George, Leonard lead LA Clippers' 132-103 rout of Nuggets

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Paul George hit six 3-pointers while scoring 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Denver Nuggets 132-103 Friday night in a meeting of Western Conference powers.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Lou Williams scored 17 points and hit five 3-pointers in the third consecutive win for the Clippers. LA evened the teams' season series while sending the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets to their worst loss of the season.

In a meeting of two elite rosters hoping to win their franchises' first championship in June, the Clippers pulled even with Denver in the conference standings at 40-19. Both teams trail only the Lakers (45-12) for the West's best record.

In one of its biggest regular-season games to date, Los Angeles looked deep enough for the long postseason grind. Nine Clippers scored at least seven points, and they hit 46.2% of their 3-point attempts in a merciless offensive performance.

Nikola Jokic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jerami Grant added 20 points as the Nuggets took a loss that was even worse than their 26-point defeat at Houston on New Year's Eve. Denver lost for only the fourth time in 12 games overall.

The Nuggets beat the Clippers 114-104 in the teams' first meeting of the season last month, but George missed it with his hamstring problem. Both teams were at full strength for the rematch, and the Clippers were too much offensively for Denver's normally stingy defense.

George rebounded emphatically after four relatively pedestrian games, by his lofty standards, while he struggled with the latest flare-up of his balky left hamstring, which has sidelined him for three stints this season. His six 3-pointers were one shy of his season high, and he needed only eight attempts to do it.

Los Angeles pulled away steadily in the second half, eventually taking a 25-point lead on Williams' fifth 3-pointer with 7:12 to play and pouring it on when reserves wrapped it up.

Although the Clippers roared out with a 37-point first quarter, the Nuggets kept it close with help from Grant. The backup guard built on his career-high 29 points against Detroit on Tuesday with 14 in the first half at Staples Center.

Newcomer Reggie Jackson had a strong two-way performance, getting 10 points in an excellent first half.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Coach Mike Malone effusively praised the Clips before the game: ''I don't see any weaknesses that they have.'' ... Jamal Murray was held to 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

Clippers: This formerly woeful franchise has won 40 games in nine consecutive seasons. That's the third-longest active streak in the NBA behind Oklahoma City (10) and San Antonio Spurs (20). ... LA is 12-1 when hitting at least 15 3-pointers. ... Chargers WR Keenan Allen watched the game from the baseline.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Clippers: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 27
LAC Clippers 37

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +2 Ivica Zubac made floating jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 0-2
11:24 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving layup 2-2
11:10 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 2-5
10:44   Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Murray  
10:31 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 2-7
10:17   Will Barton missed driving layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
10:06   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
9:54 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 2-9
9:29   Will Barton missed running Jump Shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:16   Patrick Beverley missed reverse layup  
9:16   DEN team rebound  
9:06   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Marcus Morris  
8:58   Marcus Morris missed fade-away jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:47   Gary Harris missed floating jump shot  
8:47   DEN team rebound  
8:38   Jamal Murray missed layup  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:33   Nikola Jokic missed dunk  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:30 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 4-9
8:21   Personal foul on Will Barton  
8:19 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 4-12
8:11   Personal foul on Ivica Zubac  
8:07   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
7:57   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
7:51 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk, assist by Marcus Morris 4-14
7:51   Full timeout called  
7:38   Nikola Jokic missed layup, blocked by Marcus Morris  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
7:33 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 4-17
7:11 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 6-17
6:57   Shooting foul on Gary Harris  
6:57 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 6-18
6:57 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-19
6:46   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:36   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:23 +2 Jamal Murray made floating jump shot 8-19
6:11   Paul George missed fade-away jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
6:04   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:54   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
5:39 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Jamal Murray 10-19
5:23   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:15 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup 12-19
5:14   Full timeout called  
5:03 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 12-22
4:35   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
4:24   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
4:09   Bad pass turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by Marcus Morris  
4:05   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Monte Morris  
4:01   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
4:01   LAC team rebound  
3:44   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:36   Jerami Grant missed alley-oop shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:30   Montrezl Harrell missed layup, blocked by Michael Porter Jr.  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
3:27   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
3:17   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
3:16   Shooting foul on Kawhi Leonard  
3:16 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 13-22
3:16 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-22
3:06   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
2:55 +2 Montrezl Harrell made finger-roll layup, assist by Lou Williams 14-24
2:54   Violation  
2:44 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot 17-24
2:18   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
2:18 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 17-25
2:18 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-26
2:03 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 20-26
1:44 +2 Montrezl Harrell made finger-roll layup, assist by Lou Williams 20-28
1:30   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
1:24 +2 Reggie Jackson made finger-roll layup 20-30
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by Reggie Jackson  
1:08 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 20-33
1:06   Full timeout called  
0:48 +2 Will Barton made floating jump shot, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 22-33
0:40 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup 22-35
0:33 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 25-35
0:17 +2 JaMychal Green made hook shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 25-37
0:01   Will Barton missed fade-away jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:00 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made dunk 27-37
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 29
LAC Clippers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 29-37
11:30   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:19 +2 Jerami Grant made jump shot, assist by Will Barton 31-37
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Jerami Grant  
11:00   Will Barton missed layup, blocked by JaMychal Green  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
10:55   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
10:49 +2 Reggie Jackson made layup, assist by Montrezl Harrell 31-39
10:29   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
10:13 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 31-42
9:58   Torrey Craig missed reverse layup  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
9:46 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot 31-44
9:25 +2 Mason Plumlee made hook shot, assist by Monte Morris 33-44
9:03 +2 JaMychal Green made hook shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 33-46
8:44 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 36-46
8:22   Paul George missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
8:14   Monte Morris missed layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Jerami Grant  
8:05 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk 38-46
7:58 +2 Montrezl Harrell made finger-roll layup, assist by Lou Williams 38-48
7:43   Will Barton missed jump shot, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
7:35   Montrezl Harrell missed layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
7:30 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 38-51
7:13   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
7:03   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
6:56 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 41-51
6:55   Full timeout called  
6:31   Paul George missed driving layup, blocked by Gary Harris  
6:31   LAC team rebound  
6:31   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:14   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
6:00   Marcus Morris missed driving layup, blocked by Paul Millsap  
6:00   LAC team rebound  
5:53   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
5:53 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 41-52
5:53   Kawhi Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:30   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:21   Kawhi Leonard missed reverse layup  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
5:11 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 43-52
4:58 +2 Paul George made fade-away jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 43-54
4:40 +2 Gary Harris made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 45-54
4:30   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:11   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
4:04   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
3:57   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Millsap  
3:43 +2 Kawhi Leonard made layup 45-56
3:20   Shooting foul on Paul George  
3:20 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 46-56
3:20 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-56
3:09   Traveling violation turnover on Ivica Zubac  
2:47   Jerami Grant missed layup  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
2:43 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Jerami Grant 49-56
2:27   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
2:27   Full timeout called  
2:21 +2 Montrezl Harrell made finger-roll layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 49-58
2:04   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
2:04 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
2:04 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-58
1:39 +2 Landry Shamet made finger-roll layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 51-60
1:13 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 53-60
1:01   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
1:01 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 53-61
1:01 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-62
0:50   Personal foul on Montrezl Harrell  
0:46 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 55-62
0:41 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 55-64
0:30   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
0:30 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 56-64
0:30   Nikola Jokic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:08   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
0:03   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   LAC team rebound  
0:01 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 56-66
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 23
LAC Clippers 32

Time Team Play Score
11:35   Paul Millsap missed floating jump shot  
11:36   DEN team rebound  
11:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
11:14   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
11:05   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
10:29   Jamal Murray missed fade-away jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
10:10 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 56-68
9:45 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 58-68
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Jamal Murray  
9:31   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
9:23 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 61-68
9:09   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
9:09 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 61-69
9:09 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-70
8:58   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
8:54 +2 Paul George made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 61-72
8:30   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
8:26   Out of bounds turnover on Paul Millsap  
8:18 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 61-75
8:17   Full timeout called  
8:08   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
7:48 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 61-77
7:35 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton 63-77
7:21 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Paul George 63-79
7:04   Out of bounds turnover on Will Barton  
6:52   Shooting foul on Gary Harris  
6:52 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 63-80
6:52 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-81
6:37 +2 Gary Harris made reverse layup 65-81
6:11   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:54 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 68-81
5:43   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
5:36   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:25 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 68-84
5:11   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
5:10   DEN team rebound  
5:10   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
5:07   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
4:58   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
4:46   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:36   Gary Harris missed driving layup  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:32   Shooting foul on Jamal Murray  
4:32 +1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 68-85
4:32 +1 Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-86
4:06 +2 Nikola Jokic made fade-away jump shot 70-86
4:06   Full timeout called  
3:53   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
3:53 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 70-87
3:53   Kawhi Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:30   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:11 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 70-90
2:48 +2