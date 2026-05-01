There are three Game 6 NBA playoff matchups on Friday, and the spread is -3.5 in each game at FanDuel Sportsbook. In the Eastern Conference, the Pistons are favored vs. the Magic at 7 p.m. ET, while the Cavaliers are favored over the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the West, the Rockets are favorites over the Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET, even though Kevin Durant (ankle) is listed as doubtful. The totals are 210.5, 220.5 and 206.5, respectively, in those matchups.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Friday, May 1

After simulating all three games 10,000 times, the model is backing Detroit (-3.5) to cover the spread in the Pistons vs. Magic matchup. Orlando is in position to close out the series 4-2, but Detroit is the top seed in the conference and is 28-15 on the road, including the playoffs. The Pistons had the eighth-best offense during the regular season, averaging 117.8 points, while allowing just 109.6, third-best in the league. Cade Cunningham is projected by the SportsLine model to score 25.3 points on Friday, as five Pistons are forecasted to score in double figures.

Orlando is forecast to be led in scoring by Paolo Banchero, who is projected to score 23.6 points. In all, five Magic players are forecasted to score in double figures. The model is projecting the Pistons to win by five points, making Detroit (-3.5) the play in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Pistons at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Friday, May 1

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under play that hits in nearly 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.