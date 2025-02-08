Anthony Davis made his debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday during their matinee at home against the Houston Rockets and wasted no time endearing himself to his new team and city. He was all over the court on both sides of the ball and set the tone for the Mavericks with a historic first half (Live gametracker here).

Davis, who has long viewed himself as a power forward rather than a center, found his new frontcourt mate, Daniel Gafford, for an alley-oop just 16 seconds into the game. A few minutes later, he scored his first bucket for the Mavericks on a short turnaround, which started a personal 9-0 run.

All told, Davis finished the first half with 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks on 9 of 13 from the field to get the Mavericks out to a double-digit lead. He is the first player with at least 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a half in the play-by-play era.

In one of the most stunning trades in NBA history, Davis was traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic. The blockbuster deal, which will be debated for years to come, has put Davis in a strange spot. He's a 10-time All-Star and one of the best big men in the league, but will always represent the franchise player and fan favorite that the Mavericks lost.

While the fans' anger is directed at the front office, Davis will still feel as though he has to prove himself to Dallas.

"I understand it, and obviously it's a business and I get who Luka was to this franchise, to this city. I'm never gonna downplay that," Davis said during his introductory press conference. "Just how I know what I meant to the city of L.A., so I'm not surprised by the fans' reaction and the city's reaction. But it's my job to come in, play basketball and do what I'm supposed to do, and give the fans hope and reassurance on why [Mavericks general manager] Nico [Harrison] brought me here."

Davis' debut was delayed a few days due to an abdominal strain that had sidelined him since Jan. 28. Injuries have been an issue for Davis in the past, but he played a career-high 76 games last season and has only missed eight games in this campaign.