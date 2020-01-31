UTA
DEN

No Text

Nikola Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Jazz 106-100

  • AP
  • Jan 31, 2020

DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic is raising another aspect of his game - his voice.

Always a leader by example, he's now speaking up more.

And his teammates are listening, too.

Jokic scored 28 points, including six in the final two minutes, and dished out 10 assists as the short-handed Denver Nuggets rode a big second-half run to a 106-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

“He always sets the temperature for us," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “If he's getting down, if he's dejected, that's going to trickle down to everybody else. I love his positivity, his encouraging guys. That's impactful, when you have your best player doing that.”

The Nuggets needed a boost. Jokic led the charge, scoring 11 of Denver's final 12 points.

Trailing 70-61 with 4:13 left in the third, the Nuggets went on a 15-0 spurt to close out the quarter. They continued their roll in the fourth. In all, it was a 27-1 surge - and nearly wasn't enough.

A 17-point Denver lead was whittled to three before Jokic took over. The big man who just made his second All-Star team hit a pair of free throws, a long jumper and a floater to restore some breathing room.

“To me, this might be our best win of the year,” Malone said.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Jazz on a night when leading scorer Donovan Mitchell was held to four on 1-for-12 shooting. He didn't get his first basket until there was 4:05 left. Mitchell was selected to his first All-Star Game earlier in the evening.

He gave his defender, Torrey Craig, full credit.

“He made it tough on me,” Mitchell said. "He always does. I can't sit here and say 'Oh, I was tired.' He did his job."

Craig simply tried to not let Mitchell get on track.

“He's a great player," Craig said. "If he gets in a rhythm, it can be hard to stop him.”

This marked the first of four meetings between the Northwest Division rivals. The Nuggets (33-15) moved a game clear of the Jazz (32-16).

Jokic carried the load for a Denver team that was missing Jamal Murray (sprained left ankle), Paul Millsap (bruised left knee), Gary Harris (personal reasons) and Mason Plumlee (right foot). Michael Porter Jr. finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Utah center Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 11 rebounds after making his first All-Star team. The Jazz have dropped three straight.

“We stalled for a lot of reasons,” coach Quin Snyder said. “It was difficult for us to attack. I think we have to have more resolve. We're a team where guys make plays for each other and we weren't able to create for one another.”

Down by as many as 11 in the third quarter, the Nuggets took a lead they wouldn't relinquish on a 3-pointer by Porter with 29.1 seconds left in the period. P.J. Dozier followed with a buzzer-beating 3 to end the third and extend the advantage.

“We didn't quit,” Jokic said.

TIP-INS

Jazz: G Mike Conley sat out as part of “injury management” due to right knee soreness. ... Joe Ingles and Mitchell each had eight assists.

Nuggets: Craig said he was fine after falling when he tried a dunk attempt and was hit from behind by F George Niang, who was called for a flagrant-1 foul. ... Craig had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

WORDS

Ingles was walking off the floor, unrolling the tape around his wrist, when something a fan said caught his attention. They were quickly separated.

LETTER FROM MOM

Mitchell found out he made his first All-Star team through a letter from his mom that he read on the team's Twitter account. The opening line was, "If you're reading this letter, it's because you're now an All-Star."

Mitchell laughed and leaned back in his chair as he digested the words. He later called her.

"It's just one of those things growing up, I didn't expect to be in the NBA," Mitchell said. “Such a blessing.”

TRICKY STRETCH

Malone doesn't particularly care for this back-to-back - a late game against Utah on Thursday, followed by a trip to Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Friday.

"The back-to-back is criminal," Malone said. "Our itinerary has us arriving at the hotel at 3:30 (a.m.). The itinerary is never right. We'll be in after that.

“We can't change the schedule. Not any of the 30 NBA teams are happy with their schedule, from Game 1 to 82.”

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Portland on Saturday. Beat the Trail Blazers 121-115 at home on Dec. 26.

Nuggets: Start a two-game trip Friday in Milwaukee.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 23
DEN Nuggets 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
11:35   Nikola Jokic missed layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
11:35   UTA team rebound  
11:16 +2 Royce O'Neale made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 2-0
10:52   Nikola Jokic missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
10:52   DEN team rebound  
10:48   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:35   Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
10:35   Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
10:31   Jerami Grant missed layup  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
10:30 +2 Torrey Craig made dunk 2-2
10:14   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
10:06 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 5-2
9:49   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:36   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
9:32 +2 Will Barton made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 5-4
9:16   Traveling violation turnover on Royce O'Neale  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
8:38   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:23 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 5-6
8:04   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:54   Out of bounds turnover on Monte Morris  
7:39 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 7-6
7:16 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 7-8
6:48   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
6:33 +2 Jerami Grant made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 7-10
6:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Jerami Grant  
6:10   Michael Porter Jr. missed layup  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
6:03 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 9-10
5:48   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
5:40 +2 Will Barton made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 9-12
5:26 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 12-12
5:13 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 12-15
4:54   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
4:43   Out of bounds turnover on Monte Morris  
4:21   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
4:21 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 13-15
4:21   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
4:01   Will Barton missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:56   Personal foul on Will Barton  
3:38   Out of bounds turnover on Emmanuel Mudiay  
3:22 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made fade-away jump shot 13-17
3:08   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Ed Davis  
3:00   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
2:47   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:40   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
2:40   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:40   UTA team rebound  
2:40   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
2:18   Out of bounds turnover on Michael Porter Jr.  
1:54 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 16-17
1:31 +2 Torrey Craig made floating jump shot, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 16-19
1:24   Emmanuel Mudiay missed layup  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Mudiay  
1:21   Emmanuel Mudiay missed dunk  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
1:12 +2 Torrey Craig made jump shot 16-21
0:56 +2 Georges Niang made floating jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 18-21
0:41   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Ed Davis  
0:37   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
0:37 +1 Georges Niang made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
0:37 +1 Georges Niang made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-21
0:24   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Vanderbilt, stolen by Ed Davis  
0:02 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 23-21
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 25
DEN Nuggets 22

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:19 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 23-23
11:02 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 26-23
10:50   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Joe Ingles  
10:43   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Torrey Craig  
10:36   Torrey Craig missed layup  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
10:34   Michael Porter Jr. missed hook shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by PJ Dozier  
10:18 +2 Malik Beasley made dunk, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 26-25
9:53 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 29-25
9:38   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
9:33   Malik Beasley missed driving layup  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
9:27   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
9:10   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:02   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
9:02   PJ Dozier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:02   DEN team rebound  
9:02 +1 PJ Dozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-26
8:52 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 32-26
8:41 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 32-28
8:22 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Georges Niang 34-28
8:09   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:01   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
7:47   Malik Beasley missed layup, blocked by Emmanuel Mudiay  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
7:41 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made dunk, assist by Malik Beasley 34-30
7:27 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Mudiay 37-30
7:11   PJ Dozier missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Mudiay  
6:59   Georges Niang missed fade-away jump shot  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:54 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup 39-30
6:43   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
6:40 +2 Jordan Clarkson made reverse layup 41-30
6:33   Out of bounds turnover on Michael Porter Jr.  
6:10   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
6:00   Will Barton missed layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:55   Royce O'Neale missed layup, blocked by Michael Porter Jr.  
5:55   UTA team rebound  
5:37   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:24 +2 Will Barton made hook shot 41-32
5:16   Donovan Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:05   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   UTA team rebound  
4:46   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
4:40 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 41-35
4:39   Full timeout called  
4:23   Personal foul on Malik Beasley  
4:13 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 43-35
3:56   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
3:53 +2 Jerami Grant made hook shot 43-37
3:41   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
3:34   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:19   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
3:19 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 44-37
3:11   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:53   Out of bounds turnover on Rudy Gobert  
2:37 +2 Torrey Craig made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 45-39
2:25   Offensive foul on Rudy Gobert  
2:25   Turnover on Rudy Gobert  
2:13 +2 Jerami Grant made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 45-41
1:46   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
1:22   Torrey Craig missed jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
1:13 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 48-41
0:53   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:38 +2 Will Barton made jump shot 48-43
0:31   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:21   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
0:19   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
0:03   Joe Ingles missed driving layup, blocked by Will Barton  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
0:00   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 22
DEN Nuggets 33

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Bojan Bogdanovic missed finger-roll layup  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:28   Will Barton missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
11:20 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 51-43
10:52 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot 51-45
10:37 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 54-45
10:21   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
10:16 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 54-48
9:53   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:42   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:36 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 56-48
9:28   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
9:28 +1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 56-49
9:28 +1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-50
9:12   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:02   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
8:52   Traveling violation turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:32   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:23 +2 Nikola Jokic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 56-52
8:09 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 59-52
7:51   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:36 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 61-52
7:18 +2 Will Barton made jump shot 61-54
7:03 +2 Joe Ingles made finger-roll layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 63-54
6:40 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 63-57
6:18   Out of bounds turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
6:04 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup 63-59
5:37 +2 Rudy Gobert made hook shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 65-59
5:21 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup 65-61
5:01 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 67-61
4:39   Nikola Jokic missed layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
4:39   UTA team rebound  
4:36   Jumpball  
4:33   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
4:17   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Mudiay  
4:13 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Mudiay 70-61
3:57 +2 Will Barton made turnaround jump shot 70-63
3:44   Personal foul on Will Barton  
3:39   Traveling violation turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:30   Will Barton missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:17   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
2:51   Rudy Gobert missed alley-oop shot