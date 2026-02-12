James Harden was 23 years old when he was formally introduced to the business element of the NBA. Just months after helping the Oklahoma City Thunder reach the NBA Finals, Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets before the start of the 2012-13 season after he and the Thunder could not agree on a new contract.

It's safe to say that experience has had a lasting impact on Harden's perspective as it relates to changing teams. Harden, who is currently on the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for the fifth time in his career, recently offered his perspective on the increased probability of players playing on multiple teams during their careers.

"The whole 'loyalty' thing, I think it's overrated," he said. "I think this is a business at the end of the day, and there's a lot of money involved, and a lot of decisions that have to be made."

If a player isn't producing, or the front office doesn't see said player in their future, Harden said that its within their right to trade said player. Conversely, Harden said that if a player isn't happy and wants to pursue a new opportunity via a trade, that shouldn't be a problem, either.

"Not even just the NBA, but people that have normal jobs have those same problems," he said. "It's just not magnified."

In many ways, Harden exemplifies the current NBA star in terms of having success with multiple teams. While each of his stops have had varying levels of success and disappointment, Harden has largely played at a consistently high level throughout his 17-year career.

In addition to being part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, Harden is also a former league MVP, an 11-time All-Star, an eight-time All-NBA performer, a three-time scoring champion and the NBA Sixth Man of the Year the year when he helped the Thunder reach the NBA Finals while playing alongside fellow future league MVPs Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

At this point, Harden's legacy will include being one of the most prolific and efficient scorers the NBA has ever seen. It won't however, include being affiliated with one NBA team, although most of his success came during his years with the Houston Rockets. Harden appears to me more than OK with that as he has and continues to prioritize other things for his career.

"Winning the championship, or at least having a chance to, and then financially getting paid for being available and playing at the highest level for so long," he said. "This is a business at the end of the day. Players should ultimately do what's best for them, and the front office does what's best for them and their owner and their organization."