Yankees beat Blue Jays to clinch 2017 postseason berth, 53rd in franchise history

The Yankees on Saturday defeated the Blue Jays by a score of 5-1 (box score) and in doing so secured a berth in the 2017 postseason. Right now, the Yankees are in line to host the American League Wild Card Game, and they also remain within range of the first-place Red Sox in the AL East.

In either case, they've ensured the 53rd postseason appearance in franchise history. It's also their 19th trip to the playoffs in the last 23 years. Once we get to the playoffs, the Yankees will be trying to win the World Series for the 28th time in franchise history.

Any combination of Yankee wins and Twins losses that add up to three ensures that the Yankees will host the Wild Card Game. As for the division race, the Red Sox hold a four-game lead with eight to play. None of those remaining games are head-to-head contests between the Yankees and Red Sox. In other words, it's highly likely that the Yankees will go to the postseason as the top AL wild card entrant.

Even so, there's cause to believe that the Yankees are right now one of the best teams in baseball. At present, the Yankees rank second in the AL in run scored and third in fewest runs allowed, so they've been highly successful on both ends.

On another level, the Yankees have arrived a bit ahead of schedule. GM Brian Cashman of course undertook a highly successful organizational pivot last season that drastically improved the franchise's long-term outlook. All that young talent made an impact this season, what with the contributions of Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and Luis Severino. Coming into this season, the Yankees weren't expected to be ready, but they self-evidently were ready.

With all those young pieces in place and on the way plus a lot of financial flexibility in the offing, this likely won't be an isolated playoff appearance for these Yankees.