Nets hold off Nuggets 105-102 for 3rd straight victory

  • AP
  • Dec 08, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie saved the Brooklyn Nets - again.

Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Nets held off the Denver Nuggets 105-102 on Sunday for their third straight victory.

''As long as it's working, you're all going to love me,'' Dinwiddie said. ''As soon as I miss, you're all going to hate me and tell me I'm selfish or something. We're going to keep rolling with it until that moment and I'll deal with whatever I've got to say then.''

Denver had a chance to force overtime, but Jamal Murray missed a 3-pointer from the wing as time expired.

Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Brooklyn. Star guard Kyrie Irving missed his 12th straight game because of a right shoulder impingement.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, and Murray scored 21 points. The Nuggets have lost two straight.

Dinwiddie made consecutive driving layups to give Brooklyn a 103-102 lead with 26.3 seconds remaining. Denver's Will Barton missed a 16-foot off-balance floater, and Taurean Prince grabbed the rebound and was fouled. Prince made both free throws to make it 105-102 with 6.8 seconds left.

''It's like having an elite running back if you're an NFl coach,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said about Dinwiddie. ''You can just pitch it to him and he can go get a bucket. ... When he gets speed downhill he's basically unstoppable. Those were the two plays where he got a head of steam and you can't stop him.''

Dinwiddie has scored 20 or more points in 10 of his last 12 games.

For Jokic, Brooklyn's ability to get to the rim at will in crunch time was unacceptable.

''It was too easy for them,'' Jokic said. ''Second half it was too easy for them. We got to do something. I don't know what it is, but (we) probably need to do something.''

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Coach Michael Malone praised Paul Millsap. ''He's been the quiet unsung hero of our team,'' Malone said. ''We've had a lot of younger guys who have been up and down, inconsistent. If you looked at our first 20 games, Paul has been Mr. consistency for us, and that's what you expect from a 14-year veteran.'' Millsap had nine points and four rebounds in 21 minutes.

Nets: Atkinson said Irving will increase his individual on-court work and integrate him into practice in the next week or two.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Nets: Host Charlotte on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA:

https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
46.5 Field Goal % 42.6
46.1 Three Point % 41.5
79.6 Free Throw % 85.0
  Offensive rebound by Will Barton 0:01
  Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
+ 1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Will Barton 0:06
  Personal foul on Jamal Murray 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince 0:10
  Will Barton missed fade-away jump shot 0:13
+ 2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup, assist by Joe Harris 0:26
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made reverse layup 0:30
+ 2 Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup 0:42
Team Stats
Points 102 105
Field Goals 36-89 (40.4%) 40-87 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 18-42 (42.9%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 49 58
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 30 38
Team 12 10
Assists 25 25
Steals 4 5
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 23 15
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
24 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
24 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 14-7 21332325102
home team logo Nets 13-10 25282923105
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 14-7 106.7 PPG 46.7 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Nets 13-10 113.0 PPG 47.2 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 15.7 PPG 10.1 RPG 6.1 APG 46.4 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 20.5 PPG 2.9 RPG 6.1 APG 41.8 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 24 PTS 11 REB 6 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 24 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
40.4 FG% 46.0
42.9 3PT FG% 25.0
85.7 FT% 78.3
Bench
J. Grant
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Grant 15 2 0 5/8 5/7 0/0 4 24 1 1 3 0 2 +1 16
M. Morris 9 0 4 3/8 2/5 1/2 3 15 1 0 1 0 0 +11 17
M. Plumlee 2 4 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 2 1 1 3 +9 11
M. Beasley 2 4 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 3 +13 10
J. Hernangomez 2 3 0 0/4 0/4 2/2 2 22 0 0 0 0 3 +12 5
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 37 25 36/89 18/42 12/14 23 235 4 5 12 7 30 -15 186
Bench
D. Jordan
D. Nwaba
D. Musa
I. Shumpert
T. Pinson
K. Durant
K. Irving
C. LeVert
H. Ellenson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
N. Claxton
R. Kurucs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Jordan 7 6 2 3/3 0/0 1/1 3 18 0 0 1 1 5 -9 16
D. Nwaba 7 1 0 3/7 0/2 1/2 1 14 0 0 0 0 1 -6 8
D. Musa 7 2 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 2 -2 10
I. Shumpert 2 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 1 -12 7
T. Pinson 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 1 0 2 -7 6
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 48 25 40/87 7/28 18/23 15 234 5 1 11 10 38 +15 198
