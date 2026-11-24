The Washington Commanders pulled off a stunner on Monday night with a 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that wasn't decided until Drew Stevens hit a 26-yard field goal on a final play that probably shouldn't have been the final play.

The officiating crew appeared to make at least two mistakes in the final five seconds, both of which went against the Bengals, and one of them involved the clock. When a kicker is attempting a field goal in the NFL, the clock is supposed to stop as soon as the ball hits the net (or the ground).

On the Commanders' game-winning kick, there were four seconds left when the ball was snapped, and there appeared to be two seconds left when the ball hit the net.

The clock somehow ran down to zero after Drew Stevens' game-winning field goal.

Now, in fairness to the clock operator, the time left on the clock went down from two seconds to one second right when the ball hit the net, so stopping it with at least one second left is almost certainly what should have happened here. Instead, the clock operator let the time run out.

It's pretty clear that there should have been at least one second left, but under NFL rules, the officials aren't allowed to add any time in a situation like this.

ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk broke down the situation on the broadcast.

"The clock ran to zero, but there were still two seconds left when the ball hit the net," Yurk said. "So, by rule, there were two seconds left, but replay cannot restore time when there are two seconds or more if the next snap is anything other than a scrimmage snap. So because the next snap would have been a kickoff, they cannot, by rule, put time back on the clock. So it properly ended."

Yurk is essentially admitting that there should have been time left, but the NFL rulebook doesn't allow the ref to put that time back on in this specific situation.

"In a perfect world, the clock operator should stop the clock when the ball hits the net, and there would be two seconds left for a kickoff," Yurk said. "But once it ran to zero, there's nothing replay can do to fix it."

If the Bengals had been given the extra second, they would have only had time for one play. That play would likely have been the ensuing kickoff, but if no time went off the clock on the kickoff, then Cincinnati's offense would have time for one last-ditch effort. At that point, the Bengals would have had a chance to throw a Hail Mary, which is an extremely low-percentage play, but anything can happen on a Hail Mary — just ask the Commanders about that.

Not to mention, the Bengals have two of the best receivers in the league in Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, so a Hail Mary would have certainly added some intrigue to the end of the game.

This situation isn't going to come up very often, but it seems like the NFL should have a rule in place to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

Questionable call No. 2

One play before Stevens kicked his game-winning field goal, there was another questionable call, which the officiating crew also appeared to botch.

With the Commanders trailing 20-19 in the final minute, Jayden Daniels made some huge plays to get them in field goal range. The biggest one came on a 42-yard pass to Antonio Williams that brought the Commanders down to the Bengals' 8-yard line. At that point, the Commanders didn't have any timeouts, so they hurried down the field so they could spike the ball to stop the clock.

Washington ended up spiking the ball with five seconds left in the game, but the problem is that the Commanders' offense may have been lined up in an illegal formation.

The Commanders don't appear to have seven guys on the line of scrimmage. ESPN/NFL

In the NFL, you have to have seven guys on the line of scrimmage for each play, and you could certainly argue that's not the case for the Commanders here. The receiver at the top should have been on the line of scrimmage at the 8-yard line, but he appears to be about 1.5 yards off the line.

This isn't as clear-cut as the clock incident, but the Commanders probably should have been flagged here. That would NOT be a 10-second runoff, but it would have moved Washington's game-winning field-goal attempt back five yards.

That might not seem like much, but Stevens' kick was veering left the whole way, and it almost certainly would have missed it if it had been attempted from 31 yards instead of 26.

This kick probably doesn't make it from 31 yards away.

It was a windy night, and Stevens is a rookie kicker, so adding five yards to the attempt would have certainly been a big deal.

Of course, both of these non-calls went against the Bengals, who will probably be making a complaint or two to the NFL this week. Despite the bad calls, the Commanders certainly did enough to earn the win, especially in the second half, when they scored on all five of their offensive possessions.