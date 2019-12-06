No Text
BKN
CHA
Harris, Jordan lead Nets past Hornets, 111-104
Key Players
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
D. Graham
4 PG
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|7.7
|Ast. Per Game
|7.7
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|41.8
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|42.2
|Three Point %
|41.5
|85.2
|Free Throw %
|82.0
|+ 3
|Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington
|0:09
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|0:18
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:22
|Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|0:44
|Dwayne Bacon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:48
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|0:55
|DeAndre Jordan missed dunk
|0:56
|Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|0:56
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|BKN team rebound
|1:12
|Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|111
|104
|Field Goals
|42-88 (47.7%)
|36-83 (43.4%)
|3-Pointers
|15-38 (39.5%)
|17-40 (42.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|58
|40
|Offensive
|15
|10
|Defensive
|34
|24
|Team
|9
|6
|Assists
|35
|23
|Steals
|12
|6
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|16
|19
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
13 PTS, 2 REB, 12 AST
D. Graham PG 4
29 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
|
|47.7
|FG%
|43.4
|
|
|39.5
|3PT FG%
|42.5
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Harris
|22
|1
|5
|8/13
|6/8
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+4
|34
|T. Waller-Prince
|16
|5
|5
|6/9
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|+4
|30
|J. Allen
|14
|10
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|+6
|26
|S. Dinwiddie
|13
|2
|12
|4/13
|3/8
|2/4
|3
|32
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|+4
|37
|G. Temple
|8
|2
|4
|3/9
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|+11
|16
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Jordan
|16
|13
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|25
|0
|2
|1
|5
|8
|+1
|36
|D. Nwaba
|13
|3
|0
|5/9
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+3
|16
|T. Pinson
|5
|7
|0
|1/9
|0/4
|3/3
|3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|+1
|12
|I. Shumpert
|4
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|+3
|16
|D. Musa
|0
|3
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|8
|K. Durant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Irving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LeVert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ellenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kurucs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|111
|49
|35
|42/88
|15/38
|12/15
|21
|234
|12
|5
|16
|15
|34
|+35
|231
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Graham
|29
|3
|8
|8/19
|6/11
|7/8
|1
|33
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|+6
|45
|T. Rozier
|24
|6
|4
|8/14
|5/7
|3/3
|3
|35
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|-20
|33
|P. Washington
|14
|5
|3
|6/16
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|-9
|25
|M. Bridges
|9
|3
|0
|2/7
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|-15
|10
|B. Biyombo
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-7
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Zeller
|17
|6
|2
|8/12
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|22
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|+6
|27
|M. Monk
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|8
|N. Batum
|3
|4
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|33
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-3
|14
|M. Williams
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|+5
|4
|D. Bacon
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+1
|4
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ca. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Co. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McDaniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Franks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|104
|34
|23
|36/83
|17/40
|15/17
|16
|234
|6
|6
|19
|10
|24
|-35
|177