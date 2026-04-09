The Miami Marlins look to secure a series split when they battle the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth and final game on Thursday afternoon. Miami is coming off a 7-4 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday. The Reds (8-4), who had a five-game winning streak stopped, are 5-1 on the road this season. The Marlins (7-5), who snapped a two-game losing streak, are 6-3 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from loanDepot Park in Miami is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Reds lead the all-time series 139-107, and have won five of the last seven meetings. Miami is a -128 favorite on the money line (risk $128 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Marlins odds, with Cincy as +109 underdogs (risk $100 to win $109). The over/under is 8. Before making any Marlins vs. Reds picks, be sure to see the Reds vs. Marlins predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Reds vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Reds:

Reds vs. Marlins money line Reds +109, Marlins -128 Reds vs. Marlins over/under 8 runs Reds vs. Marlins run line Marlins -1.5 (+166) Reds vs. Marlins picks See picks at SportsLine Reds vs. Marlins streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports betting? Visit our FanDuel promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Reds vs. Marlins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Marlins vs. Reds, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. Miami enters the game with MLB's fourth-best offense, hitting .262 on the season. The Marlins have also scored the sixth-most runs in baseball with 59 in 12 games. Last season, the Reds scored 716 runs, the 14th-most in MLB.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.46 total bases for Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, Eugenio Suarez and Spencer Steer. Miami, meanwhile, is projected to get over 1.4 total bases from Otto Lopez, Jakob Marsee and Owen Caissie. The model projects 9.0 combined runs as the Over has all the value. Get the Reds vs. Marlins money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Marlins vs. Reds picks

After simulating every pitch of Reds vs. Marlins 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Reds vs. Marlins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.