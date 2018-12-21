Lakers superstar LeBron James explains the biggest difference between the NFL and NBA
James shares his opinion with Todd Gurley, Ice Cube and others on each league's approach in the latest episode of 'The Shop'
LeBron James is just as much a businessman as he is a basketball player.
On the court, he's the centerpiece of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the NBA's most prestigious brands. Off the court, he's the founder of a public school, a future "Space Jam" star and up-and-coming Hollywood producer.
It's no surprise, then, that he has opinions on what makes two of the world's most popular sports leagues, the NFL and his own NBA, different from each other.
Discussing both brands alongside Ice Cube, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and other celebrities on his HBO series "The Shop," LeBron pinpointed the biggest contrast of the NFL and NBA as involving the leagues' approach with players.
"The difference between the NBA and the NFL -- the NBA is, like, what we believe he can be, what we believe he can be, the potential," James said. "And the NFL, it's like, what can you do for me this Sunday, or this Monday, or this Thursday? And if you ain't it, we movin' on."
Gurley agreed, citing a popular phrase from around the NFL.
"That's why I say your best ability is your availability," he said. "If your [butt] ain't week by week ... it's really week by week. It ain't no year by year."
To reiterate his thoughts, James then reminded the group of a former New England Patriots quarterback who won a Super Bowl and earned a 10-year contract with the Pats only to be replaced after an injury made way for his successor.
"One of the greatest examples of all time is Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady," James said. "I mean, do we even have to look any further than that? We seen that when Drew Bledsoe got hurt."
The NFL, of course, features a much different and more physical game than the NBA, so it shouldn't be a shock that teams prize availability more than anything. There's also the fact that basketball teams feature five players on the court at a time, whereas football teams are trotting at least 22 starters on the field each game -- and thus having to pay more players. That hasn't stopped NFL players from envying their NBA counterparts before, however, with notable names like Gurley eyeing the big-money commitments of James' league.
