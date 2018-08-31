Yankees reportedly working to acquire Andrew McCutchen from Giants in trade

The New York Yankees are trying to swing one final trade before the August 31 postseason eligibility deadline.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees are working to acquire Andrew McCutchen from the Giants. The two sides must complete the deal by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 31 for McCutchen to be eligible for the postseason.

Hear #Yankees are working to try to finalize deal with #sfgiants for McCutchen. Not done yet. Abital Avelino would be part of return for SF. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 31, 2018

I hear if the trade is completed #yankees will be sending two prospects to the #sfgiants for McCutchen and that Abital Avelino is one of them. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 31, 2018

McCutchen cleared trade waivers earlier this month, meaning he can be traded to any team at any time. Had he been claimed, San Francisco would've only been able to trade him to the claiming team within 48 hours. The Giants have fallen out of the postseason race, and with McCutchen set to become a free agent after the season, trading him for prospects is a wise move.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have been without Aaron Judge for five weeks now due to a fractured wrist. He was hit by a pitch late last month and the team's initial timetable had him returning in three weeks. It is now week five and Judge has yet to resume swinging a bat. Furthermore, Giancarlo Stanton has been nursing a tight hamstring, relegating him to DH duty. Career infielder Neil Walker has played right field primarily in August.

Andrew McCutchen is reportedly close to being traded to the Yankees. USATSI

McCutchen, 31, is hitting .255/.357/.415 (110 OPS+) with 15 home runs in 130 games this season. He is no longer the MVP-caliber producer he was a few years ago, but he remains an above-average hitter who would surely see his power numbers jump with a move from AT&T Park into Yankee Stadium. The Yankees also know they're getting a postseason tested player who fits well into any clubhouse.

Coming into Thursday, the Yankees were 84-49 and 7 1/2 games behind the Red Sox in the AL East. They were 4 1/2 games up on the Athletics for the top wild card spot and 10 games up on the Mariners for a wild card spot in general.