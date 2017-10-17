2017-18 All-NBA team predictions: Steph Curry only unanimous first-team selection

This year's All-NBA voters have a tough task ahead of them. The guard and forward spots are so crowded with talent that first-team caliber players are going to be relegated to the second and third teams. For example, at least one of these guards will not make any of the All-NBA teams this season:

Stephen Curry



James Harden



Russell Westbrook



John Wall



Chris Paul



Kyrie Irving



Klay Thompson

Also, either LeBron James , Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard will be left off the first team at the forward spot. Those are three potential MVP candidates year in and year out, and one of them will be on the second team. Sometimes these things have a way of working themselves out -- someone gets injured, a player under-performs or a player's team just isn't competitive enough. But most likely this will be one of the more debated All-NBA selections in league history come May.

Our panel of CBS experts have given their predictions, and there's only one unanimous first team selection: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who made the second team last season after only earning one first-team vote. There were also a few players who made last year's All-NBA teams who were left off of all of our experts' ballots: Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas , Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan and Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan .