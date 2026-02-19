A 10-game schedule kick starts the post-all-star break slate. Among the notable NBA odds include Pistons vs. Knicks (-4.5), Hawks vs. 76ers (-1.5), Celtics (-5.5) vs. Warriors and Nuggets (-4.5) vs. Clippers. San Antonio will look to extend its winning streak to seven games when it faces Phoenix, while Sacramento looks to snap a 14-game losing skid as it takes on Orlando.

What are the NBA best bets for Thursday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Thursday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5 bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model exited the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +450. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Thursday, Feb. 19

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Los Angeles Clippers (+4.5) to cover the spread against the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets look for the season sweep over the Clippers, after posting a 130-116 win in Los Angeles on Nov. 12 and a 122-109 victory at Denver on Jan. 30. The Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring), while the Clippers won't have Darius Garland (toe). Los Angeles has won three of the last four meetings at home against Denver. The Nuggets have failed to cover in four of their last six games overall.

Veteran forward Kawhi Leonard powers the Clippers' offense. In 41 games, all starts, he is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals in 32.8 minutes. He registered a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 105-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 11 and is coming off an epic All-Star Game performance with 31 of the 48 points for USA Stripes against Team World.

The model is projecting four Nuggets players to score 10.7 points or more, led by Nikola Jokic's 27.5 points. The Clippers, meanwhile, are projected to be led by Leonard's 30.5 points as five Los Angeles players score 10.2 points or more. The model is backing Los Angeles to cover nearly 70% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Thursday, Feb. 19

The model also has locked in two more picks, including backing a team to win in nearly 80% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +450? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.