The Indiana Pacers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 26-31 overall and 9-17 at home, while Oklahoma City is 20-38 overall and 11-18 on the road. The Pacers won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Indiana is favored by nine-points in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230.5.

Pacers vs. Thunder spread: Pacers -9

Pacers vs. Thunder over-under: 230.5 points

Pacers vs. Thunder money line: Indiana -430, OKC +350



What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, 109-94 at home. Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert scored 18 points each. Indiana has lost three consecutive games. The Pacers have a two-game lead for the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana's next three games will be against teams that are 18 or more games below .500. Domantas Sabonis (back) is out for Wednesday's game. Jeremy Lamb (knee), Doug McDermott (Back) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) are questionable. Myles Turner (toe) is out indefinitely.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City fell 119-107 to the Washington Wizards on Monday. Aleksej Pokusevski finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 30 minutes on the court. The Thunder have lost 11 consecutive games. It is the team's longest losing streak since 2008.

Darius Bazley scored 26 points on Monday. Oklahoma City has used 25 different starting lineups this season. Isaiah Roby (toe) is out for Wednesday's game. Luguentz Dort (hip) is questionable.

