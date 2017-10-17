2017-18 All-NBA team predictions: Steph Curry only unanimous first-team selection

Too many stars and not enough spots on the upcoming season's All-NBA teams

This year's All-NBA voters have a tough task ahead of them. The guard and forward spots are so crowded with talent that first-team caliber players are going to be relegated to the second and third teams. For example, at least one of these guards will not make any of the All-NBA teams this season:

  • Stephen Curry
  • James Harden
  • Russell Westbrook
  • John Wall
  • Chris Paul
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Klay Thompson

Also, either LeBron James , Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard will be left off the first team at the forward spot. Those are three potential MVP candidates year in and year out, and one of them will be on the second team. Sometimes these things have a way of working themselves out -- someone gets injured, a player under-performs or a player's team just isn't competitive enough. But most likely this will be one of the more debated All-NBA selections in league history come May.

Our panel of CBS experts have given their predictions, and there's only one unanimous first team selection: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who made the second team last season after only earning one first-team vote. There were also a few players who made last year's All-NBA teams who were left off of all of our experts' ballots: Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas , Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan and Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan .

Bill Reiter's All-NBA Predictions
First team
Stephen Curry Guard
James Harden Guard
LeBron James Forward
Kawhi Leonard Forward
Karl-Anthony Towns Center
Second team
John Wall Guard
Russell Westbrook Guard
Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
Kevin Durant Forward
Joel Embiid Center
Third team
Klay Thompson Guard
Kyrie Irving Guard
Jimmy Butler Forward
Draymond Green Forward
Anthony Davis Center
Raja Bell's All-NBA Predictions
First team
Stephen Curry Guard
Russell Westbrook Guard
LeBron James Forward
Kevin Durant Forward
Anthony Davis Center
Second team
John Wall Guard
Jimmy Butler Guard
Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
Kawhi Leonard Forward
Rudy Gobert Center
Third team
Kyrie Irving Guard
Klay Thompson Guard
Paul George Forward
Draymond Green Forward
Karl-Anthony Towns Center
Matt Moore's All-NBA predictions
First team
Russell Westbrook Guard
Stephen Curry Guard
Kawhi Leonard Forward
Kevin Durant Forward
Anthony Davis Center
Second team
James Harden Guard
John Wall Guard
LeBron James Forward
Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
Karl-Anthony Towns Center
Third team
Mike Conley Guard
Paul George Guard
Gordon Hayward Forward
Jimmy Butler Forward
Nikola Jokic Center
James Herbert's All-NBA Predictions
First team
Stephen Curry Guard
James Harden Guard
LeBron James Forward
Kevin Durant Forward
Anthony Davis Center
Second team
Russell Westbrook Guard
Chris Paul Guard
Kawhi Leonard Forward
Draymond Green Forward
Rudy Gobert Center
Third team
John Wall Guard
Gordon Hayward Guard
Paul George Forward
Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
Joel Embiid Center
Brad Botkin's All-NBA Predictions
First team
Stephen Curry Guard
James Harden Guard
Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
Kevin Durant Forward
Anthony Davis Center
Second team
Russell Westbrook Guard
John Wall Guard
Kawhi Leonard Forward
LeBron James Forward
Joel Embiid Center
Third team
Kyrie Irving Guard
Klay Thompson Guard
Paul George Forward
Draymond Green Forward
Karl-Anthony Towns Center
Reid Forgrave's All-NBA Predictions
First team
Stephen Curry Guard
Russell Westbrook Guard
Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
LeBron James Forward
Karl-Anthony Towns Center
Second team
John Wall Guard
James Harden Guard
Kawhi Leonard Forward
Kevin Durant Forward
Rudy Gobert Center
Third team
Chris Paul Guard
Jimmy Butler Guard
Paul George Forward
Draymond Green Forward
Anthony Davis Center
Joey Levin's All-NBA Predictions
First team
Stephen Curry Guard
James Harden Guard
LeBron James Forward
Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
Karl-Anthony Towns Center
Second team
Russell Westbrook Guard
Jimmy Butler Guard
Kevin Durant Forward
Kawhi Leonard Forward
Anthony Davis Center
Third team
John Wall Guard
Damian Lillard Guard
Draymond Green Forward
Paul George Forward
Rudy Gobert Center
Jack Maloney's All-NBA Predictions
First team
Stephen Curry Guard
James Harden Guard
Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
LeBron James Forward
Anthony Davis Center
Second team
Russell Westbrook Guard
John Wall Guard
Kawhi Leonard Forward
Kevin Durant Forward
Karl-Anthony Towns Center
Third team
Kyrie Irving Guard
Damian Lillard Guard
Paul George Forward
Jimmy Butler Forward
Rudy Gobert Center
Chris Barnewall's All-NBA Predictions
First team
Stephen Curry Guard
James Harden Guard
LeBron James Forward
Kevin Durant Forward
DeMarcus Cousins Center
Second team
Russell Westbrook Guard
John Wall Guard
Kawhi Leonard Forward
Anthony Davis Forward
Rudy Gobert Center
Third team
Chris Paul Guard
Klay Thompson Guard
Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
Paul George Forward
Draymond Green Center
Colin Ward-Henninger's All-NBA Predictions
First team
Stephen Curry Guard
James Harden Guard
LeBron James Forward
Kevin Durant Forward
Anthony Davis Center
Second team
Russell Westbrook Guard
Chris Paul Guard
Giannis Antetokounmpo Forward
Kawhi Leonard Forward
Draymond Green Center
Third team
John Wall Guard
Kyrie Irving Guard
Jimmy Butler Forward
Blake Griffin Forward
Karl-Anthony Towns Center
