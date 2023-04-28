The order for all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft is set, pending future trades. The first round kicked off on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Kansas City. One quirk of this year's draft is that there are only 31 picks in the first round instead of 32 because the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their 2023 first- and 2024 third-round picks. The NFL came to that conclusion after an investigation into whether or not the Dolphins tampered by talking with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, and the investigation revealed "tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity."

The Texans are also without their 2023 fifth-round pick because of a salary cap violation from the 2020 season.

Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2. Houston Texans

3. Houston Texans (from Arizona via Cleveland)

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit via Houston)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago via New Orleans)

10. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia via Carolina)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Detroit Lions (from Arizona via L.A. Rams)

13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England)

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay)

16. Washington Commanders

17. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh)

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. New York Giants (from Jacksonville)

25. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville via N.Y. Giants)

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo)

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco via Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)

33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona)

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets via Cleveland)

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco via Carolina)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)

67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

74. Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots (from Carolina)

77. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami via New England)

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit)

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

97. Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)

98. Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)

99. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

100. Las Vegas Raiders from New York Giants via Kansas City Chiefs (Special Compensatory Selection)

101. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

102. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

103. Chicago Bears

104. Houston Texans

105. Houston Texans (from Arizona)

106. Indianapolis Colts

107. New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams)

108. Denver Broncos

109. Las Vegas Raiders

110. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)

111. Cleveland Browns

112. New York Jets

113. Atlanta Falcons

114. Carolina Panthers

115. New Orleans Saints

116. Green Bay Packers

117. New England Patriots

118. Washington Commanders

119. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

120. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh)

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)

122. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)

123. Seattle Seahawks

124. Baltimore Ravens

125. Los Angeles Chargers

126. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)

127. Jacksonville Jaguars

128. New York Giants

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo)

131. Cincinnati Bengals

132. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)

134. Kansas City Chiefs

135. New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

136. Chicago Bears

137. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)

138. Indianapolis Colts

139. Denver Broncos

140. Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams)

141. Las Vegas Raiders

142. Cleveland Browns

143. New York Jets

144. Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)

145. Carolina Panthers

146. New Orleans Saints

147. Tennessee Titans

148. Chicago Bears (from New England via Baltimore)

149. Green Bay Packers

150. Washington Commanders

151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)

152. Detroit Lions

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

154. Seattle Seahawks

155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)

156. Los Angeles Chargers

157. Baltimore Ravens

158. Minnesota Vikings

159. Detroit Lions (from Atlanta via Jacksonville)

160. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Giants)

161. Houston Texans (from Dallas)

162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)

163. Cincinnati Bengals

164. San Francisco 49ers

165. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

166. Kansas City Chiefs

167. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

168. Detroit Lions (from Arizona, Compensatory Selection)

169. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

170. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection from Green Bay)

171. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

172. New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

173. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

174. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

176. Indianapolis Colts from Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

177. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

178. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago via Miami)

179. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston)

180. Arizona Cardinals

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)

182. Los Angeles Rams

183. Detroit Lions (from Denver)

184. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)

185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets)

186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)

187. New England Patriots (from Carolina)

188. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)

190. Cleveland Browns

191. Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)

192. New England Patriots

193. Washington Commanders

194. Detroit Lions

195. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

197. Miami Dolphins

198. Seattle Seahawks

199. Baltimore Ravens

200. Los Angeles Chargers

201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota)

202. Jacksonville Jaguars

203. Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants)

204. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)

205. Buffalo Bills

206. Cincinnati Bengals

207. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets via San Francisco and Houston)

208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)

209. New York Giants (from Kansas City)

210. New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

211. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

212. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

213. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

214. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

215. Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)

216. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

217. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

218. Chicago Bears

219. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston via Minnesota)

220. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)

223. Los Angeles Rams

224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas)

225. Atlanta Falcons

226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)

227. New Orleans Saints

228. Tennessee Titans

229. Cleveland Browns

230. Houston Texans (from N.Y. Jets via Tampa Bay)

231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Washington Commanders

234. L.A. Rams (from Pittsburgh)

235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit via L.A. Rams)

236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay)

237. Seattle Seahawks

238. Miami Dolphins

239. Los Angeles Chargers

240. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Giants via Baltimore)

241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota via Denver)

242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville)

243. New York Giants

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. New England Patriots (from Buffalo)

246. Cincinnati Bengals

247. San Francisco 49ers

248. Philadelphia Eagles

249. Kansas City Chiefs

250. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

251. Pittsburgh Steelers from L.A. Rams (Compensatory Selection)

252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers(Compensatory Selection)

253. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

254. New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

255. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

256. Green Bay Packers(Compensatory Selection)

257. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

258. Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)

259. Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)