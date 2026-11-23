The San Francisco 49ers have extended president of football operations and general manager John Lynch's contract, according to multiple reports. The length of the extension for Lynch, who has been with the franchise for the last 10 years, was not announced at the time of reporting.

Lynch, 55, currently presides over the NFL's best team by record. The 49ers are currently 9-1 (the Bills are the only other team with one loss) and are in position to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed with seven weeks remaining in the 2026 regular season.

The 49ers have continued to have success this season despite their usual alarming injury total. Their latest injury blow occurred during Sunday night's win over Minnesota when right tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Lynch, a Hall of Fame safety who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2002, became the 49ers' general manager in 2017. The title was expanded to include President of Football Operations in 2023.

San Francisco has been one of the league's most successful teams since Lynch's arrival. Since 2017, the 49ers have compiled a 91-68 regular-season record and a 9-5 postseason record, including NFC titles in 2019 and 2023. The 49ers lost in the Super Bowl in both of those seasons to the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of Lynch's biggest moves this past offseason was the signing of free agent Mike Evans, who chose to sign with the 49ers instead of continuing his career with the Buccaneers. Despite injuries, Evans has been an extremely productive player this season. He caught six passes for 109 yards and a score in Sunday night's win over Minnesota.

Lynch's tenure also includes the selection of Brock Purdy with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl a year later (with help from Christian McCaffrey, who was acquired the previous season just before the trade deadline) and is now a serious MVP candidate.

One of Lynch's biggest moves in San Francisco was hiring Kyle Shanahan as coach in 2017. Shanahan's contract was extended back in September.