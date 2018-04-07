NBA tiebreakers for playoff seeding: Nuggets eliminate Clippers from playoff contention

With less than a week left in the regular season, it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty before the playoff show gets on the road. Welcome to the wonderful world of tiebreakers, where divisions still matter and the Western Conference standings are extremely confusing.

On Saturday, the Nuggets eliminated the Clippers from playoff contention with a 134-115 victory. On Sunday, there will be three games with playoff implications: the Pacers visit the Hornets, the 76ers play host to the Mavericks and the Jazz visit the Lakers.

NOTE: The full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found here, but here's what you need to know: When two teams are tied, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head season series. If they split the series, then it matters whether you won your division and, potentially, how you fared against other teams from your division.

Eastern Conference NBA tiebreakers

1. Toronto Raptors (57-22)

Locked, first seed



2. Boston Celtics (54-25)

Locked, second seed



3. Philadelphia 76ers (49-30)

Lose tiebreakers to: Pacers (2-1)

Split series: Cavaliers (2-2)

Note: If they win their three remaining games (against Dallas, Atlanta and Milwaukee), they will finish third

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (49-31)

Lose tiebreakers to: Pacers (3-1)

Split series: 76ers (2-2)



Note: One more win clinches Central, which would give them tiebreaker against Sixers; final two games both against New York

5. Indiana Pacers (47-33)

Win tiebreakers over: Cavaliers (3-1), 76ers (2-1)



Note: Final two games against Charlotte

6. Miami Heat (43-37)

Win tiebreakers over: Bucks (3-0)



Split series: Wizards (2-2)



Note: Their two games remaining are against Oklahoma City and Toronto; 11-5 division record

7. Milwaukee Bucks (43-37)

Lose tiebreakers to: Heat (3-0)



Split series: Wizards (2-2)



Note: Their two games remaining are against Orlando and Philadelphia; 6-10 division record

8. Washington Wizards (42-38)

Split series: Heat (2-2), Bucks (2-2)



Note: Their two games remaining are against Boston and Orlando; 8-7 division record

Western Conference NBA tiebreakers

1. Houston Rockets (64-16)

Locked, first seed



2. Golden State Warriors (57-23)

Locked, second seed



3. Portland Trail Blazers (48-32)

Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (4-0)

Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (2-1), Spurs (2-1)



Split series: Pelicans (2-2)

Note: If they win their two remaining games (against Denver, Utah), they will finish third; 8-6 division record



4. Utah Jazz (46-33)

Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (3-1), Pelicans (3-1), Blazers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Thunder (3-1)



Split series: Timberwolves (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)



Note: Their three remaining games are against the Lakers, Golden State and Portland; 7-8 division record



5. New Orleans Pelicans (46-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (2-1), Thunder (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Timberwolves (4-0), Nuggets (2-1)



Split series: Blazers (2-2)

Note: Their two remaining games are against the Clippers and San Antonio; 8-7 division record



6. San Antonio Spurs (46-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Timberwolves (2-1), Blazers (2-1)

Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Pelicans (2-1)

Split series: Thunder (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)



Note: Their two remaining games are against Sacramento and New Orleans; 9-6 division record



7. Oklahoma City Thunder (46-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Jazz (3-1)

Lose tiebreakers to: Timberwolves (3-1), Pelicans (2-1), Nuggets (3-1), Blazers (4-0)

Split series: Spurs (2-2)



Note: Their two remaining games are against Miami and Memphis; 5-11 division record

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (45-35)

Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (4-0), Nuggets (2-1)

Lose tiebreakers to: Spurs (2-1)

Split series: Jazz (2-2)



Note: Their two remaining games are against Memphis and Denver; 9-6 division record



9. Denver Nuggets (45-35)