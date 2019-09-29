Baker Mayfield continues feud with Rex Ryan: 'He does not get any credit for this week's win'

Baker Mayfield didn't want to bring up former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan after the Cleveland Browns' victory over the Baltimore Ravens, but the quarterback had no choice. After a week of back-and-forth criticism between Mayfield and Ryan, the Browns quarterback was asked if Ryan's comments of Mayfield being "overrated" fuel him.

Mayfield answered the question in typical Mayfield fashion.

"Absolutely not," Mayfield said after the win. "Rex Ryan does not get any credit for this week's win. No."

Ryan started the war of words earlier in the week after the Browns fell to 1-2 with a Sunday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The former head coach took his shot at Mayfield, who entered the game completing 56.9 percent of his passes for 805 passes with three touchdowns and five interceptions for a 70.3 passer rating.

"I'd love to be an offensive coordinator [with the Browns]," Ryan said, via Cleveland.com. "I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there's Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he's overrated as hell ...."

Mayfield responded in kind to Ryan, saying "if you're not wearing orange and brown, you don't matter." Ryan wore a brown suit with an orange tie on Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN's weekly NFL pregame show.

Mayfield finished 20-of-30 for 342 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Browns' 40-25 win, putting them at first place in the AFC North. He had a 102.4 passer rating. The Browns had the most points they've ever scored in a game against the Ravens and their largest road win ever against the Ravens. Cleveland gained 530 yards of total offense, the most in a road game in franchise history.

The Browns were 1-10 against John Harbaugh-coached Ravens teams in Baltimore heading into this game, making the win even bigger for a team that is a trendy pick to win the division. Whether Mayfield wants to give Ryan credit for the win is another story, but he surely wanted to prove he wasn't overrated by not trying to do too much in the win, letting his playmakers make the plays.