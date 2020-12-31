|
|
|GB
|CHI
Packers-Bears Preview
CHICAGO (AP) Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are rolling with five straight wins and their second straight NFC North championship.
Something else they would like before the playoffs begin? The No. 1 seed and the bye that comes with it.
Rodgers and the Packers will try to clinch it when they close out the regular season against the playoff-hopeful Chicago Bears on Sunday.
''I think our guys have been locked in,'' coach Matt LaFleur said. ''I've been really pleased with just the urgency, the effort, the communication, the energy around our building for the last month and a half.''
The Packers (12-3), who pounded Tennessee last week, began their win streak by dominating the Bears at Lambeau Field. If they beat or tie Chicago (8-7), the No. 1 seed is theirs. A loss or tie by Seattle against San Francisco would also do it for Green Bay.
The Bears have scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since 1965. And if they beat the Packers, they will make the playoffs for the second time in coach Matt Nagy's three seasons.
It's quite a turnaround after losing six in a row. But the Bears bounced back with three straight wins against struggling teams, beating Houston, Minnesota and Jacksonville.
The oldest rivalry in the NFL has been a rather one-sided affair in recent years, with Green Bay winning 18 of 21 against Chicago counting the postseason. The Bears can still reach the playoffs with a loss if Arizona falls on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. And if both games end in ties, the Bears would be playoff bound.
''When you lose six games like we did, you really rely on the players and coaches that you have inside this building here at Halas (Hall),'' Nagy said. ''And it's not easy. It's not easy for them, it's not easy for us. But what our guys did is they showed resolve and they kept fighting.''
RODGERS REIGNS
Rodgers has one last chance this season to make his case for winning a third MVP.
He has thrown 44 touchdown passes - one off his 2011 career high - with only five interceptions. He previously won the AP NFL MVP award in 2011 and 2014.
The Packers are 20-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started, including the playoffs. He threw four touchdown passes without an interception against Chicago last month.
''We both have something to play for,'' Rodgers said. ''We're playing for the 1 seed, they're playing for their playoff lives, so there's a lot at stake for both squads. We got after them a few weeks ago; they've been playing a lot better since then. We know what kind of game it's going to be.''
SWAN SONG?
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and star receiver Allen Robinson could be playing their final game for Chicago, with their contracts expiring.
For Trubisky, it has been a turbulent run since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 pick in 2017. The Bears made an offseason trade for Nick Foles and opted not to exercise their option for 2021 on their once-prized QB. Trubisky opened the season as the starter, only to get benched in Week 3. But he has performed better in the five games since he returned to the lineup, completing 68% of his passes for 1,243 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Robinson has a career-high 100 receptions for 1,213 yards. Only Brandon Marshall (118 in 2012) and Matt Forte (102 in 2014) have caught more passes in a season for Chicago.
CHASING SHARPE
Green Bay's Davante Adams has a chance to break a couple of Sterling Sharpe's single-season franchise receiving records Sunday.
Adams has 17 touchdown catches, one off the team record Sharpe set in 1994. Adams also has 109 overall receptions, two off his own career high and three behind Sharpe's 1993 franchise-record total.
Adams is the third player in NFL history to have 100-plus receptions and 17-plus touchdown catches in the same season. Minnesota's Cris Carter had 122 catches and 17 touchdown receptions in 1999. Randy Moss had 111 receptions and 17 touchdown catches in 2003.
Adams has accomplished all this despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.
SECOND-QUARTER SURGE
The Packers have outscored opponents 198-86 in the second quarter this season. They outscored the Bears 21-7 in the second period during the first regular-season meeting between these teams.
If the Packers get any points in the second period Sunday, they will become the highest-scoring, second-quarter team in NFL history. The New England Patriots have the NFL record for second-quarter points in a season with 199 in 2007, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
STREAKING TO PLAYOFFS
The Bears could become the third team since the 1970 merger to reach the playoffs after losing six in a row. The 1970 Cincinnati Bengals and 2014 Carolina Panthers also did it.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:13
|13:11
|1st Downs
|6
|6
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|156
|82
|Total Plays
|16
|24
|Avg Gain
|9.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|23
|44
|Rush Attempts
|8
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|133
|38
|Comp. - Att.
|8-8
|8-10
|Yards Per Pass
|16.6
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|1-16
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-53.0
|Return Yards
|48
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|38
|
|
|23
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|156
|TOTAL YDS
|82
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
17
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|8/8
|133
|2
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Jones
|5
|14
|0
|10
|2
|
J. Williams 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
17
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|4
|0
|4
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
14
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|2
|2
|87
|1
|72
|14
|
A. Jones 33 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Adams 17 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Adams
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
6
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
2
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|8/10
|42
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|10
|37
|1
|8
|9
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|8
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
A. Pierce 46 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|4
|4
|19
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|1
|
A. Miller 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Miller
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Woods 55 LB
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 25(7:46 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet to CHI 26 for 1 yard (J.Alexander). FUMBLES (J.Alexander) RECOVERED by GB-R.Gary at CHI 22. R.Gary to CHI 22 for no gain (D.Harris). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(8:26 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 25 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey; K.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to CHI 0. C.Patterson to CHI 20 for 20 yards (M.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+72 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 28(8:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 24(9:27 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to GB 28 for 4 yards (J.Woods).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - GB 17(10:03 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Austin pushed ob at GB 24 for 7 yards (K.Vildor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GB 22(10:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-J.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 22 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 64 yards from CHI 35 to GB 1. M.Taylor to GB 22 for 21 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CHI 12(10:11 - 2nd) C.Santos 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 13(10:55 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to GB 12 for 1 yard (K.Clark; K.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 18(11:36 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at GB 13 for 5 yards (K.King).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(12:20 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to GB 18 for 2 yards (Z.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CHI 37(12:33 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to GB 10 Center-P.Scales. T.Austin to GB 17 for 7 yards (D.Harris). FUMBLES (D.Harris) RECOVERED by CHI-D.Houston-Carson at GB 20. D.Houston-Carson to GB 20 for no gain (H.Black).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - CHI 32(13:12 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 37 for 5 yards (K.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CHI 32(13:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney (K.King).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHI 36(13:59 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 32 for -4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 32(14:21 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 36 for 4 yards (A.Amos).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(14:55 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 32 for 7 yards (D.Savage).
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 3(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN [R.Quinn].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - GB 7(0:29 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to CHI 3 for 4 yards (E.Jackson; D.Trevathan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - GB 0(0:33 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams. PENALTY on CHI-D.Shelley Defensive Pass Interference 16 yards enforced at CHI 23 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - GB 25(1:16 - 1st) A.Jones right guard to CHI 23 for 2 yards (Ta.Gipson; K.Mack).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 26(1:55 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to CHI 25 for 1 yard (A.Hicks). CHI-R.Smith was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(2:37 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles left end to CHI 26 for 4 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - GB 45(3:25 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to CHI 30 for 15 yards (Ta.Gipson) [R.Quinn].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - GB 48(4:03 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to CHI 45 for 3 yards (R.Smith; M.Edwards).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(4:46 - 1st) A.Jones right end to CHI 48 for -1 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 43(5:26 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to CHI 47 for 10 yards (K.Fuller; R.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(6:02 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 43 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - GB 19(6:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to GB 34 for 15 yards (E.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(7:27 - 1st) A.Jones left end to GB 19 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to GB 0. M.Taylor to GB 20 for 20 yards (S.McManis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 2(7:37 - 1st) R.Coward reported in as eligible. D.Montgomery left tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 10(8:17 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Kmet to GB 2 for 8 yards (K.Clark).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 18(8:57 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 10 for 8 yards (K.King; A.Amos).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 24(9:22 - 1st) C.Patterson left end pushed ob at GB 18 for 6 yards (K.King). GB-C.Sullivan was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - CHI 31(9:57 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass to A.Miller to GB 24 for 7 yards (D.Savage).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 30(10:25 - 1st) A.Pierce right guard to GB 31 for -1 yards (C.Sullivan; R.Gary).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 36(10:49 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 30 for 6 yards (D.Savage). CHI-D.Montgomery was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 38(11:30 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to GB 36 for 2 yards (R.Gary; K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 41(12:12 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to GB 38 for 3 yards (D.Lowry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHI 41(12:17 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 48(13:03 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet to GB 41 for 7 yards (K.King; C.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 49(13:38 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to GB 48 for 3 yards (T.Lancaster).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 43(14:20 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Mooney to CHI 49 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(15:00 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 43 for 3 yards (K.Barnes; D.Lowry).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to CHI 1 out of bounds. Green Bay challenged the ball was out of bounds ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
