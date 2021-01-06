After ending a four-game losing streak, the San Antonio Spurs will try to exact some revenge when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Patty Mills scored 27 points, hitting a career-high eight 3-pointers, as the Spurs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 on Tuesday.

"It was that competitive spirit we needed to start the road trip," Mills said, per the San Antonio Express-News, after the team kicked off a five-game swing. "To go out there and set this standard for us was important."

Dejounte Murray added 21 points and Rudy Gay scored 16 for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge, who returned after a three-game absence with a knee injury, had 14 points and six rebounds. Keldon Johnson grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with nine points.

The Spurs' four-game skid included a pair of losses at home to the Lakers last week.

Against the Clippers, the Spurs used their 3-point shooting to lead by as much as 24 in the first half before holding off Los Angeles late. San Antonio tied a club record on 3-pointers made, hitting 20 of 40 attempts (50 percent).

"That's the game of basketball," said Mills, who connected on 8 of 16 shots from the floor and 8 of 12 3-pointers, according to the Express-News. "Sometimes they go in and sometimes they don't."

The Lakers didn't experience similar success shooting from long distance, but they still prevailed Tuesday against the host Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis scored 26 points apiece in the Lakers' 94-92 win. James also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Davis finished with 10 boards, three blocks and three steals. Dennis Schroder contributed 12 points and six assists as the Lakers posted four straight victories on the road, with the last two against the Grizzlies.

"We're in the winning business and that's what we want to do," said James, who hit 11 of 20 field goal attempts. "We want to continue to build great habits and we're going to have times when we don't play to our capabilities, but we still want to be able to continue to create great habits going forward, and I think we did that on this road trip."

The Lakers held a 92-83 edge with 31.1 seconds remaining before the Grizzlies made it close.

"Certainly we have to play better than we did tonight, in particular closing this game once we had that lead," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "But overall, 4-0 on the trip, you can't be unhappy about that."

Despite being among the NBA leaders in 3-point percentage, the Lakers misfired on 22 of their 31 3-point attempts at Memphis. They also committed 17 turnovers. James had six.

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) missed his second consecutive contest. He is listed as day-to-day and could return against the Spurs.

The status of Los Angeles guard Alex Caruso, who did not accompany the team on the road trip, is unknown. Caruso was held out due to the league's health and safety protocols.

