Russell Westbrook makes reporter answer his own question before walking away

Russell Westbrook is no stranger to getting sassy with reporters, especially if he doesn't especially care for their questions. But, on Tuesday, the Thunder point guard found a way to have some good-natured fun with a reporter

Prior to OKC's game against the Warriors, Westbrook was asked about his approach to game given the current Thunder losing streak and the ability of Golden State. Westbrook, who often says that he prepares and plays every game the same way, didn't seem too gung-ho about answering that inquiry, so he decided to let the reporter, Thunder beat writer Fred Katz, handle it himself.

It took Katz a couple of tries, but he finally nailed the answer. When he did, Westbrook called it a wrap by just walking away from the scrum.

Reporter asks Russ how he approaches the Warriors game.



Russ: “what’s my answer?”



Reporter: “probably just yes.”



Russ: “No, no, no. What’s my answer? How do I approach it? What’s my answer.”



Reporter: “you play every game the same way.”



[walks off] pic.twitter.com/1Uz4RFeWKF — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 6, 2018

The icing on the cake is Westbrook walking away from the camera to reveal that he's wearing compression shorts with socks and slides. Credit to Russ to having a sense of humor and providing us all with this lovely pregame moment, and props to Katz for playing along.