Bears vs. Vikings odds, line: Picks, predictions from model on 16-6 run

The Minnesota Vikings will try to punch their playoff ticket when they host the NFC North champion Chicago Bears on Sunday. It's a 4:25 p.m ET kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota (8-6-1) has won two straight and can salvage a season that began with Super Bowl hopes. Chicago (11-4) also has a lot to play for, as the Bears would clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win and a Rams' loss. Sportsbooks list Minnesota as a 4.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 40.5 in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds.

Hartstein knows the Vikings dominated the Lions and Dolphins the past two weeks behind a stingy defense and resurgent ground game. Dalvin Cook rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the victories, averaging an eye-popping 6.0 yards per carry.

The Vikings rank third in total defense (308.2 yards per game) and have allowed an average of 14.3 points over their last three home dates, all wins and covers. Minnesota is 36-15-1 against the spread in its past 52 home games.

But just because the Vikings have rediscovered their running game and have everything on the line doesn't mean they'll cover a sizable spread against the red-hot Bears, who have won eight of nine.

Chicago beat the Vikings 25-20 at Soldier Field in Week 11, forcing three turnovers and registering 10 tackles for loss. The Bears lead the NFL with 36 takeaways and rank third in points allowed at 18.2 per game.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has come back strong from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss Weeks 12 and 13. Over his past two games, Trubisky is 45 of 57 for 481 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. The Bears have covered eight of their past nine and, at 11-4 against the spread are the NFL's best covering team.

