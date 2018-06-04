Yankees vs. Tigers odds: Advanced computer model on 10-2 run reveals MLB picks for June 4

Game 2 of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers is set for Monday night. First pitch from Comerica Park is at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -200 on the money line, meaning it would take a $200 bet on New York to return $100.

We can tell you the computer is leaning toward the over of 10 runs.

The model has taken into account the fact that the Tigers' pitching has been spotty, with an ERA of 4.22, while the Yankees are at 3.80. Both teams also have sluggers capable of going deep. Aaron Judge leads New York with 16 home runs, and Jeimer Candelario is tops for Detroit with nine.

New York, coming off a rainout in Baltimore, is 37-17 overall and 15-8 on the road, while Detroit is 28-31 and 19-12 at Comerica.

On the mound for the Yankees is right-hander Domingo German, who's 0-3 with a 5.45 ERA. He's projected to strike out five Tigers batters in six innings of work. He'll oppose righty Mike Fiers, who's 4-3 with a 4.45 ERA. The computer model is predicting Fiers to fan five Yankees in five innings.

New York is 12-4 in its past 16 road games, while Detroit is 4-11 in its previous 15 Monday games.

