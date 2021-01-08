The Utah Jazz will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum in a cross-conference matchup of teams that were in the postseason last year. Milwaukee is 5-3 overall and 4-0 at home, while the Jazz are 4-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. Milwaukee is 4-4 against the spread this season, while Utah has a 3-5 ATS mark.

Milwaukee is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 231.5.

Bucks vs. Jazz spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks vs. Jazz over-under: 232 points

What you need to know about the Bucks

While not quite a blowout, the matchup between the Bucks and the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee picked up a 130-115 win at home. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of small forward Khris Middleton, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, seven dimes and five rebounds, and center Brook Lopez, who had 17 points and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo keys the offense with 26.1 points per game. Khris Middleton is averaging 21.1 points per contest, while Jrue Holiday, brought over in an offseason trade with the Pelicans, is averaging 14.8. Milwaukee enters this game relatively healthy with only Pat Connaughton (groin) and Torrey Craig (nose) listed as day-to-day. Sam Merrill (ankle) is probable.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, Utah struggled against New York Knicks when the teams played on Wednesday, losing 112-100. Point guard Mike Conley had a poor game for Utah, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court. On the season, Conley is averaging 17.4 points per game, behind only Donovan Mitchell (21.3 ppg) for Utah. Rudy Gobert continues to play elite defense as he's averaging 13.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

Utah is also in decent shape on the injury report with Joe Ingles (Achilles) and Derrick Favors (knee) the only regulars in the rotation dealing with injury concerns. Ingles is questionable, while Favors is probable on Friday.

