Jerebko, Durant lead Warriors past Jazz 124-123

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) ��� Jonas Jerebko crashed the basket and tipped in a shot against his former team with 0.3 seconds remaining to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 124-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Kevin Durant, who scored 38 points, missed a running jumper. But Jerebko, who was let go by Utah as a free agent after last season and who was just subbed in to spread the floor with his long-range shooting ability, charged in from the right side and delivered the game-winning put-back.

The Jazz had taken their last lead when Jae Crowder scored off his own miss with 51.4 seconds left in the game.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Draymond Green had 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a fistful of attitude. Jerebko finished with 10 points.

Joe Ingles paced the Jazz with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Donovan Mitchell added 19 points, but missed all six of his fourth-quarter attempts. Crowder had 17 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Dante Exum gave the Jazz a 111-101 advantage with 8:53 left in the game. The Warriors responded with their most inspired defense of the night and went on a 13-0 run - Draymond Green's layup made it 114-111 - to set up the game-ending fireworks.

High scores have been common in the first week of the NBA season, but the Jazz and Warriors took it to a new level, especially in the first half, which ended with Utah ahead 81-69.

In a role reversal, the Jazz were the ones letting shots fly from behind the arc with 46 3-point attempts. The Jazz made 19, while the Warriors made 10 of 19 from long range.

After the Warriors whittled their 16-point deficit down to 3, Ingles beat the third-quarter buzzer with a running, double-pump 3-pointer from 37 feet.

SHOOTING STARS?

Ingles recently called himself the best shooter in the NBA. When asked about that claim, Stephen Curry joked, "That just means in Las Vegas in summer league in 2009 we had two of the best shooters of all time on the same team. . We got a lot in common then." Curry averaged 17.4 points in five summer league games for Golden State while teammate Ingles shot 20 percent from the field in scoring 3.2 points per game.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Allowing 47 points in the second quarter ties a record for a Golden State opponent. Atlanta did it first in 1990. ... There were 26 lead changes and 12 ties in the first half. ... Twice, Green pushed Gobert after fouls and the result of the second shoving match was double-technicals on Green and Favors. ... Andre Iguodala sat out, but Coach Steve Kerr said, "If this were a playoff game, he'd play. We're just going to be very cautious."

Jazz: After the late evening tip, the game was stopped on the first play for several minutes because of a clock malfunction. ... The Jazz set a franchise record of 81 points in the first half. ... The Jazz made 10 of 16 3-pointers in the second quarter, another record. ... Georges Niang posted a career-high with eight points.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Denver on Sunday evening.

Jazz: Host Memphis on Monday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
R. Gobert
27 C
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
0.0 Ast. Per Game 0.0
15.0 Reb. Per Game 15.0
54.5 Field Goal % 73.3
55.2 Three Point % 77.8
83.3 Free Throw % 81.3
  Team rebound 0:00
  Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Jonas Jerebko made dunk 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Jonas Jerebko 0:02
  Kevin Durant missed fade-away jump shot 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Jonas Jerebko 0:06
  Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio 0:25
  Stephen Curry missed layup 0:29
  Offensive rebound by Draymond Green 0:35
  Draymond Green missed layup 0:37
Team Stats
Points 124 123
Field Goals 49-87 (56.3%) 40-89 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 19-46 (41.3%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 46 48
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 35 28
Team 3 10
Assists 27 24
Steals 10 11
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
38 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
J. Ingles SF 2
27 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 1-0 32372827124
home team logo Jazz 1-0 34472220123
O/U 218, UTA +2
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
O/U 218, UTA +2
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 1-0 110.4 PPG 45 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Jazz 1-0 102.4 PPG 45 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 27.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 6.0 APG 42.9 FG%
J. Ingles SF 22.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 6.0 APG 75.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 38 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
J. Ingles SF 27 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
56.3 FG% 44.9
52.6 3PT FG% 41.3
88.9 FT% 82.8
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
S. Curry
D. Green
K. Thompson
D. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 39 38 9 7 1 1 2 3 14/25 1/1 9/9 0 9 61 -1
S. Curry 37 31 4 8 2 0 4 2 13/24 5/9 0/1 1 3 49 -3
D. Green 33 14 9 6 1 2 5 5 6/12 1/3 1/2 2 7 33 +3
K. Thompson 35 12 4 1 0 1 2 2 4/9 0/2 4/4 1 3 17 -8
D. Jones 18 4 4 1 2 2 0 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 3 14 +5
Bench
J. Jerebko
S. Livingston
K. Looney
A. McKinnie
Q. Cook
D. Cousins
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
A. Iguodala
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jerebko 23 10 6 1 1 0 1 2 4/5 2/3 0/0 2 4 18 +2
S. Livingston 18 8 3 2 1 0 1 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 2 15 +15
K. Looney 18 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 9 -4
A. McKinnie 12 3 2 0 1 0 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2 5 -4
Q. Cook 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 124 43 27 10 6 16 23 49/87 10/19 16/18 8 35 221 +5
Jazz
Starters
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
D. Favors
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Ingles 35 27 4 4 2 1 1 3 10/15 7/11 0/0 0 4 41 +6
D. Mitchell 34 19 2 3 2 0 0 2 7/23 4/12 1/2 1 1 29 +5
R. Gobert 34 16 11 2 3 1 4 2 4/6 0/0 8/11 2 9 31 +5
R. Rubio 32 13 3 10 0 0 3 3 5/12 3/7 0/0 0 3 33 +1
D. Favors 20 5 5 0 2 0 4 3 2/5 0/1 1/2 4 1 8 -8
Bench
J. Crowder
D. Exum
G. Niang
A. Burks
E. Udoh
R. O'Neale
T. Sefolosha
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 28 17 7 4 2 0 0 1 4/9 2/6 7/7 1 6 34 +10
D. Exum 18 13 2 0 0 0 1 1 4/5 1/1 4/4 0 2 14 -4
G. Niang 8 8 3 1 0 1 0 0 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 2 14 -5
A. Burks 11 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/7 0/3 3/3 0 0 5 -2
E. Udoh 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -4
R. O'Neale 10 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -2 -9
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 123 38 24 11 4 16 19 40/89 19/46 24/29 10 28 208 -5
