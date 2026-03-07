The Minnesota Timberwolves look to extend their winning streak to six games when they battle the Orlando Magic in a key NBA matchup on Saturday afternoon. Orlando is coming off a 115-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, while Minnesota defeated Toronto 115-107 that same night. The Magic (33-28), who have won six of their last 10 games, are 13-15 on the road this season. The Timberwolves (40-23), who have won eight of their past 10, are 22-11 on their home floor.

Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Magic lead the all-time series 44-27, but the Timberwolves have won the past two meetings. The Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Timberwolves odds from. DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Magic picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -6.5 at DraftKings Magic vs. Timberwolves over/under: 226.5 points Magic vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -251, Orlando +204 Magic vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. Timberwolves streaming: Amazon

Top Magic vs. Timberwolves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Magic vs. Timberwolves, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (226.5). The Under has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Under hit in three of the last five Orlando games, and in each of the last four Minnesota games. The Magic are 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Magic's Paolo Banchero to score 21 points on average and be one of four Orlando players to score 11.1 or more points. The Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, meanwhile, is projected to score 27.3 points as seven Minnesota players score 10.9 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 225 points.

