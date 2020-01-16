CHA
Porter, Dozier lead Nuggets to 100-86 win over Hornets

  • Jan 16, 2020

DENVER (AP) After being told to get ready for his Denver debut, P.J. Dozier was quickly asked how many plays he remembered.

“I'm like, ‘Oh, shoot,’” he said.

So that's exactly what he did - and made quite a splash.

Rookie reserve Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points, Dozier had a big second half filling in for injured point guard Jamal Murray and the Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 100-86 on Wednesday night.

“I've been preparing for this my whole life,” Dozier said. “I've been excited to have this opportunity. I hate that it had to happen under these circumstances. But (Murray) will be all right. I've just been trying to stay ready for this.”

Murray exited the game with 1:32 remaining in the second quarter after rolling his left ankle. He was helped off the floor by teammates. The banged-up Nuggets were already without Gary Harris (groin) and Paul Millsap (bruised left knee).

Enter Dozier, who finished with 12 points in 13 minutes. He had a stretch in the second half where he scored nine straight for the Nuggets.

Dozier was recalled from Windy City of the G League on Tuesday to provide depth. Dozier averaged 20.9 points and 7.7 assists in 16 games for the Bulls. He's been called up before, but never appeared in a game for Denver.

Following the game, he didn't check his phone immediately. But he knew who one of the first missed calls would be from - his mom.

Sure enough, there it was.

Before the contest was even over, Murray posted on his Twitter account about Dozier: “All I’m sayin is y’all better be ready to see my boy Dozier-Kid shine. ... dat boy can hoop!!”

No doubt. After his college days at South Carolina, Dozier wasn't picked in the 2017 NBA draft. He appeared in eight games between Oklahoma City (two, 2017-18) and Boston (six, '18-19) before signing a two-way contract with Denver for this season.

“I was super-happy for P.J.,” Porter said. “He's stayed so patient.”

Porter carried the Nuggets for a stretch as he erupted for 11 of his points in the second quarter. He keeps taking his game to higher and higher levels. Coach Michael Malone's trust level in him is soaring, too.

“I like whenever they run plays for me,” cracked Porter, who also had eight rebounds. “I'm trying to make plays for my teammates. I have to keep that going.”

Terry Rozier scored 20 points for the Hornets, who wrapped up a winless four-game trip.

“It was a tough road trip for us, some tough games," said Cody Zeller, who had 11 points. “I thought we played well in spurts.”

Denver led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter before the Hornets closed on a 21-6 run. Bolstered by Dozier, the Nuggets steadily built the lead back up to a comfortable margin.

“They're talented, they're deep, they're young and they play the right way," Hornets coach James Borrego said. “They're a fantastic team.”

The Nuggets were rightfully fearful of a Hornets team that's 15-29. Denver has struggled against teams under .500 all season.

“We're not looking at records,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "We have to go out and play our game.”

Murray was hurt when he tried to contest a 3-point shot by Rozier and appeared to land on Rozier's foot. Murray instantly grabbed at his ankle as play was stopped. Murray had five points and one assist before exiting. He was also dealing with a sore back.

Dozier's ready if needed.

“Just do as I do every day,” he said. “I prepare for every game like I'm going to play.”

TIP-INS

Hornets: Borrego picked up a technical foul late in the first quarter. Rozier and Miles Bridges were given technicals on the same play with 5:43 remaining. ... Devonte' Graham, Bridges and P.J. Washington all scored 14 points.

Nuggets: Denver is 11-1 this season when holding teams under 100 points. ... Nikola Jokic had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. ... Mason Plumlee had 15 points.

FAMILY MATTERS

It was a family reunion for brothers Willy and Juancho Hernangomez. Juancho scored no points in 17:50 for Denver, while his older brother had five points in 11:08 minutes for Charlotte.

CONSULTANT FOR SERBIA?

Malone denied a report that he's agreed to become a consultant for the Serbian national team.

"That's not accurate," Malone said before the game.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Orlando on Monday.

Nuggets: At Golden State on Thursday. Denver is 4-2 this season on the second night of a back-to-back.

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 25
DEN Nuggets 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 0-2
11:14   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:06   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
11:06 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
11:06 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
10:49   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:39   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
10:14 +2 Cody Zeller made driving layup, assist by Terry Rozier 2-4
9:51   Traveling violation turnover on Jerami Grant  
9:28   Cody Zeller missed layup  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:22   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
9:10   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Terry Rozier  
8:58 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Terry Rozier 4-4
8:43 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 4-7
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Jamal Murray  
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by P.J. Washington  
8:17 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 7-7
7:52   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
7:44 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 9-7
7:20 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 9-9
7:06   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
6:51 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Jamal Murray 9-11
6:32   Turnover on Miles Bridges  
6:30 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Batum 12-11
6:11   Jerami Grant missed alley-oop shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
5:56 +2 P.J. Washington made jump shot, assist by Nicolas Batum 14-11
5:43   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
5:36 +2 P.J. Washington made alley-oop shot, assist by Terry Rozier 16-11
5:17   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
5:03   Offensive foul on P.J. Washington  
5:03   Turnover on P.J. Washington  
4:56 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 16-14
4:40 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 19-14
4:24   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   CHA team rebound  
4:08   Terry Rozier missed driving layup, blocked by Jerami Grant  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
4:03 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made finger-roll layup 19-16
4:03   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
4:03   Michael Porter Jr. missed free throw  
4:02   CHA team rebound  
4:02   Personal foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
3:42   Dwayne Bacon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   DEN team rebound  
3:32   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:32 +1 Jamal Murray made free throw 19-17
3:17   Jerami Grant missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
3:11   Traveling violation turnover on Bismack Biyombo  
2:48 +2 Mason Plumlee made alley-oop shot, assist by Monte Morris 19-19
2:35   Offensive foul on Dwayne Bacon  
2:35   Turnover on Dwayne Bacon  
2:23   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
2:02   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:42 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made layup, assist by Mason Plumlee 19-21
1:42   Shooting foul on Dwayne Bacon  
1:42   Michael Porter Jr. missed free throw  
1:41   DEN team rebound  
1:41   Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo  
1:41   Mason Plumlee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:41   DEN team rebound  
1:41 +1 Mason Plumlee made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
1:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:40 +1 Monte Morris made free throw 19-23
1:27   Bismack Biyombo missed finger-roll layup  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
1:16 +2 Dwayne Bacon made finger-roll layup, assist by Nicolas Batum 21-23
1:16   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
1:16   Dwayne Bacon missed free throw  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
1:04 +2 Mason Plumlee made dunk, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 21-25
0:51   Marvin Williams missed floating jump shot  
0:50   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
0:50   Personal foul on Mason Plumlee  
0:50 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
0:50 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
0:43 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made driving layup 23-27
0:32 +2 Miles Bridges made finger-roll layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 25-27
0:18   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
0:18   Mason Plumlee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:18   DEN team rebound  
0:18 +1 Mason Plumlee made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-28
0:00   Terry Rozier missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 17
DEN Nuggets 29

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:40 +2 Mason Plumlee made dunk, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 25-30
11:19   Bad pass turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:14   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
11:04 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 27-30
10:54   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
10:45 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made reverse layup 27-32
10:30 +2 Miles Bridges made driving dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 29-32
10:16   Juancho Hernangomez missed driving dunk  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:11   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:08   Miles Bridges missed dunk  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:01 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 29-35
9:47 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Bacon 32-35
9:28 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 32-37
9:28   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
9:28 +1 Michael Porter Jr. made free throw 32-38
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Malik Beasley  
9:04 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 32-41
8:49   Miles Bridges missed floating jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:45   Miles Bridges missed dunk  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
8:37   Traveling violation turnover on Juancho Hernangomez  
8:21 +2 P.J. Washington made floating jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 34-41
8:03 +2 Mason Plumlee made reverse layup, assist by Malik Beasley 34-43
7:44 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 37-43
7:23   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Mason Plumlee, stolen by P.J. Washington  
7:14   Nicolas Batum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
7:03   Willy Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
6:58   Personal foul on Nicolas Batum  
6:44   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
6:23   Nicolas Batum missed layup, blocked by Michael Porter Jr.  
6:23   CHA team rebound  
6:19   Cody Zeller missed layup  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
6:10 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Nicolas Batum 39-43
5:55   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
5:46   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Jamal Murray  
5:35   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:29   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
5:02   Nicolas Batum missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
4:55   Michael Porter Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Miles Bridges  
4:55   DEN team rebound  
4:48 +2 Jamal Murray made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 39-45
4:36   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
4:29 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 39-48
4:10   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
3:59   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Torrey Craig  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
3:58   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
3:45   Jamal Murray missed layup, blocked by Cody Zeller  
3:45   DEN team rebound  
3:36   Jamal Murray missed driving layup  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:32 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 39-50
3:14   Dwayne Bacon missed driving layup, blocked by Will Barton  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:10 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 39-52
2:58   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
2:52   Out of bounds turnover on P.J. Washington  
2:42   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
2:25   Cody Zeller missed hook shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
2:18   Offensive foul on Nikola Jokic  
2:18   Turnover on Nikola Jokic  
2:04   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
1:52   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray  
1:38 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 42-52
1:32   Full timeout called  
1:17 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 42-55
1:02   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
0:48   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
0:48 +1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 42-56
0:48 +1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-57
0:24   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:19   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
0:00   Jerami Grant missed layup  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 27
DEN Nuggets 17

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Cody Zeller missed floating jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:28   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
11:11   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
11:02 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Zeller 45-57
10:38 +2 Torrey Craig made driving layup, assist by Will Barton 45-59
10:18   Offensive foul on Cody Zeller  
10:18   Turnover on Cody Zeller  
10:06 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 45-62
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
9:34 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Monte Morris 45-64
9:10 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 48-64
8:53 +2 Will Barton made floating jump shot 48-66
8:41   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:30 +2 Jerami Grant made fade-away jump shot 48-68
8:16   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
8:16   Cody Zeller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:16   CHA team rebound  
8:16 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-68
7:52   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:38 +2 Cody Zeller made turnaround jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 51-68
7:19  