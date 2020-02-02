DEN
Pistons rally to beat Nuggets 128-123 in OT, snap skid

DETROIT (AP) Andre Drummond had 21 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons rallied from an early 21-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 128-123 in overtime Sunday, snapping their five-game losing streak.

Reggie Jackson added 20 points and Bruce Brown scored 19 for Detroit. Drummond put the Pistons ahead to stay with a dunk early in overtime, and Brown added a 3-pointer that made it 116-112.

Drummond fouled out with 2:43 left, but Detroit was able to hold on.

Nikola Jokic had 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Denver. His 3-pointer with 29.4 seconds left made it 126-123, but Thon Maker answered with an alley-oop dunk at the other end to push the lead to five.

The Nuggets were playing for the third time in four days, and the 12:30 p.m. start time - 10:30 a.m. back in Denver - made for another potential challenge. The Nuggets looked just fine at the outset, making 16 of their first 20 shots from the field. They led 28-7 and 31-10, and it was 44-30 at the end of the first quarter.

Detroit rallied in the second, tying the game with a 21-8 run and eventually taking a 68-65 lead into halftime. It was tight down the stretch. Jackson missed a runner in the final seconds of regulation with the score tied at 111.

Rookie forward Michael Porter Jr. joined the list of injured Denver players, missing the game because of a right ankle problem. The Nuggets are also without Paul Millsap (left knee), Jamal Murray (left ankle) and Mason Plumlee (right foot).

SNAPPED

Derrick Rose's steak of 14 straight games with at least 20 points ended when the Detroit guard left with a left groin issue. Rose finished with two points in 12:52.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Denver had its highest-scoring first quarter of the season, and the 44 points equaled the team's highest total in any quarter.

Pistons: Luke Kennard (knee) missed the game. ... Tony Snell surpassed 600 3-pointers for his career.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Portland on Tuesday night.

Pistons: At Memphis on Monday night.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 44
DET Pistons 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +2 Will Barton made layup 2-0
11:45   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
11:45 +1 Will Barton made free throw 3-0
11:27   Andre Drummond missed floating jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:07 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Will Barton 5-0
10:51   Andre Drummond missed fade-away jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:43   Will Barton missed driving layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
10:36   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
10:22 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 7-0
10:22   Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
10:22   Torrey Craig missed free throw  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:02 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 7-3
9:44 +2 Will Barton made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 9-3
9:20 +2 Tony Snell made running Jump Shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 9-5
9:05 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 12-5
8:54   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
8:54   Derrick Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:54   DET team rebound  
8:54   Derrick Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:41 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 14-5
8:30   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:22 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton 16-5
8:07   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:55 +2 Monte Morris made finger-roll layup 18-5
7:55   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
7:55 +1 Monte Morris made free throw 19-5
7:47   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
7:34 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made floating jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 19-7
7:15 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 22-7
7:04   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:00 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 24-7
6:38   Reggie Jackson missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
6:25   Nikola Jokic missed floating jump shot  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Monte Morris  
6:08 +2 Will Barton made jump shot 26-7
5:40   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:16 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Monte Morris 28-7
4:59   Sekou Doumbouya missed hook shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
4:47 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made layup 28-9
4:47   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
4:47 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made free throw 28-10
4:31 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 31-10
4:16 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made driving layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 31-12
4:04   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
3:55 +2 Bruce Brown made layup 31-14
3:45 +2 Jerami Grant made jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 33-14
3:36 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made driving layup, assist by Bruce Brown 33-16
3:36   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
3:36 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made free throw 33-17
3:24   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
3:24 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 34-17
3:24 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-17
3:10 +2 Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Thon Maker 35-19
2:55 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup 37-19
2:44 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 37-22
2:32 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 39-22
2:14 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 39-25
1:52   Jerami Grant missed layup, blocked by Reggie Jackson  
1:46   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:20   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
1:20   PJ Dozier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:20   DEN team rebound  
1:20 +1 PJ Dozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-25
0:59   Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
0:51   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50   DET team rebound  
0:50   Personal foul on Jarred Vanderbilt  
0:50 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-26
0:50 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-27
0:27   PJ Dozier missed driving layup  
0:26   Offensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
0:26   PJ Dozier missed dunk  
0:23   Offensive rebound by Jarred Vanderbilt  
0:23 +2 Jarred Vanderbilt made dunk 42-27
0:06 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 42-30
0:02 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot 44-30
0:01   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 21
DET Pistons 38

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 44-33
11:29   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
11:20 +2 Jarred Vanderbilt made layup, assist by Malik Beasley 46-33
11:01   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:57   Andre Drummond missed layup, blocked by Jarred Vanderbilt  
10:57   DET team rebound  
10:55   Jumpball  
10:48   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:46   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
10:39   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:34   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:30   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Andre Drummond  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
10:22 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 46-35
10:07   PJ Dozier missed jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
9:49   Andre Drummond missed layup  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
9:45   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Jarred Vanderbilt  
9:40 +2 Malik Beasley made layup 48-35
9:19 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 48-38
9:02   Out of bounds turnover on Juancho Hernangomez  
8:47   Personal foul on Jarred Vanderbilt  
8:38   Andre Drummond missed layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:38   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
8:38   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:38   DET team rebound  
8:38 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-39
8:30   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Tony Snell, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
8:11 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot 50-39
7:49   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:44   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
7:31   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
7:24   Lost ball turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
7:20 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made layup 50-41
7:13   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
6:54   Violation  
6:48 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 50-43
6:32 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Will Barton 52-43
6:14 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 52-46
6:02   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:53   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:36 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot 54-46
5:23 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 54-49
5:02   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:46 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 54-52
4:17   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
4:08   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
4:08 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 1st of 2 free throws 54-53
4:08   Sekou Doumbouya missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:53 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 56-53
3:35 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 56-56
3:16 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Monte Morris 58-56
3:02   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by Jerami Grant  
3:02   DET team rebound  
2:56   Sekou Doumbouya missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jerami Grant  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
2:48   Will Barton missed driving layup  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:28   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
2:25 +2 Bruce Brown made dunk 58-58
2:11 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 60-58
2:04 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 60-60
1:40 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving layup 62-60
1:40   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
1:40 +1 Nikola Jokic made free throw 63-60
1:21   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Torrey Craig  
1:21   DET team rebound  
1:19   Shooting foul on Gary Harris  
1:19 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 3 free throws 63-61
1:19 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 3 free throws 63-62
1:19   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
1:07   Will Barton missed driving layup  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:59 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made layup 63-64
0:44   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
0:37   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
0:27   Svi Mykhailiuk missed floating jump shot  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:25 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 63-66
0:03 +2 Will Barton made driving layup 65-66
0:00 +2 Reggie Jackson made finger-roll layup 65-68
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 24
DET Pistons 22

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Monte Morris  
11:31   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
11:18   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
11:07 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 65-70
10:36 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 67-70
10:30   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
10:30   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
10:16   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Jokic  
10:01   Shooting foul on Monte Morris  
10:01 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 3 free throws 67-71
10:01 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 3 free throws 67-72
10:01 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3rd of 3 free throws 67-73
9:47   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:35