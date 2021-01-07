|
Rams-Seahawks Preview
SEATTLE (AP) In the immediate aftermath of clinching a return to the playoffs, Aaron Donald made perfectly clear he was thrilled to be getting his wish.
The Los Angeles Rams defensive star wanted another shot at Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.
''They got the division, and they were happy about that. And now they have to see us again, a third time,'' Donald said. ''When you're playing a team that you see twice a year, you've kind of got a feel for each other. They know what you're going to do, we know what they are going to do. It's pretty much man on man, and the best team should win. So there's no better way than that to start it off.''
For the second time in three weeks, the Rams and Seahawks will clash on Saturday, this time in the opening round of the NFC playoffs. It's a matchup overflowing with familiarity and a history of close games not decided until the fourth quarter.
But there is uncertainty this time around. The Rams (10-6) have not said whether starting quarterback Jared Goff or backup John Wolford will be under center to face the Seahawks.
Goff injured his thumb in the second half of Seattle's 20-9 win over the Rams in Week 16. Surgery to repair the injury left Goff a spectator last Sunday while Wolford directed an 18-7 win over Arizona to clinch the Rams' postseason berth.
And now? It's been a smoke screen of gamesmanship by Rams coach Sean McVay about which of his quarterbacks - or both, potentially - will be trying to solve a Seahawks defense that held Los Angeles to less than 10 points for only the sixth time in McVay's tenure less than 14 days ago.
''You talk to Jared and then you'd kind of just take it a day at a time,'' McVay said. ''I know that he's in the mindset and the mentality of trying to prepare himself to get ready to play a game.''
Seattle (12-4) will be hosting a playoff game for the first time since January 2017, the last time the Seahawks claimed the NFC West title. They were carried to the division title not by an otherworldly season from Russell Wilson, although he was very good. But it was Seattle's defense making a 180-degree flip from the beginning of the season that led the Seahawks' late charge.
Seattle allowed just 16 points per game over the final eight games, the best in the league. The Seahawks had 37 of their 46 sacks for the season over the final 10 games.
If Seattle is going to make a run in the postseason, Wilson will play his role. But how long the Seahawks stay around will be determined by Jamal Adams, Bobby Wagner and others.
''We've got to make it our mission to do the same thing,'' Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright said. ''We had a great game against them two weeks ago and so we've got to make it our mission to repeat that and have another successful game.''
GETTING BETTER
Whether or not Goff plays, the Rams should be getting even more help for their flagging offense, which hasn't scored a touchdown in two games. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth plans to return after being out since he tore ligaments in his knee during the Seahawks' visit two months ago. Cooper Kupp, the Rams' leader in receptions and yards receiving, also should be back in the lineup after missing last week's game on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Whitworth could provide a boost to an offensive line that struggled in the run game last week.
HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE?
Seattle has won 10 straight home playoff games. It's last home postseason loss came in 2004 when the Seahawks fell to the Rams 27-20 in a wild-card round game.
But this will be a playoff game unlike any of the rest, with Seattle's notorious home fans absent due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Seahawks have played the entire home slate without fans and went 7-1, their best home record since 2016. Seattle was a combined 14-10 at home between 2017-19.
''I miss the stadium shaking literally on the field while you're standing there,'' Wilson said.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
The Rams' defense was the best in the NFL by most statistical measures this season, finishing tops in both total yards allowed and points allowed while boasting the No. 1 pass defense as well. Those numbers aren't tremendous comfort against the Seahawks, who have already seen this defense twice. The Seahawks are averaging 27 points per game in the Rams' last three visits to Seattle.
CATCHING ON
While DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett had a record-setting season for Seattle, neither has found much success against the Rams. The pair each had a combined eight catches over the two games against LA this season. Going back to last season after Jalen Ramsey was acquired, neither receiver has found the end zone in three games.
Wilson's only TD pass against the Rams since Ramsey's arrival came in the fourth quarter two weeks ago when he hit tight end Jacob Hollister for the clinching score.
|
C. Akers
23 RB
131 RuYds, RuTD, 45 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
23
FPTS
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
174 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 50 RuYds
|
21
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:52
|25:50
|1st Downs
|16
|11
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|335
|289
|Total Plays
|68
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|136
|Rush Attempts
|40
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|169
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|11-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|9-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.3
|8-55.8
|Return Yards
|113
|135
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-62
|3-109
|Int. - Returns
|1-42
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|166
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|335
|TOTAL YDS
|289
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Goff
|9/19
|155
|1
|0
|12
|
J. Wolford 9 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|3/6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 23 RB
23
FPTS
|C. Akers
|28
|131
|1
|20
|23
|
M. Brown 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|9
|30
|0
|6
|3
|
J. Goff 16 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|6
|0
|6
|12
|
J. Wolford 9 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
R. Woods 17 WR
10
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|9
|4
|78
|0
|44
|7
|
R. Woods 17 WR
10
FPTS
|R. Woods
|8
|4
|48
|1
|20
|10
|
C. Akers 23 RB
23
FPTS
|C. Akers
|2
|2
|45
|0
|44
|23
|
M. Brown 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
G. Everett 81 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Everett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 LB
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 1 K
12
FPTS
|M. Gay
|3/3
|40
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|7
|45.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|31.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
21
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|11/25
|174
|2
|1
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carson 32 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Carson
|16
|77
|0
|14
|7
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
21
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|4
|50
|0
|23
|21
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|4
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|10
|5
|96
|2
|51
|21
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|3
|2
|43
|0
|24
|4
|
F. Swain 18 WR
2
FPTS
|F. Swain
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|2
|
M. Dickson 4 P
0
FPTS
|M. Dickson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
C. Carson 32 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Carson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|7
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
0
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|11-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 29 FS
|D. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 75 DT
|C. Lattimore
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 43 DE
|C. Dunlap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 94 DE
|R. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 92 DT
|B. Mone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
8
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|52
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|8
|55.8
|3
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 29 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|3
|8.7
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 43(2:18 - 4th) M.Brown left guard to SEA 39 for 4 yards (Q.Diggs C.Lattimore). Seattle challenged the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. M.Brown left guard to SEA 40 for 3 yards (Q.Diggs C.Lattimore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 44(2:23 - 4th) M.Brown right tackle to SEA 43 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 49(2:27 - 4th) M.Brown left tackle to SEA 44 for 5 yards (C.Lattimore; B.Wagner).
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 4th) M.Dickson kicks onside 14 yards from SEA 35 to SEA 49. R.Woods (didn't try to advance) to SEA 49 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 12(2:34 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 40(2:39 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left to F.Swain ran ob at LAR 12 for 28 yards [T.Reeder]. Los Angeles Rams challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #3.)
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 49(3:01 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf to LAR 40 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(3:07 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Metcalf.
|+23 YD
|
4 & 6 - SEA 28(3:35 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end to LAR 49 for 23 yards (J.Fuller).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 29(4:11 - 4th) C.Carson right tackle to SEA 28 for -1 yards (M.Fox T.Reeder).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 24(4:35 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 29 for 5 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(4:40 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Hollister.
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 0. D.Reed to SEA 24 for 24 yards (J.Hughes; J.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 15(4:52 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(5:36 - 4th) M.Brown right tackle to SEA 15 for 6 yards (K.Wright; J.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 27(6:22 - 4th) M.Brown right guard to SEA 21 for 6 yards (B.Wagner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(7:02 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to M.Brown pushed ob at SEA 27 for 9 yards (B.Wagner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAR 29(7:11 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to SEA 27 Center-J.McQuaide. D.Reed to SEA 35 for 8 yards (N.Scott S.Ebukam). FUMBLES (S.Ebukam) RECOVERED by LAR-M.Kiser at SEA 36.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAR 29(7:55 - 4th) M.Brown right guard to LAR 29 for no gain (C.Lattimore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 23(8:39 - 4th) M.Brown left guard to LAR 29 for 6 yards (B.Mayowa).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(9:21 - 4th) C.Akers left guard to LAR 23 for 3 yards (J.Brooks; B.Mayowa).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SEA 29(9:32 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 71 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SEA 34(9:32 - 4th) PENALTY on SEA-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SEA 34(10:16 - 4th) C.Carson left guard to SEA 34 for no gain (A.Robinson). SEA-D.Lewis was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 30(10:45 - 4th) C.Carson left guard to SEA 34 for 4 yards (A.Robinson J.Fuller).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - SEA 15(11:12 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 30 for 15 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(11:33 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 25 for 0 yards (L.Floyd). PENALTY on SEA-E.Pocic Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - LAR 18(11:37 - 4th) M.Gay 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 19(12:22 - 4th) M.Brown left guard to SEA 18 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAR 26(13:12 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to SEA 19 for 7 yards (J.Brooks) [K.Wright].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 27(13:50 - 4th) C.Akers right tackle to SEA 26 for 1 yard (K.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 33(14:22 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods ran ob at SEA 27 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(15:00 - 4th) C.Akers right end to SEA 33 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 28 - LAR 42(0:18 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to SEA 38 for 4 yards (C.Lattimore).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 50(0:59 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to SEA 42 for 8 yards (B.Wagner; J.Brooks).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(1:40 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to 50 for 20 yards (D.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - SEA 29(1:50 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 55 yards to LAR 16 Center-T.Ott. N.Webster to LAR 25 for 9 yards (C.Barton). PENALTY on SEA-D.Randall Player Out of Bounds on Kick 5 yards enforced at LAR 25.
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - SEA 29(1:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Hollister. Los Angeles Rams challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - SEA 29(1:58 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - SEA 28(2:41 - 3rd) C.Carson left guard to SEA 29 for 1 yard (G.Gaines; T.Reeder).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - SEA 38(3:09 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to LAR 46 for 16 yards (L.Floyd). PENALTY on SEA-E.Pocic Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 38 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(3:18 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to W.Dissly [S.Joseph]. PENALTY on SEA-B.Shell Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at SEA 43 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 40(3:58 - 3rd) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 43 for 3 yards (T.Reeder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 34(4:39 - 3rd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 40 for 6 yards (A.Robinson; J.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 31(5:21 - 3rd) C.Carson left guard to SEA 34 for 3 yards (J.Hollins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAR 20(5:34 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to SEA 31 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-M.Kiser.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAR 20(5:39 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LAR 20(5:42 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee (D.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(6:07 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 20 for 1 yard (D.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 13(6:38 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end ran ob at LAR 19 for 6 yards (C.Lattimore).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 7(7:23 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to LAR 13 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SEA 36(7:30 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 57 yards to LAR 7 Center-T.Ott fair catch by N.Webster.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SEA 36(7:37 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SEA 36(7:41 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to W.Dissly.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(8:25 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly to SEA 36 for 1 yard (J.Fuller) [J.Hollins].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAR 19(8:31 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 46 yards to SEA 35 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAR 17(9:08 - 3rd) M.Brown left guard to LAR 19 for 2 yards (B.Wagner; J.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAR 15(9:47 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 17 for 2 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LAR 15(9:51 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep middle to C.Kupp.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(9:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAR-B.Evans False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 20 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SEA 44(9:58 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 56 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SEA 44(10:04 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf [A.Donald]. LAR-A.Donald was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 43(10:30 - 3rd) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 44 for 1 yard (M.Brockers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 38(11:06 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson pushed ob at SEA 43 for 5 yards (T.Hill).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 28(11:44 - 3rd) C.Carson right end pushed ob at SEA 38 for 10 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(12:16 - 3rd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 28 for 2 yards (S.Joseph; T.Reeder).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - LAR 37(12:25 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 45 yards to SEA 18 Center-J.McQuaide. D.Reed to SEA 26 for 8 yards (D.Rivers).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LAR 45(13:03 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 37 for -8 yards (J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAR 45(13:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (J.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(13:38 - 3rd) C.Akers right guard to LAR 45 for 4 yards (P.Ford).
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 60 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 5. N.Webster to LAR 41 for 36 yards (J.Myers).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SEA 34(13:50 - 3rd) J.Myers 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SEA 34(14:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to C.Carson [O.Okoronkwo].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 41(14:44 - 3rd) C.Carson right guard to LAR 34 for 7 yards (J.Fuller; T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(14:50 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to J.Hollister.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 64 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 1. D.Reed to LAR 41 for 58 yards (N.Webster).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - LAR 27(0:05 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 24(0:46 - 2nd) C.Akers right guard to LAR 27 for 3 yards (C.Dunlap). FUMBLES (C.Dunlap) RECOVERED by SEA-R.Neal at LAR 26. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Akers right guard to LAR 27 for 3 yards (C.Dunlap). SEA-B.Wagner was injured during the play. SEA injury causes timeout
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 19(0:54 - 2nd) C.Akers right guard to LAR 24 for 5 yards (B.Wagner Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(0:57 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAR 4(1:18 - 2nd) C.Akers right end to LAR 19 for 15 yards (J.Reed).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 7(1:21 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to LAR 4 for -3 yards (J.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SEA 34(1:29 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 59 yards to LAR 7 Center-T.Ott out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SEA 34(1:32 - 2nd) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 34 for no gain (O.Okoronkwo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 25(1:54 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 34 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:57 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Hollister.
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAR 5(2:00 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(2:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-P.Ford Encroachment 5 yards enforced at SEA 10 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(2:25 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to SEA 10 for 20 yards (K.Wright).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAR 26(2:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Akers to SEA 30 for 44 yards (Q.Diggs). Seattle challenged the legal forward pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAR 22(3:19 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 26 for 4 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(3:43 - 2nd) R.Woods right end to LAR 22 for -3 yards (A.Robinson).
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+51 YD
|
2 & 14 - SEA 49(3:53 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SEA 46(4:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-T.Lockett False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 46 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(4:44 - 2nd) C.Hyde right end to LAR 46 for 1 yard (S.Joseph; D.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(5:23 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right end ran ob at LAR 47 for 17 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 30(6:03 - 2nd) C.Carson left guard to SEA 36 for 6 yards (J.Hollins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(6:35 - 2nd) D.Moore left end to SEA 30 for 4 yards (T.Reeder).
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 66 yards from LAR 35 to SEA -1. F.Swain to SEA 26 for 27 yards (J.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Int
|
2 & 7 - SEA 47(6:46 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by D.Williams at SEA 42. D.Williams for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(7:26 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 47 for 3 yards (T.Reeder).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(7:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 44 for 19 yards (K.Young).
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LAR 21(7:54 - 2nd) M.Gay 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 20(8:35 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to SEA 21 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 26(8:58 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to SEA 20 for 6 yards (J.Adams; K.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(9:19 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to SEA 26 for 2 yards (P.Ford; R.Green).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 28(10:06 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to C.Kupp to SEA 28 for 44 yards (Q.Diggs). LAR-D.Edwards was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(10:29 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SEA 32(10:34 - 2nd) J.Myers 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 37(11:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to LAR 32 for 5 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SEA 37(11:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett [L.Floyd].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(11:57 - 2nd) C.Carson left guard to LAR 37 for 4 yards (A.Donald).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(12:19 - 2nd) C.Carson right end to LAR 41 for 10 yards (D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAR 7(12:27 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to SEA 49 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by D.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAR 7(12:33 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to C.Kupp [J.Reed].
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAR 7(12:38 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (J.Adams) [L.Collier].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 5(13:23 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 7 for 2 yards (K.Wright; C.Lattimore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SEA 47(13:33 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 48 yards to LAR 5 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-U.Amadi.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SEA 47(13:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf (J.Johnson III).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - SEA 50(14:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 47 for -3 yards (L.Floyd).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(15:00 - 2nd) C.Carson right tackle to 50 for 6 yards (A.Robinson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(0:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep left to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 44 for 24 yards (D.Williams). Penalty on LAR-D.Williams Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAR 41(0:27 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to SEA 10 Center-J.McQuaide. D.Reed pushed ob at SEA 20 for 10 yards (V.Jefferson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAR 41(0:32 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 41(0:50 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 41 for no gain (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(0:55 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 29 - SEA 6(1:06 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 53 yards to LAR 41 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-C.Barton.
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - SEA 15(1:40 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 6 for -9 yards (A.Donald).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 34 - SEA 1(2:21 - 1st) C.Carson left tackle ran ob at SEA 15 for 14 yards (J.Fuller).
|Sack
|
1 & 25 - SEA 10(3:06 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 1 for -9 yards (A.Donald).
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - SEA 15(3:28 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-W.Dissly False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(3:52 - 1st) C.Carson left tackle pushed ob at SEA 27 for 2 yards (J.Fuller). PENALTY on SEA-M.Iupati Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - LAR 22(3:56 - 1st) M.Gay 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - LAR 15(4:35 - 1st) J.Goff sacked at SEA 22 for -7 yards (J.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 18(5:19 - 1st) #16 Goff in at QB. C.Akers right guard to SEA 15 for 3 yards (L.Collier).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(5:40 - 1st) J.Wolford right tackle to SEA 18 for 2 yards (J.Adams). LAR-J.Wolford was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 28(6:17 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to SEA 20 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 35(6:59 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to SEA 28 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 48(7:45 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left to C.Kupp ran ob at SEA 35 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 48(7:50 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to R.Woods.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(8:34 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short middle to C.Kupp to SEA 48 for 15 yards (J.Adams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 29(9:07 - 1st) C.Akers left guard to LAR 37 for 8 yards (B.Wagner; B.Mone).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - LAR 29(9:51 - 1st) J.Wolford sacked at LAR 29 for 0 yards (B.Wagner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(10:20 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 29 for 9 yards (D.Reed). SEA-D.Reed was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SEA 23(10:33 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 47 yards to LAR 30 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-Da.Moore. PENALTY on LAR-D.Long Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 30.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SEA 23(10:36 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Hollister.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 22(11:20 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 23 for 1 yard (D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(11:52 - 1st) C.Carson left end pushed ob at SEA 22 for 2 yards (J.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAR 40(12:00 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 40 yards to SEA 20 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAR 40(12:03 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to G.Everett [C.Dunlap].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 39(12:48 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to C.Akers to LAR 40 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 39(12:56 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (J.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 37(13:26 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 39 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 32(14:14 - 1st) C.Akers right end to LAR 37 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(14:55 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 32 for 4 yards (P.Ford J.Brooks).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 63 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 2. N.Webster pushed ob at LAR 28 for 26 yards (T.Flowers).