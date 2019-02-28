NFL Combine 2019: Should we really be celebrating Kyler Murray's measurements?

Kyler Murray's measurements at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine are all the rage.

The former Oklahoma star was rumored to be something like 5-foot-9, after all, and by checking in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 207 pounds, he's entering the draft with measurables a lot more comparable to, say, Russell Wilson than many thought.

In the eyes of former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell, Murray's weigh-in represents the lone victory for the Heisman Trophy winner in the pre-draft process thus far. Relative to expectations, his measurements may just make him a candidate to go No. 1 overall in the draft, as CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso says. And with Murray reportedly passing on the opportunity to throw at the combine, those simple numbers alone -- 5-10 and 1/8, and 207 lbs -- could significantly boost his stock among 2019 QB prospects.

Pete Prisco, meanwhile, isn't as excited about the measurements.

Joining Kanell and Raja Bell on Thursday's Off The Bench podcast, he expressed amazement that we are celebrating a quarterback being listed at 5-10. While certain talents, like Wilson or Baker Mayfield, have either transcended or shown the potential to transcend prototypical measurements at the NFL level, Prisco isn't convinced the media should be touting a prospect who's successfully measured above 5-9 at the QB position.

Catch the entire debate and breakdown of Murray's measurements -- and how it affects his draft stock -- on the podcast: