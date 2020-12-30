|
11:41
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma turnover (lost ball) (Rudy Gay steals)
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Kuzma makes two point finger roll layup (LeBron James assists)
|
37-27
|
11:07
|
|
|
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Rudy Gay offensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell turnover (lost ball) (Devin Vassell steals)
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Drew Eubanks makes two point jump shot (Rudy Gay assists)
|
37-29
|
10:31
|
|
|
Drew Eubanks blocks LeBron James's two point driving layup
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Markieff Morris personal foul (Devin Vassell draws the foul)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray makes two point finger roll layup
|
37-31
|
9:52
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James makes two point finger roll layup
|
39-31
|
9:50
|
|
|
Spurs 60 second timeout
|
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Patty Mills makes two point step back jump shot
|
39-33
|
9:14
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
LeBron James defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James makes two point jump shot
|
41-33
|
8:37
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Lakers offensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-33
|
8:07
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
LeBron James defensive rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-33
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
44-33
|
7:16
|
|
|
Wesley Matthews shooting foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Spurs offensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
+1
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
44-34
|
7:07
|
|
|
Markieff Morris turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point driving layup
|
44-36
|
6:43
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Wesley Matthews offensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Wesley Matthews shooting foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)
|
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
44-37
|
6:29
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James makes two point hook shot
|
46-37
|
6:05
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV offensive foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Drew Eubanks blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point layup
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan makes two point dunk
|
46-39
|
5:24
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Drew Eubanks offensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Drew Eubanks misses two point putback layup
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Drew Eubanks shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-39
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
48-39
|
4:46
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder turnover (bad pass) (Lonnie Walker IV steals)
|
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Keldon Johnson makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
|
48-41
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
|
50-41
|
4:03
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
+2
|
Dennis Schroder makes two point finger roll layup (Kyle Kuzma assists)
|
52-41
|
3:56
|
|
|
Gregg Popovich technical foul
|
|
3:56
|
|
+1
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
53-41
|
3:56
|
|
|
3:56
|
|
+1
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
54-41
|
3:44
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray makes two point jump shot
|
54-43
|
3:11
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan makes two point layup
|
54-45
|
2:23
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV defensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Rudy Gay misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Marc Gasol turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point layup
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
LeBron James defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Davis makes two point dunk (LeBron James assists)
|
56-45
|
1:28
|
|
|
Patty Mills misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
LeBron James defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James makes two point reverse layup
|
58-45
|
1:00
|
|
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan makes two point driving layup
|
58-47
|
1:00
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
58-48
|
0:50
|
|
|
Anthony Davis turnover (bad pass) (Patty Mills steals)
|
|
0:45
|
|
+3
|
Rudy Gay makes three point jump shot (Patty Mills assists)
|
58-51
|
0:23
|
|
|
Anthony Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
|
|
0:17
|
|
+2
|
Rudy Gay makes two point dunk (Patty Mills assists)
|
58-53
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James makes two point driving layup
|
60-53
|
0:01
|
|
|
Drew Eubanks shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Marc Gasol offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Marc Gasol makes two point layup
|
62-53
|
0:00
|
|
|
Drew Eubanks shooting foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)
|
|
0:00
|
|
+1
|
Marc Gasol makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
63-53
|
0:00
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Spurs offensive rebound
|