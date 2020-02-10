CHA
DET

No Text

Hornets beat Pistons 87-76, end 5-game losing streak

  • AP
  • Feb 10, 2020

DETROIT (AP) No matter how bad things get for the Charlotte Hornets, they always seem to be able to fix them by playing the Detroit Pistons.

Miles Bridges scored 18 points Monday night and the Hornets ended a five-game losing streak with an 87-76 victory, their 10th straight over Detroit.

The streak includes two consecutive 4-0 season sweeps. The Hornets are 13-36 against the rest of the league and had lost 13 of their previous 14 games.

''I don't know how to explain it,'' Bridges said. ''They play good against everybody else and then when we come in, it is different. It's always a close game when we play them, but I want to keep the streak going.''

Malik Monk added 17 points for the Hornets while Devonte' Graham had 14 points and 11 assists. Charlotte won despite shooting 37.5% from the floor.

''Obviously, we've had moments where we can't throw it in the ocean - shooting 37% isn't where we want to be - but we kept digging in and getting stops,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said. ''I think we showed pride in our defense tonight.''

The Pistons have lost three straight and nine of 11. Thon Maker led Detroit with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Bruce Brown added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

''This was just an ugly game on both sides,'' Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. ''I thought we played hard but we didn't play smart enough. We're in a funk right now, and we've got to get out of it. No one is going to feel sorry for us.''

Detroit shot 35.4% and turned the ball over 21 times for 24 points.

''If you look at the box score, the first thing you see is the points off turnovers,'' Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson said. ''We lost that battle by 14 points and lost the game by 11, so that's a huge difference.''

After trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half, Detroit got as close as two in the third quarter. However, late 3-pointers by Monk and Bridges put Charlotte ahead 66-59 going into the fourth.

The Hornets led 70-63 with 7:51 to play, then went on an 8-0 run that included 3-pointers from Jalen McDaniels and Graham. That gave them another 15-point lead and the Pistons never seriously challenged down the stretch.

McDaniels, playing in his fourth NBA game, finished with eight points that included his first two career 3-pointers.

''I'm getting way more comfortable,'' he said. ''I worked hard every day to get here and I'm really confident in my abilities.''

One week after scoring a season-worst 10 points in a quarter against the Memphis Grizzles, the Pistons only scored 11 in the first period against the Hornets. Charlotte led 47-37 at the half, holding Detroit to 32.5% shooting and forcing 11 turnovers.

''It's going to be tough to win any game when you keep turning the ball over,'' Brandon Knight said. ''Every one of those is a shot we could have gotten off.''

TIP INS

Hornets: Bridges grew up in Flint, about an hour north of Detroit, and played at Michigan State. His college career ended at Little Caesars Arena when the Spartans were upset by Syracuse in the 2018 NCAA tournament. . Cody Zeller left in the third quarter with a facial laceration, but returned to finish the game.

Pistons: John Henson, acquired at the trade deadline as part of the Andre Drummond trade, hit his first nine shots as a Piston before missing a tip-in attempt in the fourth quarter.

ALMOST BACK HOME

Knight was playing his first home game for the Pistons since he scored 12 points in a 109-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at the Palace of Auburn Hills. That summer, he and Khris Middleton were traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Brandon Jennings.

''It definitely brought me back to year one and year two in the league,'' said Knight, who was drafted No. 8 overall in the 2011 draft. ''We're in a different city than we were back then, but it is still Detroit.''

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Pistons: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 21
DET Pistons 11

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +2 Miles Bridges made hook shot 2-0
11:20 +2 Thon Maker made jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 2-2
11:01   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:58 +2 Miles Bridges made finger-roll layup 4-2
10:46   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
10:38   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
10:20   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
10:08   Cody Zeller missed hook shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
10:00   Offensive foul on Christian Wood  
10:00   Turnover on Christian Wood  
9:47 +2 P.J. Washington made hook shot 6-2
9:26   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
9:13   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
9:01   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:41   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
8:30 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 6-5
8:16   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:16 +1 Terry Rozier made free throw 7-5
8:10   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:57   Thon Maker missed layup, blocked by Cody Zeller  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
7:51   Lost ball turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by Tony Snell  
7:47   Offensive foul on Christian Wood  
7:47   Turnover on Christian Wood  
7:31   Violation  
7:24   Cody Zeller missed hook shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
7:16   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
7:14   Thon Maker missed dunk  
7:14   CHA team rebound  
7:08   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
6:44 +2 Bruce Brown made driving layup 7-7
6:17 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 10-7
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by P.J. Washington  
5:53   Shooting foul on Reggie Jackson  
5:53 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 11-7
5:53 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-7
5:29   Reggie Jackson missed jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
5:19   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   DET team rebound  
5:09 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made driving layup 12-9
4:44   Malik Monk missed layup, blocked by John Henson  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
4:40   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
4:34   Caleb Martin missed dunk, blocked by John Henson  
4:34   CHA team rebound  
4:29   Personal foul on John Henson  
4:22 +2 P.J. Washington made driving dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 14-9
3:58   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
3:51   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving layup  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
3:45   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   DET team rebound  
3:36   Personal foul on Caleb Martin  
3:28   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:08 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 17-9
2:48   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
2:39   Out of bounds turnover on Malik Monk  
2:17   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Malik Monk  
2:12   Caleb Martin missed alley-oop shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
2:01   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
1:42   Willy Hernangomez missed hook shot, blocked by John Henson  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:39   Willy Hernangomez missed dunk  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
1:35 +2 Caleb Martin made dunk 19-9
1:12   Bruce Brown missed layup  
1:09   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
1:09 +2 John Henson made dunk 19-11
0:49   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
0:47   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
0:30   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
0:10   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
0:02 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot 21-11
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 26
DET Pistons 26

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
11:34   Caleb Martin missed layup  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
11:32   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
11:24   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Knight  
11:08 +2 P.J. Washington made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 23-11
10:53   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
10:43 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 23-14
10:22 +2 P.J. Washington made driving layup 25-14
10:11   Offensive foul on Bruce Brown  
10:11   Turnover on Bruce Brown  
10:00   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:51   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
9:34   Reggie Jackson missed jump shot  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:25   Shooting foul on Caleb Martin  
9:25 +1 Langston Galloway made 1st of 2 free throws 25-15
9:25 +1 Langston Galloway made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-16
9:04   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   DET team rebound  
8:55   Offensive foul on Markieff Morris  
8:55   Turnover on Markieff Morris  
8:42 +3 Jalen McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Zeller 28-16
8:32   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
8:24 +2 Langston Galloway made floating jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris 28-18
8:02   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
7:58   P.J. Washington missed floating jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
7:47   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:26 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot 30-18
7:05   Markieff Morris missed fade-away jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
6:58 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 33-18
6:43   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
6:43 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 33-19
6:43 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-20
6:30   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:21 +2 Terry Rozier made layup, assist by P.J. Washington 35-20
6:09 +2 Markieff Morris made driving layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 35-22
5:59   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
5:49 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 35-25
5:31   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:25   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
5:16   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
5:16 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 36-25
5:16 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-25
5:00   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
4:51   Miles Bridges missed layup  
4:51   CHA team rebound  
4:51   Offensive goaltending turnover on Miles Bridges  
4:31 +2 Christian Wood made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 37-27
4:31   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
4:31 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 37-28
4:18   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
4:18 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 38-28
4:18 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-28
3:57 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 39-31
3:47   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
3:47 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 40-31
3:47 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-31
3:30   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:21   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
3:11   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
2:53 +2 Miles Bridges made hook shot 43-31
2:34   Bad pass turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by Malik Monk  
2:30   Malik Monk missed layup, blocked by Thon Maker  
2:30   CHA team rebound  
2:14   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
1:56 +2 Thon Maker made dunk, assist by Langston Galloway 43-33
1:51   Personal foul on Tony Snell  
1:43   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
1:36 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 43-36
1:18   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
1:09 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 45-36
0:50   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
0:48   Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
0:46   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:44   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
0:44   Thon Maker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:44   DET team rebound  
0:44 +1 Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-37
0:30   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
0:21   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
0:17 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 47-37
0:00   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Knight  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 19
DET Pistons 22

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 47-40
11:27   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:23   Cody Zeller missed dunk  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
11:10   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:58 +2 Terry Rozier made layup, assist by Cody Zeller 49-40
10:58   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
10:58 +1 Terry Rozier made free throw 50-40
10:33   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
10:15   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
9:56 +2 Christian Wood made finger-roll layup, assist by Bruce Brown 50-42
9:45   Cody Zeller missed driving layup  
9:45   CHA team rebound  
9:39   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:25   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:22 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 50-44
9:00 +2 Cody Zeller made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 52-44
8:40   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
8:24   Willy Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
8:06   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:56   Out of bounds turnover on Thon Maker  
7:55   Out of bounds turnover on Thon Maker  
7:44   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:32   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
7:29 +2 Thon Maker made dunk 52-46
7:06   Willy Hernangomez missed driving layup, blocked by Thon Maker  
7:05   CHA team rebound  
7:05   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   CHA team rebound  
7:05   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:42   Christian Wood missed driving layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
6:31   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Monk  
6:15 +2 Bruce Brown made hook shot 52-48
5:55   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:41 +2 Thon Maker made hook shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 52-50
5:25 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 55-50
5:06   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03