The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Orlando is 5-2 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Cavaliers are 4-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Magic won all three meetings between the teams last season and the first matchup of 2021 on Monday. Orlando is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Cavaliers:

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Magic -5.5

Magic vs. Cavaliers over-under: 214.5 points

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland +190, Orlando -220



What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando coasted to a 103-83 win over Cleveland in the first of a two-game set between these teams on Monday. Aaron Gordon made a career-high six-of-nine 3-point attempts on his way to a season-high 24 points. He had missed on 17-of-20 3-point attempts entering the game. Gordon also totaled 11 rebounds. The Magic made a season-high 15 3-point attempts in Monday's victory.

Orlando scored 38 points in the third quarter, its second-highest scoring quarter of the season so far. Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Magic have won eight of the last 11 matchups with the Cavaliers. Orlando has only been able to knock down 43.8 percent of its shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. However, the Magic are shooting .830 from the free throw line, which is best in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers scored just 18 points in the third quarter on Monday as they fell behind by 22 points. It was Cleveland's third loss in four games since opening the season with three wins. Collin Sexton scored 24 points and tied LeBron James' franchise record for consecutive games with 20-plus points to open a season. He has scored at least 20 points in seven games to begin the season.

Cedi Osman had 18 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Andre Drummond scored 10 points and collected 14 rebounds for his seventh consecutive double-double. The Cavaliers are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.4 on average. Cleveland leads the NBA in steals per game (11.1) and turnovers forced per game (20.1).

How to make Magic vs. Cavaliers picks

