After 11 years with the Cardinals and parts of 10 seasons with the Angels, Albert Pujols appeared in his fourth game with the Dodgers on Thursday night. His first at-bat of the game against the Diamondbacks resulted in another first: His first home run in a Dodgers uniform. Footage of the opposite-field blast right here:

Man, I still love that swing. There isn't nearly as much power as there used to be, but he can still run into one every once in a while. It's as majestic as any right-handed swing should ever be.

That two-run shot meant Pujols already had four RBI in four games with the Dodgers. It was his third hit in nine at-bats, but the biggest thing was obviously the home run.

Pujols now has 668 career home runs. He's fifth all time and that's where he's going to end up, save for a streak that he could've put together a decade ago. Next on the list would be A-Rod at 696 homers.

The Pujols-by-team breakdown is now as follows:

445 HR with Cardinals

222 HR with Angels

1 HR with Dodgers

It remains to be seen what kind of role Pujols will have with the Dodgers once they get fully healthy, but he is making a case for the everyday first base role with injuries to the likes of Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and A.J. Pollock. The outfield injuries mean they need to play Chris Taylor in center, the Seager injury pushes Gavin Lux to short, which also moves Max Muncy to second base and opens up first for the future Hall of Famer.

For now, he's got time to prove himself and he's done so thus far in a small sample.