The Atlanta Hawks have a big decision to make in a few days, as they hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. It's the first time they've picked in the lottery since back in 2007, when they also had the third pick and selected Al Horford. If they can get another player of Horford's quality they will be thrilled, but, of course, that is no guarantee.

But that's not the only question weighing on the mind of the Hawks' front office. In addition, and somewhat related to the draft, they have to make a decision about their point guard, Dennis Schroder. The 24-year-old German gave an interview earlier in the offseason where he seemed to imply that he wouldn't mind being traded. And the Hawks apparently agree. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, they've made Schroder available in trade talks.

The situation is complicated by Dennis Schröder, who the team has made available in trade talks, according to league sources. He has been difficult for the Hawks to deal due to concerns about his attitude and the $46 million remaining on his contract through 2021.

The Hawks apparently have some interest in Oklahoma point guard Trae Young -- Quavo from Migos, for one, believes they should take him -- but they wouldn't really be able to play Young and Scrhoder together. Considering their interest in Young, and Schroder's interest in being traded, it's not surprising that the Hawks would at least explore some potential moves.

Even if they don't end up taking Young, it doesn't really hurt them in any way to see if another team would be interested in Schroder, the talented but inconsistent young point guard. He's owed $15 million per year for the next three seasons, and the Hawks figure to be rebuilding that entire time. If they can get a pick or two, or perhaps another young player that would be better suited to their rebuild, that might not be a bad idea.