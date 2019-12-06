BKN
CHA

No Text

Harris, Jordan lead Nets past Hornets, 111-104

  • AP
  • Dec 06, 2019

Key Players
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
D. Graham
4 PG
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
41.8 Field Goal % 41.2
42.2 Three Point % 41.5
85.2 Free Throw % 82.0
+ 3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier 0:18
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:44
  Dwayne Bacon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier 0:55
  DeAndre Jordan missed dunk 0:56
  Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:56
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
  BKN team rebound 1:12
  Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
Team Stats
Points 111 104
Field Goals 42-88 (47.7%) 36-83 (43.4%)
3-Pointers 15-38 (39.5%) 17-40 (42.5%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 58 40
Offensive 15 10
Defensive 34 24
Team 9 6
Assists 35 23
Steals 12 6
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 16 19
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
13 PTS, 2 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
D. Graham PG 4
29 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 12-10 29263125111
home team logo Hornets 9-15 32252720104
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 12-10 113.0 PPG 47.1 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Hornets 9-15 105.4 PPG 41.9 RPG 24.2 APG
Key Players
J. Harris SG 14.5 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.9 APG 48.1 FG%
D. Graham PG 18.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 7.7 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harris SG 22 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
D. Graham PG 29 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
47.7 FG% 43.4
39.5 3PT FG% 42.5
80.0 FT% 88.2
Nets
Starters
J. Harris
T. Waller-Prince
J. Allen
S. Dinwiddie
G. Temple
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harris 22 1 5 8/13 6/8 0/0 1 30 1 0 0 0 1 +4 34
T. Waller-Prince 16 5 5 6/9 2/4 2/2 2 31 1 0 2 0 5 +4 30
J. Allen 14 10 0 7/10 0/0 0/0 2 22 2 2 2 4 6 +6 26
S. Dinwiddie 13 2 12 4/13 3/8 2/4 3 32 2 0 4 0 2 +4 37
G. Temple 8 2 4 3/9 2/8 0/0 2 32 1 1 4 0 2 +11 16
Bench
D. Jordan
D. Nwaba
T. Pinson
I. Shumpert
D. Musa
K. Durant
K. Irving
C. LeVert
H. Ellenson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
N. Claxton
R. Kurucs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Jordan 16 13 3 6/7 0/0 4/4 2 25 0 2 1 5 8 +1 36
D. Nwaba 13 3 0 5/9 2/3 1/2 2 16 0 0 0 2 1 +3 16
T. Pinson 5 7 0 1/9 0/4 3/3 3 14 1 0 1 2 5 +1 12
I. Shumpert 4 3 3 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 21 4 0 1 1 2 +3 16
D. Musa 0 3 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 1 2 -2 8
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 49 35 42/88 15/38 12/15 21 234 12 5 16 15 34 +35 231
Hornets
Starters
D. Graham
T. Rozier
P. Washington
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Graham 29 3 8 8/19 6/11 7/8 1 33 1 0 4 1 2 +6 45
T. Rozier 24 6 4 8/14 5/7 3/3 3 35 0 0 5 0 6 -20 33
P. Washington 14 5 3 6/16 2/6 0/0 4 34 0 2 2 2 3 -9 25
M. Bridges 9 3 0 2/7 2/4 3/3 1 21 0 0 2 1 2 -15 10
B. Biyombo 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 2 2 -7 7
Bench
C. Zeller
M. Monk
N. Batum
M. Williams
D. Bacon
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Zeller 17 6 2 8/12 1/3 0/1 3 22 1 2 3 2 4 +6 27
M. Monk 4 1 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 16 1 1 1 0 1 +1 8
N. Batum 3 4 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 33 2 0 1 2 2 -3 14
M. Williams 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 15 0 1 0 0 1 +5 4
D. Bacon 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 1 +1 4
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 34 23 36/83 17/40 15/17 16 234 6 6 19 10 24 -35 177
