Puka Nacua has nobody to blame but himself for a $5.77 million salary this year while playing out his four-year rookie contract. Based strictly on production, the 2023 fifth-round pick should have already become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who received a four-year contract extension averaging $42.15 million per year with a wide receiver record $120.1 million in overall guarantees in March. Instead, Nacua created his own problems.

Nacua started his career like gangbusters. He set single-season rookie records with 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards in 2023. The receptions record has since been broken, but the receiving yards mark still stands.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career highs, last season. The 129 receptions are tied as the seventh-best single-season total in league history, and Nacua's 107.2 receiving yards per game led the NFL last year. He also carried the ball 10 times for 105 yards with a touchdown.

However, the Los Angeles Rams weren't comfortable giving the two-time All-Pro a massive payday during the offseason because of off-the-field issues. Nacua tried to sneak live streamers into the Rams practice facility against head coach Sean McVay's wishes late last season. During the livestream, Nacua performed a suggested touchdown dance with a gesture considered antisemitic, for which he apologized. More concerning, a lawsuit was filed against Nacua in March alleging he bit a woman while intoxicated and made antisemitic statements on New Year's Eve. Nacua spent time during the offseason in a holistic care facility to focus on personal growth and overall behavioral improvement.

The 2026 season hasn't gone how the Rams and Nacua expected. The Rams were heavy preseason favorites to win Super Bowl LXI before the season started. A 6-4 record after 10 games didn't seem imaginable. But that's the case. Making the playoffs won't be easy, and the Rams have the NFL's hardest remaining schedule.

Nacua chances at a Rams payday are gone

A performance comparable to 2025's, when Nacua was an NFL Offensive Player of the Year finalist, while putting his troubles behind him would have provided ammunition to push for becoming the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback, as fellow wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase did in 2024 and 2025 on their respective deals with the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. But that distinction currently belongs to Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who signed a three-year, $150 million extension averaging $50 million per year (with $134.1 million of guarantees).

Anderson-type money is no longer a possibility. Nacua's fortunes took a turn for the worse when he suffered a sprained MCL, sprained PCL and turf toe in his right leg at the end of Week 9's win over the Washington Commanders. Nacua wasn't initially put on injured reserve, which requires a four-game absence, because the hope was he would miss about a month of action. A hip/groin problem also kept Nacua out of the Week 2 and Week 3 games.

The off-the-field transgressions took center stage again last week when the NFL suspended Nacua three games for violating the personal conduct policy. In a controversial but not unprecedented move, Nacua is being allowed to serve his suspension while on IR. Since Nacua was already going to miss these games, the suspension is essentially just a fine of three weeks' salary costing Nacua $961,167.

It was later revealed that Nacua is out for the season after having surgery to repair his torn MCL last Tuesday. The NFL reportedly was unaware that Nacua had undergone surgery when imposing the suspension two days later.

Nacua's future in LA remains uncertain

Nacua now finishes the 2026 season with 70 catches for 715 yards with four touchdowns in seven games. He was tied for the NFL's third-most receptions and ranked seventh in receiving yards following Week 9. Nacua's 102.1 receiving yards per game are second in the league.

The expected four- to five-month recovery time means Nacua won't be healthy before free agency begins on March 11. Speculation that Nacua has played his final game for the Rams is premature, but McVay gave mixed messages about Nacua on Monday. He stressed Nacua's importance to the team but couldn't guarantee his return next season.

It's unlikely the Rams are going to let Nacua walk out the door via the open market. The Rams would only get a 2028 third-round compensatory draft pick at best for Nacua signing with another team in free agency.

Nacua appears to be destined for a franchise tag in the offseason before the 15-day designation period expires March 3. Under the NFL collective bargaining agreement's formula for non-exclusive franchise tags, the 2027 wide receiver number is projected to be 8.86% of the 2027 salary cap. That's down from this year's 9.063%.

That means the 2027 wide receiver franchise tag should be $28.661 million, with next year's salary cap being set at $323.5 million. A 7.4% increase in the salary cap over the current $301.2 million figure would be consistent with the 7.88% growth from 2025.

The non-exclusive tag allows a player to negotiate with other NFL teams. If an offer sheet is signed with another club, the player's team has five days to match the offer. Two first-round picks are the compensation from the signing team if the offer sheet is not matched.

An exclusive franchise tag, typically reserved for quarterbacks, is impractical due to cost. There's a different calculation in this situation: The average of the top five 2027 wide receiver salaries (salary cap numbers with some minor adjustments) at the end of the restricted free agent signing period (April 23). Initially, the non-exclusive number is used as a placeholder and adjusted upwards if the exclusive calculation dictates once restricted free agency ends.

The 2027 exclusive wide receiver franchise tag currently projects to $42.247 million. Smith-Njigba's wide receiver market-setting average yearly salary is slightly below the projected tag. This number is subject to change depending on new wide receiver deals, contract restructures, pay cuts and/or releases between now and then.

An offer sheet is prohibited with the exclusive designation. A player under an exclusive franchise tag cannot negotiate with other teams. It is a "closed" negotiation.

LA's options for Nacua

Franchise tag: Accommodating the non-exclusive franchise tag shouldn't be an issue. The Rams have the NFL's fifth-fewest 2027 salary cap commitments at $236.997 million with 37 players under contract and a little less than $3.83 million in existing 2026 cap space that can be carried over, according to NFLPA data. The league average is $298.84 million, with 41 players under contract (rounded to the nearest whole number).

Sign a long-term deal: Nacua surely doesn't want to play under a franchise tag in 2027 after missing out on an opportunity to cash in this year and having another injury-plagued season. The Rams and Nacua would have until July 15 to sign a long-term deal per CBA rules. Nacua's career earnings from his rookie contract are just under $7.75 million. He also missed five games in 2024 because of a PCL sprain in his right knee, so Nacua has only played 51 games in his four NFL seasons. Playing with reckless abandon seems to make Nacua more susceptible to injury than most other wide receivers.

Nacua receives an offer sheet from another team: Nacua is the type of talent a team would seriously consider signing to an offer sheet under ordinary circumstances. No wide receiver has ever been more productive than Nacua through his first 51 NFL games. Nacua's 383 receptions are the most ever during that span and 28 more than second place. His 4,906 receiving yards are bettered only by Jefferson's 4,975. Nacua's 96.2 receiving yards per game are the most in NFL history.

However, Durability concerns and Nacua's baggage could limit offer sheet interest even though high-impact non-quarterbacks are being traded for more than two first-round picks.

The Chicago Bears acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick from the Tennessee Titans for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick at the end of October. The New York Jets dealt All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2026 first-round pick (16th overall), a 2027 first-round pick and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell at last year's trade deadline.

Rams need to restock draft picks after tough 2026 season

Getting draft capital while avoiding a massive investment in Nacua may make sense for the Rams after a Super Bowl-or-bust season. After all, the 2026 and 2027 first-round picks and more were sacrificed to bring in cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. A bust seems more likely since the Rams wouldn't make the playoffs if the season ended today.

The Rams could be facing a transition year in 2027 anyway, as there could be major roster turnover. A conscious decision was made to let a stellar 2023 draft class, which includes offensive guard Steve Avila, offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr., defensive tackle Kobie Turner, and edge rusher Byron Young, in addition to Nacua, play out their rookie contracts. Plus, future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Donald ended his two-year retirement in August to return for a Super Bowl run on a one-year, $20 million deal (worth a maximum of $30 million through incentives).

Other key Rams, such as wide receiver Davante Adams, offensive guard Kevin Dotson, tight end Colby Parkinson and center Coleman Shelton, will also be unrestricted free agents. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, is showing his age (38) and could retire, although he signed a one-year extension for $55 million in May.

Is an offseason trade possible?

A sign-and-trade would be more likely than an offer sheet if the Rams and/or Nacua want a fresh start. The last wide receiver to be dealt after receiving a franchise tag is Adams in 2022. The Green Bay Packers got a 2022 first-round pick (22nd overall) and a 2022 second-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams became the league's highest-paid wide receiver on an extremely backloaded five-year deal.

A franchise player hasn't moved for the unmatched offer sheet compensation in over 25 years. Wide receiver Joey Galloway, who received the exclusive designation, went from the Seahawks to the Dallas Cowboys in 2000 for a 2000 first-round pick (19th overall) and a 2001 first-round pick (seventh overall). Galloway signed a deal making him the NFL's then-second-highest-paid wide receiver in connection with the trade.

Shortly after Adams was dealt, the Miami Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs for five draft picks: 2022 first (29th overall), second and fourth round picks, as well as 2023 fourth and sixth round picks. Hill replaced Adams as the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver on a severely backloaded four-year contract extension as a part of the trade. Hill had engaged in more egregious conduct than Nacua. He was almost three years removed from any allegations when the Dolphins paid him.

There's a common denominator in each of these cases. A team was willing to give up significant draft capital and pay top dollar to the wide receivers.

Nacua could still be in line for sizeable raise, with conditions

Whether Nacua remains with the Rams long-term, leaves on an unmatched offer sheet or goes through a sign-and-trade, resetting the wide receiver market isn't out of the question. That's despite missing a season's worth of games over his four NFL seasons and having non-football issues.

Odell Beckham Jr. also missed 17 games in his first four years, like Nacua. A broken left ankle cost Beckham the final 12 games of the 2017 season. The injuries didn't prevent the New York Giants from putting Beckham at the top of the receiver pay scale with a five-year contract extension.

Nacua switched his representation to Win Sports Group in August, so he shares agents with Smith-Njigba. It wouldn't be surprising for Nacua's camp to seek a deal averaging at least $45 million per year, with as much as $125 million in overall guarantees plus somewhere near $95 million fully guaranteed at signing. Both guarantee marks would be new standards for wide receivers.

The team that pays Nacua would be wise to insist on a team-friendly structure. This could mean fewer contract guarantees than in the top wide receiver deals and significant per-game active roster bonuses. The primary benefit of the roster bonuses is that they provide a team with some financial relief with injuries. The per-game amount is only payable if the player is on the active roster for that particular game.

The largest per-game roster bonus currently in a wide receiver contract is Christian Watson's with the Packers. Watson has $2.125 million annually ($125,000 for each game active) from 2027 through 2030.

A team making a huge financial commitment with Nacua would be betting that he isn't a buyer beware proposition. The return on investment would be poor if Nacua's problems aren't behind him or injuries continued to mount with his physical style of play.

Joel Corry is a former sports agent who helped found Premier Sports & Entertainment, a sports management firm that represents professional athletes and coaches. Prior to his tenure at Premier, Joel worked for Management Plus Enterprises, which represented Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Ronnie Lott.