The Oklahoma City Thunder look to extend their winning streak to six games when they take on the visiting Denver Nuggets in a key Western Conference matchup on Monday night. Denver is coming off a 142-103 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday, while Oklahoma City defeated Golden State 104-97 on Saturday. The Nuggets (39-25), who are sixth in the West, are 22-12 on the road this season. The Thunder (50-15), who are first in the conference, are 26-6 on their home court. Jamal Murray (ankle) is questionable for Denver, while Chet Holmgren (flu) is questionable for OKC.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -6.5 at DraftKings Nuggets vs. Thunder over/under: 232.5 points Nuggets vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -262, Denver +213 Nuggets vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Thunder streaming: Peacock

Top Nuggets vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (230.5). The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Over has hit in six of the last nine Denver games, and in four of the last eight Oklahoma City games. The Nuggets are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Thunder, meanwhile, are 4-5 ATS in their last nine.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to score 24.6 points on average and be one of four Denver players to score 11.7 or more points. The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, is projected to score 31.5 points as three Oklahoma City players score 10.9 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 235 points as the Over clears 57% of the time.

How to make Thunder vs. Nuggets picks

