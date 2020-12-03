|
|
|NYG
|SEA
Giants-Seahawks Preview
SEATTLE (AP) If anyone can relate to the situation currently facing the New York Giants, it's Pete Carroll.
A decade ago, Carroll was in his first season in Seattle. And for the entirety of that season, the NFC West was an ongoing punchline because of its futility that ended with the Seahawks winning the division title with a losing record.
It sounds awfully familiar to the NFC East this year, which the Giants currently lead at 4-7 heading into Sunday's matchup against the NFC West-leading Seahawks.
''There were disparaging comments and people appalled at the thought that a team with a losing record would be in the playoffs, which I thought was hilarious at the time,'' Carroll said. ''But, you're in your own division, you got to win your own division, and that means you got to have a better record than the rest of the guys in your division. Nobody said what the numbers had to be.''
The similarities don't end simply with the expectation that whoever comes out of the NFC East will likely be the third team in the past decade to reach the playoffs with a losing record. Like Carroll in 2010, Joe Judge is in his first season, and has stabilized the Giants following their 0-5 start.
Going 4-2 over the past six games won't be celebrated when the start to the year was so awful, but it is a sign of progress. Still, the Giants validity as a contender or perhaps the favorites for the division title would be boosted with a marquee victory whether against Seattle or in the coming weeks with Arizona, Cleveland and Baltimore on the schedule.
''To be honest, I don't think we care too much about the outside opinion,'' Giants linebacker Blake Martinez said. ''For us in general, we want to go out there and show our own improvement and show ourselves that we can go and finish those types of games.''
Just like the Giants, the Seahawks (8-3) are in the middle of a race for a division title, albeit at the other end of the spectrum from the NFC East. Seattle moved back into first place in the NFC West last week after its win over Philadelphia, combined with the Los Angeles Rams losing.
But it's a tenuous lead and having already fallen to the Rams last month, Seattle can't afford any stumbles to remain in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a coveted playoff bye.
QB QUESTION
The biggest unknown is whether Giants QB Daniel Jones will be healthy enough to play after suffering a hamstring injury last week against the Bengals.
If Jones can't go, Colt McCoy would make his first start of the season. McCoy attempted just 10 passes and threw for a meager 31 yards after stepping in for Jones last week. He started once last year for Washington and has one start in his career against Seattle, back in 2011 for Cleveland in a forgettable 6-3 victory.
TRAVELING MAN
James Bradberry has been the Giants' shutdown cornerback all season and there is a chance he will travel with DK Metcalf on Sunday.
Metcalf has 58 catches for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns. The Eagles had Darius Slay try to shut down the big receiver on Monday night and Metcalf spoiled the plan by having 10 catches for 177 yards.
Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham said the Seahawks' offense is scary and deep, starting with quarterback Russell Wilson.
''We are going to try to figure it out and do what we can do and see what we can do to try to limit their effectiveness,'' Graham said. ''We're going to need more than James. We are going to need everyone. It's all hands on deck this weekend.''
BRINGING THE RUSH
Whoever is under center for the Giants, they'll be looking at a Seattle pass rush that in the past five weeks has become among the best in the league. Seattle had six sacks last week against Philadelphia, giving the Seahawks 22 over the past five games.
The turnaround is dramatic from earlier in the season when the Seahawks could barely get any pressure on opposing QBs. The Seahawks had just nine sacks through the first six games, but the arrival of Carlos Dunlap, Jamal Adams returning from injury, and better overall coverage in the secondary have amplified the pass rush. Seattle is uncertain if Dunlap will be available this week due to a foot injury.
The Giants haven't been great at protecting their quarterbacks, tied for fifth worst in the league with 31 sacks allowed.
TOP TACKLERS
Two of the better interior linebackers in the league will be on the field with Seattle's Bobby Wagner and Martinez. Both are tied with 101 tackles on the season, two of seven defensive players league-wide to have topped the century mark through Week 12.
It's the fourth straight season Martinez has topped 100 tackles, while Wagner has done it in nine straight seasons, becoming one of three linebackers to accomplish that feat since 2000.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
A. Morris
41 RB
39 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
15
FPTS
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
232 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 42 RuYds
|
15
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:30
|29:00
|1st Downs
|13
|19
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|291
|301
|Total Plays
|53
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|108
|Rush Attempts
|30
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|100
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|24-37
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-35
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.5
|5-48.4
|Return Yards
|23
|132
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|4-88
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-32
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|291
|TOTAL YDS
|301
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. McCoy 12 QB
10
FPTS
|C. McCoy
|13/21
|105
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
13
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|16
|135
|0
|60
|13
|
A. Morris 41 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Morris
|8
|39
|1
|13
|15
|
E. Penny 39 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Penny
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|3
|6
|0
|3
|0
|
C. McCoy 12 QB
10
FPTS
|C. McCoy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Engram 88 TE
3
FPTS
|E. Engram
|8
|4
|32
|0
|11
|3
|
G. Tate 15 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Tate
|4
|4
|30
|0
|16
|3
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|5
|1
|22
|0
|22
|4
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
A. Morris 41 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Morris
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|15
|
K. Smith 82 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
C. Board 18 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Board
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
I. Yiadom 27 CB
|I. Yiadom
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sheard 91 DE
|J. Sheard
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 55 OLB
|D. Mayo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lalos 57 DE
|N. Lalos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 49 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Downs 52 LB
|D. Downs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
3
FPTS
|G. Gano
|1/1
|48
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|5
|43.8
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
15
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|24/37
|232
|1
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|7
|4
|65
|0
|21
|6
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|8
|6
|63
|0
|24
|6
|
C. Carson 32 RB
16
FPTS
|C. Carson
|6
|3
|45
|1
|28
|16
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
2
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|5
|4
|28
|0
|10
|2
|
M. Dickson 4 P
1
FPTS
|M. Dickson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|3
|3
|10
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 32 FS
|D. Reed
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 94 DE
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harrison 98 DT
|D. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 43 DE
|C. Dunlap
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
4
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|5
|48.4
|2
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|6.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 41(2:30 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. left end to SEA 42 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(3:15 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to SEA 41 for 6 yards (R.Green).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 39(3:58 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short middle to D.Slayton to SEA 47 for 14 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(4:39 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to NYG 39 for 3 yards (D.Harrison).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 30(5:24 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short left to E.Engram to NYG 36 for 6 yards (J.Adams) [K.Wright].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 25(6:04 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 30 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(6:09 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (Q.Diggs).
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(6:15 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left to C.Carson for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - SEA 23(6:21 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett [L.Williams]. PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NYG 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 28(7:03 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at NYG 33 for -5 yards (sack split by J.Sheard and L.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(7:09 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf [C.Coughlin].
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 40(7:51 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to NYG 28 for 12 yards (B.Martinez). NYG-B.Martinez was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(8:11 - 4th) C.Carson up the middle to NYG 40 for 2 yards (B.Martinez; D.Tomlinson).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 37(8:35 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep middle to T.Lockett to NYG 42 for 21 yards (D.Holmes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 32(8:49 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Dallas pushed ob at SEA 37 for 5 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(8:53 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to W.Dissly (B.Martinez).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 27(9:16 - 4th) C.Carson left guard to SEA 32 for 5 yards (J.Sheard).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 18(9:40 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly to SEA 27 for 9 yards (N.Lalos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 18(9:45 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Carson.
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to SEA 0. F.Swain to SEA 18 for 18 yards (C.Coughlin).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - NYG 30(9:55 - 4th) G.Gano 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYG 38(10:28 - 4th) C.McCoy pass short middle to E.Engram to SEA 30 for 8 yards (J.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 39(11:16 - 4th) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to SEA 38 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(11:21 - 4th) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep right to E.Engram (B.Wagner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYG 27(11:34 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 43 yards to SEA 30 Center-C.Kreiter out of bounds.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYG 24(12:10 - 4th) C.McCoy scrambles left end to NYG 27 for 3 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NYG 24(12:56 - 4th) A.Morris right guard to NYG 24 for no gain (J.Brooks Sq.Griffin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(13:33 - 4th) A.Morris right guard to NYG 24 for 4 yards (P.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - SEA 34(13:41 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 66 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 19 - SEA 33(14:17 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 34 for 1 yard (C.Coughlin).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 30 - SEA 22(15:00 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Hyde to SEA 33 for 11 yards (L.Ryan; B.Martinez).
|Penalty
|
2 & 25 - SEA 40(0:04 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to F.Swain to SEA 40 for 13 yards (B.Martinez). PENALTY on SEA-J.Jones Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at SEA 27 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(0:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 27 for -15 yards (L.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(1:18 - 3rd) C.Carson left end pushed ob at SEA 37 for 1 yard (D.Holmes). PENALTY on NYG-B.Hill Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 37.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 26(1:49 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to W.Dissly to SEA 36 for 10 yards (J.Peppers; B.Martinez).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(2:23 - 3rd) C.Carson left guard to SEA 26 for 1 yard (J.Sheard).
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 63 yards from NYG 35 to SEA 2. F.Swain to SEA 25 for 23 yards (D.Mayo).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(2:29 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 6(2:33 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short right to A.Morris for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - NYG 9(3:11 - 3rd) A.Morris left guard to SEA 6 for 3 yards (J.Brooks; J.Adams).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 32(3:51 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to SEA 9 for 23 yards (D.Reed; Q.Diggs).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 45(4:29 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to SEA 32 for 13 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(5:06 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to SEA 45 for 3 yards (C.Dunlap; L.Collier).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SEA 48(5:14 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Carson (I.Yiadom).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 45(5:45 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 48 for 3 yards (D.Holmes). NYG-D.Holmes was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 40(6:24 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Hyde ran ob at SEA 45 for 5 yards (B.Martinez).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 39(7:06 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 40 for 1 yard (I.Yiadom).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(7:40 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 39 for 14 yards (J.Bradberry).
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(7:40 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.McCoy pass to S.Shepard is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NYG 4(7:43 - 3rd) A.Morris left guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 17(8:18 - 3rd) A.Morris left guard pushed ob at SEA 4 for 13 yards (Q.Diggs; D.Reed).
|+60 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 23(9:04 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left end to SEA 17 for 60 yards (J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(9:47 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short right to K.Smith to NYG 23 for 3 yards (J.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SEA 40(9:54 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 60 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SEA 40(10:07 - 3rd) C.Carson right end to SEA 40 for no gain (C.Brown). Penalty on SEA-D.Lewis Offensive Holding declined.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 35(10:56 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 40 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry C.Brown). FUMBLES (J.Bradberry) recovered by SEA-F.Swain at SEA 40.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(11:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles left end to SEA 35 for 3 yards (T.Crowder).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 21(12:15 - 3rd) C.Carson left end to SEA 32 for 11 yards (L.Ryan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYG 39(12:21 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 40 yards to SEA 21 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by D.Moore.
|
4 & 5 - NYG 44(12:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG-L.Toilolo False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYG 44(12:26 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard (K.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 41(13:09 - 3rd) S.Lemieux reported in as eligible. E.Penny right guard to NYG 44 for 3 yards (D.Reed J.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(13:47 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 41 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYG 30(14:25 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 39 for 9 yards (J.Adams J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. up the middle to NYG 30 for 5 yards (J.Reed).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
2 & 26 - SEA 36(0:07 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to NYG 45 for 19 yards (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SEA 47(0:24 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left. PENALTY on SEA-R.Wilson Intentional Grounding 11 yards enforced at SEA 47. 10 second runoff
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(0:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-J.Hollister False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 48 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) R.Dixon kicks 50 yards from NYG 20 to SEA 30. D.Reed to NYG 48 for 22 yards (R.Dixon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NYG 12(0:33 - 2nd) R.Dixon punt is BLOCKED by R.Neal Center-C.Kreiter ball out of bounds in End Zone SAFETY.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NYG 11(0:38 - 2nd) D.Lewis right end to NYG 11 for no gain (J.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 8(0:43 - 2nd) D.Lewis up the middle to NYG 11 for 3 yards (J.Brooks; L.Collier).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 5(0:48 - 2nd) D.Lewis right guard to NYG 8 for 3 yards (P.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - SEA 42(0:56 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 37 yards to NYG 5 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-B.Burr-Kirven.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - SEA 42(1:02 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Dallas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - SEA 42(1:07 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(1:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Hyde to NYG 42 for -6 yards (B.Martinez) [L.Williams]. FUMBLES (B.Martinez) ball out of bounds at NYG 42. Penalty on SEA-D.Lewis Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 43(1:22 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf ran ob at NYG 36 for 21 yards (J.Peppers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 42(2:00 - 2nd) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 43 for 1 yard (B.Martinez).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(2:20 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SEA 42 for 6 yards (J.Sheard J.Bradberry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 33(2:59 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 36 for 3 yards (N.Lalos D.Lawrence II).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(3:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles left end to SEA 33 for 7 yards (T.Crowder).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 8(4:18 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 26 for 18 yards (I.Yiadom).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYG 49(4:28 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 41 yards to SEA 8 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-B.Williams.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 47(5:12 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to C.Board to SEA 49 for -2 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 48(5:56 - 2nd) A.Morris left end to SEA 47 for 5 yards (J.Brooks; P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(6:02 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to S.Shepard ran ob at SEA 44 for 8 yards. Seattle challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SEA 47(6:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson FUMBLES (Aborted) at NYG 47 touched at NYG 49 RECOVERED by NYG-N.Lalos at NYG 48.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 49(6:48 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to NYG 47 for 2 yards (B.Martinez; A.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(7:23 - 2nd) C.Carson left end ran ob at NYG 49 for 7 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 32(8:04 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 44 for 12 yards (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SEA 32(8:10 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf [L.Williams].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(8:44 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 32 for 4 yards (D.Downs; B.Martinez).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYG 20(8:56 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 49 yards to SEA 31 Center-C.Kreiter. D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 44 for 13 yards (R.Dixon). PENALTY on SEA-L.Stephens Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 38.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NYG 24(9:31 - 2nd) C.McCoy sacked at NYG 20 for -4 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NYG 24(9:33 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to S.Shepard.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(10:13 - 2nd) A.Morris right guard to NYG 24 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; K.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYG 13(10:58 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to E.Engram to NYG 20 for 7 yards (J.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 10(11:40 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to G.Tate III to NYG 13 for 3 yards (K.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NYG 15(12:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-S.Shepard False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 15 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 9(12:41 - 2nd) A.Morris left guard to NYG 15 for 6 yards (D.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SEA 42(12:48 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 33 yards to NYG 9 Center-T.Ott out of bounds.
|
4 & 6 - SEA 37(13:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at NYG 37 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - SEA 49(14:10 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to NYG 37 for 12 yards (B.Martinez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - SEA 49(14:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at NYG 49 for -8 yards (J.Peppers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 45(0:37 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Hollister to NYG 41 for 4 yards (T.Crowder).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(1:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly to NYG 45 for 6 yards (D.Mayo).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 42(2:03 - 1st) C.Carson left guard to SEA 49 for 7 yards (D.Mayo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(2:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 42 for 6 yards (I.Yiadom).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 8 - NYG 17(2:31 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left intended for E.Engram INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs (R.Neal) at SEA 4. Q.Diggs pushed ob at SEA 36 for 32 yards (C.McCoy).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYG 16(3:19 - 1st) M.Peart reported in as eligible. W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to SEA 17 for -1 yards (D.Reed).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 18 - NYG 27(4:01 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to E.Engram to SEA 16 for 11 yards (J.Adams; K.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 19(4:29 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to G.Tate III to SEA 5 for 14 yards (Sq.Griffin). PENALTY on NYG-D.Slayton Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 17.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYG 35(5:12 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to G.Tate III to SEA 19 for 16 yards (D.Reed; U.Amadi).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - NYG 34(5:54 - 1st) C.McCoy sacked at SEA 35 for -1 yards (B.Mayowa).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(6:36 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to SEA 34 for 1 yard (J.Adams; B.Wagner).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 43(7:17 - 1st) C.McCoy pass deep middle to S.Shepard to SEA 35 for 22 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(7:57 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 43 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; P.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 34(8:38 - 1st) S.Lemieux reported in as eligible. E.Penny up the middle to NYG 39 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:11 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short middle to G.Tate III to NYG 34 for 9 yards (J.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SEA 29(9:16 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 46 yards to NYG 25 Center-T.Ott out of bounds.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - SEA 40(9:49 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 29 for -11 yards (T.Crowder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 34(10:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 40 for 6 yards (D.Downs). SEA-T.Lockett was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 34(10:53 - 1st) C.Hyde right tackle to SEA 34 for no gain (D.Lawrence II).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NYG 25(11:03 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 46 yards to SEA 29 Center-C.Kreiter. D.Moore to SEA 34 for 5 yards (B.Williams D.Mayo).
|
4 & 3 - NYG 30(11:03 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-B.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NYG 30(11:07 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NYG 25(11:07 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-J.Reed Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NYG 25(11:10 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to E.Engram [J.Reed].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(11:44 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 25 for 2 yards (B.Wagner; J.Reed).
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to NYG 0. D.Lewis to NYG 23 for 23 yards (C.Barton).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SEA 13(11:55 - 1st) J.Myers 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SEA 13(12:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Hollister (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 13(12:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (I.Yiadom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(12:07 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(12:56 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to NYG 13 for 11 yards (D.Mayo; J.Bradberry).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(13:18 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to T.Lockett pushed ob at NYG 24 for 24 yards (J.Peppers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(13:57 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to NYG 48 for 11 yards (T.Crowder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 35(14:25 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 41 for 6 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(14:55 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to SEA 35 for 5 yards (T.Crowder; D.Holmes).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 60 yards from NYG 35 to SEA 5. F.Swain to SEA 30 for 25 yards (N.Ebner).
