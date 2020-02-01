DEN
DET

Nuggets ready to roll against slumping Pistons

  • FLM
  • Feb 01, 2020

The Denver Nuggets used a collective effort to record one of their most impressive victories of the season. They'll now get an easier assignment -- a date with slumping Detroit.

Denver, which has won eight of its last 11 games, will play a Sunday matinee at Little Caesars Arena against the Pistons, who have lost five straight.

Everyone that Nuggets coach Michael Malone used on Friday made a major contribution in a 127-115 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. All nine players who saw action scored 10 or more points while downing the Bucks, who had lost just two home games. The last time a team used nine or more players and each scored in double figures was the Phoenix Suns in 1994.

Denver had won at Utah the night before and Malone nearly rested center Nikola Jokic and swingman Will Barton, who wound up scoring a team-high 24 points.

"This was a game where I was actually going to try to sit a couple guys because I've been asking so much of Nikola, been asking so much of Will," Malone told the Denver Post. "Nobody wanted to sit. 'They're like, no coach, I'm playing.'"

The Nuggets have been rolling along without the starting backcourt of Jamal Murray (ankle) and Gary Harris (personal), as well as forward Paul Millsap (knee) and backup center Mason Plumlee (foot).

It's uncertain whether Harris will rejoin the team in Detroit, but Murray will definitely not play against the Pistons.

"As much as we'd like to get him back as quickly as possible, I think it's smart for us and prudent for us to be patient and not rush him back because when he's out there, I want him playing with confidence and not worrying about that ankle injury that he sustained," Malone said.

Denver got a scare when forward Michael Porter Jr. rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter, but Porter said he was "good" afterward.

Nothing seems to faze the Nuggets, who have the second-best record in the Western Conference.

"At the end of the day, we feel like we're one of the best teams in the league," Barton told the Post. "Top-tier teams don't make excuses, chasing what we're trying to chase. You always expect to win, in our mind, no matter what anyone else thinks."

The same can't be said of the Pistons, whose season has been wrecked by injuries. Coach Dwane Casey is giving his younger players a chance to develop.

"We've got to have a plan to get our team in that position and that's what we're doing now. There is a plan," he said.

First-round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya is a big part of that plan but he was benched during Friday's 105-92 loss to Toronto. Doumbouya has struggled in recent games and Casey decided to have the 19-year-old forward watch and learn.

"It's not because he did anything wrong. Just thought he needed to breathe a little bit, to sit back and watch," Casey said. "He's going to get his time. I thought he hit a little wall. But there is a plan to develop these young guys."

The Nuggets and Pistons will be meeting for the first time this season. The rematch is set for Feb. 25 in Denver.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
D. Rose
25 PG
26.7 Min. Per Game 26.7
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
50.7 Field Goal % 49.9
50.7 Three Point % 49.9
80.1 Free Throw % 87.3
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
19.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 6.6 APG
home team logo
D. Rose PG 25
18.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 5.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 34-15 -----
home team logo Pistons 17-33 -----
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 34-15 109.5 PPG 44.9 RPG 26.2 APG
home team logo Pistons 17-33 109.0 PPG 42.3 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 19.9 PPG 10.0 RPG 6.6 APG 50.7 FG%
D. Rose PG 18.9 PPG 2.6 RPG 5.9 APG 49.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
J. Grant
G. Harris
M. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
P. Dozier
T. Craig
J. Hernangomez
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 49 32.0 19.9 10.0 6.6 1.1 0.6 2.9 50.7 32.6 80.1 2.4 7.7
J. Murray 40 32.0 17.6 4.1 4.6 1.4 0.3 2.1 43.5 32.2 91.6 0.8 3.3
W. Barton 46 33.4 15.0 6.5 3.8 1.1 0.5 1.4 44.4 37.2 75.9 1.5 5.0
P. Millsap 32 24.9 11.9 5.8 1.4 0.9 0.7 1.3 46.8 41.3 88.5 2.0 3.8
J. Grant 49 25.6 11.1 3.6 1.1 0.6 0.9 0.8 46.3 39.6 71.4 0.9 2.7
G. Harris 40 32.2 10.7 2.8 2.2 1.4 0.3 1.0 41.6 31.1 82.8 0.5 2.3
M. Porter Jr. 39 14.3 8.0 4.4 0.7 0.4 0.5 0.8 50.8 43.2 79.5 1.1 3.3
M. Morris 49 20.1 7.9 1.7 3.5 0.7 0.2 0.7 44.3 40.2 80.9 0.3 1.4
M. Beasley 39 17.9 7.7 1.8 1.1 0.8 0.1 0.9 38.6 36.3 94.1 0.2 1.6
M. Plumlee 43 17.4 7.4 5.6 2.4 0.5 0.6 1.5 60.5 0.0 55.3 1.8 3.7
P. Dozier 9 14.1 6.7 2.0 2.1 0.3 0.2 0.8 45.5 31.6 80.0 0.1 1.9
T. Craig 36 16.5 4.5 2.9 0.6 0.4 0.7 0.4 44.1 27.1 65.2 0.9 2.0
J. Hernangomez 32 11.9 3.1 2.5 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.4 35.6 25.9 55.0 0.6 1.9
J. Vanderbilt 7 4.1 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4
Total 49 242.0 109.5 44.9 26.2 8.16 4.63 12.7 46.0 35.1 77.9 11.2 33.7
Pistons
Roster
D. Rose
A. Drummond
L. Kennard
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
M. Morris
C. Wood
L. Galloway
S. Mykhailiuk
T. Snell
T. Maker
T. Frazier
J. Bone
K. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Rose 43 26.7 18.9 2.6 5.9 0.8 0.3 2.5 49.9 31.8 87.3 0.5 2.0
A. Drummond 46 33.7 17.2 15.7 2.7 2.0 1.7 3.6 52.3 4.8 58.4 4.5 11.2
L. Kennard 28 32.9 15.8 3.5 4.1 0.4 0.2 1.5 44.2 39.9 89.3 0.3 3.2
B. Griffin 18 28.4 15.5 4.7 3.3 0.4 0.4 2.2 35.2 24.3 77.6 0.9 3.7
R. Jackson 7 22.9 13.3 2.4 3.9 0.9 0.1 1.4 41.0 39.4 76.2 0.6 1.9
M. Morris 42 22.5 11.0 3.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.6 45.0 39.3 77.3 0.5 3.4
C. Wood 46 17.3 10.1 5.3 0.7 0.4 0.8 1.1 57.3 36.8 73.6 1.2 4.1
L. Galloway 50 25.6 10.1 2.2 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.6 42.9 39.8 84.9 0.5 1.8
S. Mykhailiuk 45 21.9 8.8 1.7 1.6 0.6 0.1 1.0 43.6 43.3 87.0 0.3 1.4
T. Snell 43 26.5 8.0 1.8 1.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 45.4 41.6 100.0 0.1 1.7
T. Maker 45 11.5 4.1 2.4 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.7 50.0 31.6 67.0 0.8 1.6
T. Frazier 27 13.1 3.6 1.2 3.4 0.5 0.1 1.3 36.2 33.3 79.2 0.3 0.9
J. Bone 6 3.2 0.7 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.3 22.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Thomas 2 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 50 241.5 109.0 42.3 24.0 7.64 4.84 14.9 46.5 37.0 74.1 9.6 32.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores