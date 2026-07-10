UFC 329 odds, lines, predictions, time: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway picks by elite MMA expert

Welterweights looking to get back into the win column clash when fourth-ranked Max Holloway battles former lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the main event at UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The five-bout main card is scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+. McGregor has lost three of his last four bouts, including a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. Holloway, a former featherweight champion, has lost two of his last three fights, including a unanimous decision defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 this past March.

In the main event, Holloway is a -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) in the UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. McGregor is the +185 underdog. Before locking in any UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway picks, make sure you see the UFC 329 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway preview

McGregor, 37, is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and became the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously. The controversial fighter has had run-ins with the law in both his native Ireland and the United States. In 28 career matches, he has compiled a 22-6 record. He has 19 wins by knockout, one by submission and two by decision.

McGregor is highly accomplished and is a two-time Fight of the Night recipient. He is also a one-time Knockout of the Night honoree. He has earned Performance of the Night seven times, and has the most consecutive Performance of the Night awards in UFC history with five. He is one of two fighters to have knockout victories in three different weight classes. The other is Jared Cannonier. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Holloway, 34, is a former symbolic UFC "BMF" titleholder. He is considered one of the greatest featherweight fighters of all time and is No. 4 in the Meta UFC lightweight rankings. The Hawaiian born fighter has had 36 career matches, compiling a 27-9 record. He has 12 wins by knockout, two by submission and 13 by decision.

Holloway is highly accomplished and owns several UFC striking records. He has the most significant strikes landed with 3,681, and the most strikes landed in title fights with 1,414. He is a one-time Knockout of the Night recipient as well as a seven-time Fight of the Night honoree. He was named a Performance of the Night winner five times. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway predictions

One of of Marley's UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway picks: He is backing Tracy Cortez (-105) to win via unanimous decision against Cong Wang (-115) in a women's flyweight bout on the preliminary UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway card.

"Wang is the better striker here, and she has knockout power," Marley said. "Cortez isn't a bad striker, but she needs to wrestle heavily in this fight. I could see either side looking like a big favorite; it just depends on who dictates where the fight takes place. I'll side with Cortez to win the fight on the ground." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway picks

Marley also has strong picks for McGregor vs. Holloway and other bouts on the UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway card. He's also backing an underdog who "brings a higher striking and grappling pace to the fight" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins McGregor vs. Holloway, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC 329 main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Conor McGregor (+185) vs. Max Holloway (-225)

Benoit Saint-Denis (-148) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+124)

Cory Sandhagen (-130) vs. Mario Bautista (+110)

Brandon Royval (+180) vs. Lone'er Kavanagh (-218)

King Green (+110) vs. Terrance McKinney (-130)