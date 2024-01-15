MILWAUKEE -- Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown was ejected from his team's 143-142 overtime loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night after losing his cool early in the fourth quarter. Brown stormed onto the floor and was quickly hit with multiple technicals for arguing with the officials.

With just under 10 minutes to play, De'Aaron Fox turned the ball over. Brown thought it should have been a foul, and as play came down the other end, he went on the floor screaming at the refs. In the process, he collided with Pat Connaughton, who was trying to run down the sideline.

After one technical foul, Brown continued his tirade and got face-to-face with an official, who soon gave him another one. Despite being tossed, Brown continued to yell and gesture at the officials until he was pulled away from the situation by Malik Monk and Trey Lyles.

The Kings were down by 10 at the time of the incident, and Brown's ejection seemed to give them life. They came all the way back and Fox sent the game to overtime with a last-second layup. It appeared they would get the win as well until Damian Lillard hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.