Hornets edge Pistons again, 110-107

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Langston Galloway’s shot from around midcourt rimmed out at the buzzer, and the Charlotte Hornets held on for a 110-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Charlotte completed a home-and-home sweep of the Pistons this week. Detroit must be wondering what it has to do to beat the Hornets. Charlotte edged the Pistons 109-106 earlier in the month and 102-101 on Wednesday night.

This matchup went down to the wire again. The Hornets rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final quarter and led by three with 8.9 seconds left. Detroit inbounded the ball, and Luke Kennard missed a 3-pointer from near the top of the key. Galloway was able to run down the loose ball, and his last-ditch shot looked on line, but it wouldn’t go in.

P.J. Washington scored 26 points for Charlotte, and Terry Rozier added 23. The Hornets were without center Cody Zeller because of a left hip injury.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 23 points.

With the score tied at 95, Galloway got a very friendly bounce off the rim when he sank a 3-pointer while being fouled. That four-point play started an 8-0 run, but Charlotte rallied.

Devonte’ Graham put the Hornets up 108-106 with a 3-pointer - the Hornets went 19 of 38 from beyond the arc.

Blake Griffin had a chance to tie it with 1:29 remaining, but he made just one of two free throws, and the Pistons didn’t score again. Detroit finished 10 of 20 from the line.

STRONG START

Rozier made his first five 3-point attempts and scored 17 points in the first half. Kennard helped the Pistons mostly keep pace, making four 3s of his own in the first quarter.

The teams combined to make 21 3-pointers in the first half, the most in a first half in any NBA game this season. The Hornets led 62-57.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Miles Bridges scored 16 points in front of a crowd that included Tom Izzo, his coach at Michigan State.

Pistons: The Pistons were without G Reggie Jackson (lumbar stress reaction). ... Detroit was called for its second delay of game violation at the start of the second half, so the third quarter began with a technical foul free throw for Charlotte, which Rozier made.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Pistons: Host San Antonio on Sunday.

---

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
A. Drummond
0 C
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
17.0 Reb. Per Game 17.0
40.8 Field Goal % 54.5
41.2 Three Point % 54.3
79.7 Free Throw % 64.2
  DET team rebound 0:00
  Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway 0:01
  Luke Kennard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Luke Kennard 0:08
  Bismack Biyombo missed dunk 0:08
  Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo 0:08
  Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot 0:10
  Full timeout called 0:47
+ 1 P.J. Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:47
+ 1 P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 0:47
Team Stats
Points 110 107
Field Goals 40-83 (48.2%) 41-83 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 19-38 (50.0%) 15-35 (42.9%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 57
Offensive 11 14
Defensive 26 31
Team 5 12
Assists 26 27
Steals 8 5
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
P. Washington PF 25
26 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
15 PTS, 19 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 8-12 38242325110
home team logo Pistons 6-13 37202822107
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 8-12 105.7 PPG 40.9 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Pistons 6-13 106.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
P. Washington PF 11.3 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.4 APG 49.7 FG%
D. Rose PG 16.2 PPG 1.8 RPG 5.4 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Washington PF 26 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
D. Rose PG 23 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
48.2 FG% 49.4
50.0 3PT FG% 42.9
73.3 FT% 50.0
Hornets
Starters
P. Washington
T. Rozier
D. Graham
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Washington 26 5 3 9/12 3/3 5/7 3 34 4 0 1 0 5 +12 40
T. Rozier 23 4 2 8/15 6/9 1/1 3 34 2 0 0 1 3 +7 33
D. Graham 16 1 8 6/14 4/7 0/0 0 37 0 2 2 0 1 +6 33
M. Bridges 16 7 3 6/13 2/6 2/2 2 27 0 2 0 3 4 -13 31
B. Biyombo 13 9 2 6/12 0/0 1/3 2 33 0 2 3 5 4 +5 25
Bench
M. Williams
M. Monk
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
C. Zeller
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Williams 9 3 4 3/8 3/7 0/0 3 22 1 0 2 0 3 -5 19
M. Monk 7 3 2 2/6 1/3 2/2 2 22 0 0 2 0 3 -3 12
N. Batum 0 5 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 26 1 0 0 2 3 +6 10
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 37 26 40/83 19/38 11/15 17 235 8 6 10 11 26 +15 203
Pistons
Starters
L. Kennard
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
L. Galloway
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kennard 21 1 4 8/17 5/10 0/0 3 33 0 1 0 0 1 -8 31
B. Griffin 17 4 3 6/13 1/7 4/7 2 31 0 1 2 1 3 -5 26
A. Drummond 15 19 3 7/12 0/0 1/4 4 37 1 2 4 8 11 -3 39
L. Galloway 4 4 1 1/4 1/4 1/1 0 27 2 0 1 1 3 -8 11
B. Brown 4 4 5 2/6 0/1 0/0 3 26 1 0 1 0 4 0 18
Bench
D. Rose
M. Morris
T. Snell
S. Mykhailiuk
C. Wood
R. Jackson
T. Frazier
K. Thomas
T. Maker
J. Bone
S. Doumbouya
L. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 23 2 4 8/12 3/4 4/6 1 21 0 0 1 0 2 -3 32
M. Morris 9 1 3 4/6 1/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 1 0 +2 16
T. Snell 9 4 2 3/4 3/4 0/0 0 20 0 0 3 0 4 +5 14
S. Mykhailiuk 3 2 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 2 0 +5 9
C. Wood 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/2 0 10 0 0 0 1 3 0 6
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Doumbouya - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 45 27 41/83 15/35 10/20 16 235 5 4 13 14 31 -15 202
