The NBA Draft Combine takes center stage in Chicago next week (May 10-17), and there's intrigue at every level of the draft. Clarity is coming soon at the top with BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, Duke's Cameron Boozer and UNC's Caleb Wilson jostling for positioning in the top four. Sunday's winner of the NBA Draft Lottery could determine who is best positioned to go No. 1 overall.

At the bottom of the first round, the draft has slimmed down considerably. There were only 71 early entrants, the fewest since 2003 and down from 363 in 2021, in an illuminating development signaling just how much money there is to be made at the college ranks. Potential first-round picks like Duke big man Patrick Ngongba II, UConn's Braylon Mullins and Florida's Thomas Haugh all chose to go back to school for massive paydays.

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Then there's the murky middle, chock-full of some fascinating prospects who are itching to firm up their standing within the league with a strong week in Chicago. Through interviews, in-person evaluations, private workouts, and impressive showings in live five-on-five action, some of these players can impress decision makers and move up draft boards. The other side of It could happen as well.

Below are five polarizing prospects who enter the NBA Draft Combine with real stakes and a lot to prove to NBA executives.

Nate Ament

Numbers to know: 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 32.8% from 3-point range on 4.0 attempts in 29.8 minutes

There's a vast array of opinions from scouts, evaluators and front office members on Nate Ament. Some love the tantalizing idea of a 6-foot-10 forward with terrific positional size and real touch as a shooter. Others are iffy on the Tennessee product because he's skinny and didn't impose his will for long stretches of the college season. He only shot 47% at the rim at Tennessee, partially due to clunky spacing on a Volunteers club that constantly had two bigs on the floor.

He enters Chicago with tons at stake, even though most scouts agree that patience will be required with Ament regardless of where he lands. The intel will be immaculate — everyone in Tennessee raves about Ament — so you'd expect his interviews to go well. The workouts could make-or-break his appeal as a legitimate top-10 pick. Or will the whispers of a slip outside of the lottery gain even more steam?

Yaxel Lendeborg

Numbers to know: 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.1 steals, 36.1% from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Michigan wing was playing like an instant-impact, plug-and-play starter for any team in the Association down the stretch before he succumbed to an ankle injury in the Final Four. Michigan became a dominant, National Championship-winning club because of the optionality Lendeborg provided. He has defensive versatility to guard all five positions, but Lendeborg showed a ton of real promise as an on-ball stopper. He is a five-tool, freight train who can pass, dribble, shoot and cut. There's not much to question about Lendeborg on the floor. Even though he got a late start on basketball, Lendeborg is ready for the league.

The interviews will be everything for Lendeborg. The maturity is a question for some evaluators. Lendeborg has to pass those tests with flying colors. If he does that and a win-now team like Golden State or Oklahoma City gets good fortune in the NBA Lottery, Lendeborg could certainly be a top-10 pick, even at 23 years old. The tape is that good.

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Koa Peat

Numbers to know: 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 53.3% from the floor in 27.4 minutes

Koa Peat's stock dropped significantly over the course of the long college basketball season. He started like a bat out of hell and looked like a potential top-10 pick after shredding Florida in the opener. By the end of the season, Peat's stock had sunk to the mid-20s range.

Is the truth somewhere in the middle? Peat's time in Chicago will be illuminating, especially tracking which teams want to see him in person for private workouts. He only attempted multiple treys in four games last year, which makes the sturdy 6-foot-8 forward more fit-dependent than you'd like. There will be some franchises that just aren't interested in adding another non-shooter to their rotation, especially since Peat doesn't project to be an above-average rim protector for his position.

But he's physical and built like a brick house. He will puncture defenders' sternums with bouldering drives, and the NBA craves highly competitive, physical monsters.

Peat needs to show that his skill level is satisfactory. If the feedback isn't excellent, a return to Arizona could certainly be in the cards. Peat would be on the short list for National Player of the Year in 2026-27.

Jayden Quaintance

Numbers to know: 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds in 16.8 minutes

Quaintance was only able to play four games this past season in the fallout from a rushed return from a torn ACL suffered as a freshman at Arizona State in 2025. But when healthy, Quaintance is one of the best defensive prospects in this draft class. The 6-foot-10, 255-pound center has ridiculous mobility, length, athleticism and court coverage.

Quaintance will knock the interviews out of the park, but the medicals will be critical.

Chris Cenac

Numbers to know: 9.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 34.5% from 3-point range on 2.4 attempts in 24.8 minutes

Cenac embraced plenty of hard coaching from Kelvin Sampson and became a better player for it. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big man has an NBA frame and a bunch of tools in the holster. Cenac was one of the best per-minute rebounders in the country last year, ranking 20th in defensive-rebound rate. He vacuums boards both in and outside of his area without much of a problem. The former five-star prospect also flashed real touch as a shooter, draining 30 treys and plenty of midrange jumpers.

But the processing remains a question. Cenac made plenty of freshman mistakes on defense and doesn't project to be a rim protector yet. Plus, he routinely played himself off the floor with iffy decisions on offense. If Cenac is going to play on the perimeter, he has to improve his handle significantly. If he wasn't a threat to consistently score in the paint in college, how will that translate to the NBA?

He enters Chicago with the reputation of an upside bet, but teams want to get a first-hand glimpse at just how long the process will be for him to transform into a real piece.