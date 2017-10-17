2017-18 All-NBA team predictions: Steph Curry only unanimous first-team selection
Too many stars and not enough spots on the upcoming season's All-NBA teams
This year's All-NBA voters have a tough task ahead of them. The guard and forward spots are so crowded with talent that first-team caliber players are going to be relegated to the second and third teams. For example, at least one of these guards will not make any of the All-NBA teams this season:
-
Stephen Curry
-
James Harden
-
Russell Westbrook
-
John Wall
-
Chris Paul
-
Kyrie Irving
- Klay Thompson
Also, either LeBron James , Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard will be left off the first team at the forward spot. Those are three potential MVP candidates year in and year out, and one of them will be on the second team. Sometimes these things have a way of working themselves out -- someone gets injured, a player under-performs or a player's team just isn't competitive enough. But most likely this will be one of the more debated All-NBA selections in league history come May.
Our panel of CBS experts have given their predictions, and there's only one unanimous first team selection: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who made the second team last season after only earning one first-team vote. There were also a few players who made last year's All-NBA teams who were left off of all of our experts' ballots: Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas , Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan and Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan .
|First team
|Stephen Curry Guard
|James Harden Guard
|LeBron James Forward
|Kawhi Leonard Forward
|Karl-Anthony Towns Center
|Second team
|John Wall Guard
|Russell Westbrook Guard
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
|Kevin Durant Forward
|Joel Embiid Center
|Third team
|Klay Thompson Guard
|Kyrie Irving Guard
|Jimmy Butler Forward
|Draymond Green Forward
|Anthony Davis Center
|First team
|Stephen Curry Guard
|Russell Westbrook Guard
|LeBron James Forward
|Kevin Durant Forward
|Anthony Davis Center
|Second team
|John Wall Guard
|Jimmy Butler Guard
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
|Kawhi Leonard Forward
|Rudy Gobert Center
|Third team
|Kyrie Irving Guard
|Klay Thompson Guard
|Paul George Forward
|Draymond Green Forward
|Karl-Anthony Towns Center
|First team
|Russell Westbrook Guard
|Stephen Curry Guard
|Kawhi Leonard Forward
|Kevin Durant Forward
|Anthony Davis Center
|Second team
|James Harden Guard
|John Wall Guard
|LeBron James Forward
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
|Karl-Anthony Towns Center
|Third team
|Mike Conley Guard
|Paul George Guard
|Gordon Hayward Forward
|Jimmy Butler Forward
|Nikola Jokic Center
|First team
|Stephen Curry Guard
|James Harden Guard
|LeBron James Forward
|Kevin Durant Forward
|Anthony Davis Center
|Second team
|Russell Westbrook Guard
|Chris Paul Guard
|Kawhi Leonard Forward
|Draymond Green Forward
|Rudy Gobert Center
|Third team
|John Wall Guard
|Gordon Hayward Guard
|Paul George Forward
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
|Joel Embiid Center
|First team
|Stephen Curry Guard
|James Harden Guard
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
|Kevin Durant Forward
|Anthony Davis Center
|Second team
|Russell Westbrook Guard
|John Wall Guard
|Kawhi Leonard Forward
|LeBron James Forward
|Joel Embiid Center
|Third team
|Kyrie Irving Guard
|Klay Thompson Guard
|Paul George Forward
|Draymond Green Forward
|Karl-Anthony Towns Center
|First team
|Stephen Curry Guard
|Russell Westbrook Guard
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
|LeBron James Forward
|Karl-Anthony Towns Center
|Second team
|John Wall Guard
|James Harden Guard
|Kawhi Leonard Forward
|Kevin Durant Forward
|Rudy Gobert Center
|Third team
|Chris Paul Guard
|Jimmy Butler Guard
|Paul George Forward
|Draymond Green Forward
|Anthony Davis Center
|First team
|Stephen Curry Guard
|James Harden Guard
|LeBron James Forward
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
|Karl-Anthony Towns Center
|Second team
|Russell Westbrook Guard
|Jimmy Butler Guard
|Kevin Durant Forward
|Kawhi Leonard Forward
|Anthony Davis Center
|Third team
|John Wall Guard
|Damian Lillard Guard
|Draymond Green Forward
|Paul George Forward
|Rudy Gobert Center
|First team
|Stephen Curry Guard
|James Harden Guard
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
|LeBron James Forward
|Anthony Davis Center
|Second team
|Russell Westbrook Guard
|John Wall Guard
|Kawhi Leonard Forward
|Kevin Durant Forward
|Karl-Anthony Towns Center
|Third team
|Kyrie Irving Guard
|Damian Lillard Guard
|Paul George Forward
|Jimmy Butler Forward
|Rudy Gobert Center
|First team
|Stephen Curry Guard
|James Harden Guard
|LeBron James Forward
|Kevin Durant Forward
|DeMarcus Cousins Center
|Second team
|Russell Westbrook Guard
|John Wall Guard
|Kawhi Leonard Forward
|Anthony Davis Forward
|Rudy Gobert Center
|Third team
|Chris Paul Guard
|Klay Thompson Guard
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
|Paul George Forward
|Draymond Green Center
|First team
|Stephen Curry Guard
|James Harden Guard
|LeBron James Forward
|Kevin Durant Forward
|Anthony Davis Center
|Second team
|Russell Westbrook Guard
|Chris Paul Guard
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
|Kawhi Leonard Forward
|Draymond Green Center
|Third team
|John Wall Guard
|Kyrie Irving Guard
|Jimmy Butler Forward
|Blake Griffin Forward
|Karl-Anthony Towns Center
-
Time to doubt Spurs' plan for future?
San Antonio's track record speaks for itself, but they've made a few puzzling moves this o...
-
De'Aaron Fox does NOT care for In-N-Out
The Kings top pick thinks your burgers are trash, California
-
Popovich calls Trump 'soulless coward'
Popovich added that Trump is 'unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically' to be...
-
Warriors vs. Rockets odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein turned in a massive profit to close last season and locked in a pick for R...
-
Embiid's minutes will be 'in the teens'
It appears Philadelphia will continue to be extremely cautious with its potential franchise...
-
NBA 2017-18 Extension Tracker
Everything you need to know about the extensions that have been agreed to ahead of the Oct....
Add a Comment