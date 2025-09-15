Chicago Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be out indefinitely due to a groin injury, ESPN reported Monday. Johnson, who was making his season debut Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing Week 1 due to injury, exited the second quarter of his team's 52-21 loss and did not return.

Chicago is still evaluating the full extent of his injury and whether it will require surgery, ESPN reported.

The former All-Pro reaggravated the injury while attempting to break up a pass. Johnson has been dealing with a groin injury dating back to training camp and didn't play in Chicago's 27-24 season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings because of it. In his season debut, Johnson recorded two tackles.

Without Johnson in the lineup, the Bears' defense struggled. Chicago allowed 52 points -- the most the team had allowed in a game since 2014 -- and gave up 511 yards of total offense in the blowout loss to drop to 0-2 on the season. Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown finished with 115 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Jameson Williams added two catches for 108 yards.

With Johnson sidelined indefinitely, Chicago could be without its top cornerback for an upcoming stretch of games, which includes matchups against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and the Las Vegas Raiders the following week.