly at +112 (risk $100 to win $112). The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8. Before making any Dodgers vs. Phillies picks, be sure to be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Dodgers money line Philadelphia +112, Los Angeles -133 at DraftKings Sportsbook Phillies vs. Dodgers over/under 8 runs Phillies vs. Dodgers run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+153) Phillies vs. Dodgers picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Dodgers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Dodgers can win

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA) is expected to get the start for Los Angeles. In 18 starts during the regular season, he logged 90.1 innings, allowing 56 hits, 32 earned runs and 43 walks, while striking out 106. He earned wins in three of his last four starts to end the regular season. In Game 1 of the NLDS at Philadelphia, he pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and two walks in a 5-3 victory.

Shortstop Mookie Betts is among the Dodgers' top hitters. In five postseason games, he is batting .409 with three doubles, one triple and three RBI. In the 8-4 Game 2 Wild Card round win over the Cincinnati Reds, he was 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI. In 150 games during the regular season, Betts hit .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 homers and 82 RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Phillies can win

Philadelphia is expected to start left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.50 ERA). In 32 regular-season starts, he has pitched 202 innings, allowing 171 hits, 56 earned runs and 44 walks, while striking out 212. Opponents hit just .227 against him. He started Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, receiving a no-decision. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out eight.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto has had the hot bat this series. In three games, he is hitting .385 with one double, one triple, one homer and three RBI. In 134 games this season, he batted .257 with 26 doubles, one triple, 12 homers and 52 RBI. In Saturday's loss to the Dodgers, he was 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and one run scored. He has hits in eight of his last 10 games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Phillies vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.9 combined runs. It says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Phillies vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.