Teams trending in opposite directions meet in an interleague matchup when the Miami Marlins battle the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Miami was swept in a three-game home series at the hands of the woeful Colorado Rockies, while Tampa Bay swept a three-game series from the Texas Rangers. The Marlins (23-37), who are fifth in the National League East, are just 9-17 on the road this year. The Rays (33-29), who are 7-3 in their last 10 games, are 21-19 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is -170 on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Rays odds from BetMGM, while Miami is a +142 underdog (risk $100 to win $142). The over/under for total runs scored is 9. SportsLine's model is calling for a big win for Tampa Bay in this one.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 13-10 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Marlins vs. Rays on Friday (odds subject to change):

Tampa Bay and Miami have been trending in opposite directions of late. The Rays are on a three-game winning streak, while the Marlins have lost four in a row and are coming off being swept by the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series. Tampa Bay has also had Miami's number of late, winning six of the last nine matchups. The Rays have outscored the Marlins 48-33 during that stretch. The model is confident Tampa Bay can win the series opener, and has a money line probability of nearly 70%.

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Tampa Bay will be able to cover the run line, and has the Rays winning the game by an average score of 5.0 to 3.8, with Tampa Bay covering over 40% of the time, making it the better value. The Rays have scored 30 more runs than the Marlins this season. Tampa Bay has a plus-47 run differential in 2025, while the Marlins have a minus-83 run differential.

Third baseman Junior Caminero has hits in six of his past 10 games, including five multi-hit performances. In Thursday's 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers, he was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored. He was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two homers, five RBI and four runs scored in a 16-3 win at Houston on Saturday. In 58 games this season, he is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, 15 homers and 40 RBI.

The model is projecting 2.0 total bases for Caminero, and gives this prop a 4.5-star rating. Caminero has achieved four Overs in his last five games when favored, with an average of 3.2 total bases per game.