Dolphins-Cardinals Preview
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Quarterback Kyler Murray had a perplexed look on his face after he was informed that Arizona's offense was averaging the most total yards in the NFL.
''Is that real?'' he asked a team spokesman.
Yes, Kyler, it's real. It's also real that the Miami Dolphins are giving up the fewest points per game in the NFL. Now the two surprising teams meet in the desert on Sunday while harboring legitimate playoff aspirations as the season nears the halfway point.
The Cardinals (5-2) are averaging nearly 420 yards per game largely thanks to the quick improvement of Murray, who has thrown 13 touchdowns passes and run for seven more scores in a strong half-season. But the 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick said early November is no time to celebrate his team's offensive production despite the winning streak.
''I guess that means we're doing something good,'' Murray said. ''This being Week 9, we've got a lot of work to do.''
The Dolphins (4-3) are on a roll mostly because of great defense. Miami has given up just 11.3 points per game during its three-game winning streak. Now the Dolphins get one of their toughest tests.
''We've just got to keep stacking good days, try to keep getting better every week,'' Miami defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said. ''We're playing together, we love each other, we want each other to do well.''
GOLD STANDARD
Linebacker Markus Golden will be playing his first game with the Cardinals are being acquired from the Giants in a trade last week. It's a homecoming for Golden, who played his first four seasons in Arizona from 2015-18.
''This is the home team,'' Golden said. ''Even when I was away I was rooting for the Cardinals to do good just because in my heart I'll always be a Cardinal. So you're getting everything out of me, I'm coming back and bringing the energy and doing whatever I can do to help this team win.''
Golden was needed after 2019 All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones was lost for the season because of a biceps injury. Arizona will also be without LB Devon Kennard, put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.
MURRAY VS. TUA
Murray and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be facing each other for the first time as pros. The two players met once in college: Tagovailoa led Alabama over Murray's Oklahoma Sooners 45-34 in the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2018. They finished 1-2 in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, with Murray getting the award.
This will be Tagovailoa's second career start. He replaced veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick after the team's bye week and helped guide the Dolphins over the Los Angeles Rams 28-17 last weekend.
CHASING CHASE
Arizona running back Chase Edmonds is likely to get most of the carries in the backfield because starter Kenyan Drake is battling an ankle injury. Edmonds is a versatile back who has been valuable in the run and pass game this season. He's averaging 6.1 yards per carry and is fourth on the team with 222 yards receiving.
He had a big role in the Cardinals' 37-34 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, finishing with 58 yards rushing on just five carries and seven receptions for 87 yards.
''I'm going to be ready to answer the bell whatever it is, whatever my role is,'' Edmonds said.
COACHING TUA
Dolphins quarterbacks coach Robby Brown says Tagovailoa's relaxed manner makes him easy to work with, such as when the rookie's first NFL start last week against the Rams got off to a rocky start.
The first time Tagovailoa tried to throw, he fumbled and was then body-slammed to the turf by 305-pound Michael Brockers.
Brown's reaction?
''My initial reaction is, let's get over to the sideline and let's sit down,'' Brown said. ''I never want to overreact. I mean, everyone knows -- my 4-year old could look at it and say, `Ooo, that's not good.'
''So you don't say that. You sit down. `Hey, what did you see?' And Tua tells you what he saw, and he saw it well. He knew what he saw, he knew what happened, so then you move on.''
Tagovailoa threw for only 93 yards but did throw his first career touchdown pass as Miami won.
BREAKAWAY THREAT
Jakeem Grant's 88-yard punt return last week was his fifth career return for a TD, and his third punt return for a score, both franchise records.
''That's just one stepping stone of Mount Everest, and the season is not over, and I can still continue to break that record, and that's my goal,'' Grant said. ''I'm going to continue to try to break it each and every game.''
A fifth-year pro, Grant leads the NFL with 227 yards returning punts, one shy of his career high. He played in college at Texas Tech when current Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury was leading the Red Raiders.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:00
|14:00
|1st Downs
|14
|12
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|195
|216
|Total Plays
|31
|32
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|84
|Rush Attempts
|12
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|142
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|12-17
|11-14
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-46
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|25
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|142
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|195
|TOTAL YDS
|216
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
13
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|12/17
|158
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Ahmed 45 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|3
|30
|0
|19
|3
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
13
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|2
|13
|0
|8
|13
|
J. Howard 34 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Howard
|6
|11
|1
|4
|7
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Williams 18 WR
12
FPTS
|P. Williams
|5
|4
|60
|1
|35
|12
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|2
|2
|23
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Grant 19 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Grant
|3
|2
|20
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Parker 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Parker
|2
|2
|19
|0
|16
|1
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DT
|C. Wilkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
6
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|1/1
|56
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|2
|42.5
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
21
FPTS
|K. Murray
|11/14
|151
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
21
FPTS
|K. Murray
|5
|52
|0
|16
|21
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|12
|32
|0
|6
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|4
|3
|74
|1
|56
|13
|
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
4
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|4
|3
|43
|0
|17
|4
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Williams 87 TE
6
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden LB
|M. Golden
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bausby CB
|D. Bausby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fitts 49 LB
|K. Fitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Peterson 27 CB
|K. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mauro DE
|J. Mauro
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
5
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|1/1
|37
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
3 & 11 - MIA 38(0:03 - 2nd) J.Sanders 56 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIA 38(0:04 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 37(0:21 - 2nd) P.Laird up the middle to ARZ 38 for -1 yards (H.Reddick).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 16 - MIA 46(0:29 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to P.Laird pushed ob at ARZ 37 for 17 yards (D.Campbell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(0:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 46 for -6 yards (M.Golden).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 36(0:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Grant pushed ob at ARZ 48 for 16 yards (J.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARI 32(0:58 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 42 yards to MIA 26 Center-A.Brewer. J.Grant to MIA 36 for 10 yards (T.Vallejo; E.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 26(1:05 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to A.Isabella to ARZ 32 for 6 yards (S.Lawson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARI 22(1:30 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to A.Isabella to ARZ 26 for 4 yards (Br.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARI 18(1:50 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 22 for 4 yards (E.Ogbah).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 23(1:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Humphries False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 23 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - MIA 32(2:00 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 41 yards to ARZ 27 Center-B.Ferguson. C.Kirk to ARZ 23 for -4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 31 - MIA 24(2:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles up the middle to MIA 32 for 8 yards (H.Reddick).
|Sack
|
2 & 21 - MIA 34(3:32 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 24 for -10 yards (J.Mauro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(3:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on MIA-T.Tagovailoa Intentional Grounding 11 yards enforced at MIA 45.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 29(4:21 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker to MIA 45 for 16 yards (I.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(5:06 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Grant to MIA 29 for 4 yards (J.Thompson).
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ARI 19(5:10 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARI 19(5:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to L.Fitzgerald.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 13(6:05 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds left end to MIA 19 for -6 yards (E.Rowe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 19(6:39 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 13 for 6 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 35(7:16 - 2nd) K.Murray right end to MIA 19 for 16 yards (B.McCain).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 38(7:52 - 2nd) C.Edmonds left end pushed ob at MIA 35 for 3 yards (X.Howard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(8:15 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 38 for 4 yards (E.Ogbah).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARI 48(8:48 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald pushed ob at MIA 42 for 10 yards (E.Rowe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 45(9:27 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 48 for 3 yards (E.Ogbah).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(9:55 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Edmonds. C.Edmonds right end to ARZ 45 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to ARZ 41 for 16 yards (X.Howard) [S.Lawson].
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIA 9(10:25 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Williams for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIA 9(10:29 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Grant (M.Golden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(11:10 - 2nd) J.Howard left tackle to ARZ 9 for 3 yards (J.Thompson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 31(11:37 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle pushed ob at ARZ 12 for 19 yards (P.Peterson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(12:23 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right end to ARZ 31 for 4 yards (K.Fitts). Handoff to 10 who lateraled to 26
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 42(13:07 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle to ARZ 35 for 7 yards (J.Hicks; B.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(13:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker to ARZ 42 for 3 yards (D.Bausby).
|
1 & 10 - MIA 0(13:53 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker. Penalty on MIA-T.Karras Illegal Use of Hands offsetting enforced at ARZ 45 - No Play. Penalty on ARZ-K.Peterson Defensive Pass Interference offsetting.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(14:18 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to P.Williams to ARZ 45 for 35 yards (K.Peterson). Penalty on ARZ-K.Peterson Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|Kickoff
|(14:23 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 60 yards from ARZ 35 to MIA 5. J.Grant to MIA 20 for 15 yards (I.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:23 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+56 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 44(14:31 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep middle to C.Kirk for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 41(15:00 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at ARZ 44 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARI 36(0:11 - 1st) C.Edmonds left end pushed ob at ARZ 41 for 5 yards (J.Baker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(0:30 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Hopkins False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 41 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:55 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 41 for 16 yards (E.Rowe) [Z.Sieler].
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 2(0:59 - 1st) J.Davenport reported in as eligible. J.Howard right tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MIA 2(1:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to A.Shaheen.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIA 21(1:46 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to ARZ 2 for 19 yards (J.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 16(2:07 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-J.Davis False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 16 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 33(2:50 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gesicki to ARZ 16 for 17 yards (D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(3:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa left tackle to ARZ 33 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(3:44 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to P.Williams ran ob at ARZ 38 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 20 - MIA 30(4:11 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 30 for -6 yards (M.Golden). PENALTY on ARZ-L.Fotu Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at MIA 36 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIA 48(4:17 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left INTERCEPTED by J.Thompson at MIA 48. J.Thompson ran ob at MIA 48 for no gain. Penalty on MIA-J.Davis Offensive Holding declined. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on MIA-J.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIA 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(4:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to P.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 44(4:59 - 1st) J.Howard up the middle to MIA 46 for 2 yards (M.Golden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIA 40(5:39 - 1st) J.Howard up the middle to MIA 44 for 4 yards (B.Baker H.Reddick).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(5:59 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ-L.Fotu Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at MIA 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIA 30(6:14 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ-M.Golden Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at MIA 30 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(6:51 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Williams to MIA 30 for 5 yards (P.Peterson).
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARI 4(6:57 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Williams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARI 14(7:27 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at MIA 4 for 10 yards (Br.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARI 14(7:32 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to A.Isabella [S.Lawson].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 15(8:06 - 1st) C.Edmonds up the middle pushed ob at MIA 14 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARI 32(8:39 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to MIA 15 for 17 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 33(9:00 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 32 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(9:33 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to MIA 33 for 10 yards (E.Rowe).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARI 49(9:56 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to MIA 43 for 8 yards (By.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 45(10:27 - 1st) C.Edmonds left tackle to ARZ 49 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 45(10:31 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk (E.Ogbah).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 45(10:37 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins. PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at ARZ 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - ARI 45(10:48 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 42 for -13 yards (E.Ogbah). FUMBLES (E.Ogbah) [E.Ogbah] RECOVERED by MIA-S.Lawson at ARZ 36. S.Lawson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 49(11:35 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds pushed ob at MIA 45 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(12:01 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 49 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins; E.Ogbah).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARI 34(12:28 - 1st) K.Murray right end ran ob at ARZ 48 for 14 yards (B.McCain).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(13:03 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles up the middle to ARZ 34 for 9 yards (E.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIA 31(13:12 - 1st) M.Haack punts 44 yards to ARZ 25 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by C.Kirk.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 33(13:46 - 1st) J.Howard right end to MIA 31 for -2 yards (J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 31(14:25 - 1st) J.Howard up the middle to MIA 33 for 2 yards (I.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki pushed ob at MIA 31 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
