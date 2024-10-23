The Miami Heat will host the Orlando Magic to start their respective 2024-25 NBA seasons. Miami won three of four matchups last season and has won 14 of the last 18 meetings overall. Just one game separated these two in last year's NBA standings as Orlando finished 47-35, with Miami at 46-36. Both teams made the postseason but were eliminated in the first round.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami, where the Heat went 22-19 last season. SportsLine consensus lists Miami as the 2-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Heat odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 208. Before making any Heat vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Heat and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Heat spread: Miami -2

Magic vs. Heat over/under: 208 points

Magic vs. Heat money line: Miami -129, Orlando +109

ORL: The Magic had the best against-the-spread record in 2023-24 at 51-31

MIA: The Heat went 17-27 ATS as a home team last season, including the playoffs

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando finished 2023-24 ranked second in defensive rating and fourth in scoring defense. It controlled the glass, allowing both the fewest offensive rebounds and total rebounds. On offense, no team got to the free throw line more often than the Magic, and they upgraded their perimeter shooting by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, as he knocked down 40.6% of three-point attempts last year with Denver.

Paolo Banchero built off his Rookie of the Year award in 2022-23 by making his first All-Star Game last season. He led Orlando with 22.6 points and made strides in his outside shot, going from 29.8% as a rookie to 33.9% as a sophomore. Additionally, Franz Wagner is another rising star as he's increased his scoring and assists in every season. Last year, the German put up 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has dominated this series recently, winning it in each of the last five seasons, and going 14-4 versus Orlando since 2020. As is typical for an Erik Spoelstra-coached team, Miami was elite defensively last year. It ranked third in points allowed and fifth in defensive rating, despite the team ranking last in blocked shots. Miami also hounds opponents on the perimeter, as it allowed the fifth-lowest three-point percentage a year ago.

That could pose a problem for an offensively-challenged Orlando team. No team made fewer three-pointers than the Magic in 2023-24, and they ranked 24th in scoring. Additionally, while Orlando draws contact like no other as it attempted the most free throws, the Magic were inefficient at the charity stripe, ranking just 26th in free throw percentage. Also, Miami usually takes care of business in divisional matchups, as it went 9-6-1 ATS within the division a year ago.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 211 combined points.

