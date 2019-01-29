NBA scores, highlights: DeMarcus Cousins leads Warriors to 11th straight win; Celtics take down Nets

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a wild and crazy morning full of Anthony Davis news, there's still a full night of basketball to be played.

To start us off, the Warriors kept up their strong run of form by cruising past the Pacers for their 11th straight win. Steph Curry led the way with 26 points.

Then, despite playing without Kyrie Irving, the Celtics took down the Nets to snap their six-game winning streak.

Later on, the pesky Hawks will continue their Western Conference road trip with a fun matchup against the Clippers.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action:

NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 28

*All times Eastern

Cousins has season-high in Warriors' 11th straight win

The Warriors had no trouble with the Victor Oladipo-less Pacers on Monday night, even in Indianapolis. They got up by 18 points after the first quarter and cruised from there, winning by 32. DeMarcus Cousins had his best game in the process, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Smart goes behind-the-back

Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier needed to step up for the Celtics with Kyrie Irving out, and they did just that. Especially on this play, when Smart threw a nifty behind-the-back feed to Terry Rozier for a bucket.

Harris hits the circus shot

Gary Harris scored one of the stranger baskets you'll ever see on Monday against the Grizzlies. After he was fouled, he flipped the ball up over his head while falling down, and got it to go.

Gary Harris flips it up and gets it to fall! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/R6Hfy0NsCi — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2019

Thompson rocks the rim

Klay Thompson had a four-dunk game the other night, and apparently that's turned him into a dunking machine. Check out this huge slam against the Pacers and stick around for Stephen Curry's reaction.

Curry gets crafty with the dribble

Steph Curry has one of the best handles in the league, as he showed early on against the Pacers. Using a sweet behind-the-back move, he split the trap and got inside for a floater.

Oladipo sends message to Pacers fans

Victor Oladipo is out for the season, but Indianapolis is still behind him; everyone at the Pacers game got special Oladipo shirts on Monday night. And Oladipo sent a special message to the arena to thank his fans for their support.

“I’ll be back better than ever."



Victor Oladipo's special message to fans after undergoing successful surgery today. 🙏 (via @Pacers)pic.twitter.com/8vARI09fsA — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 29, 2019

